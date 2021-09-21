CHAMPAIGN — The last couple months have been an emotional roller coaster for one of Champaign’s own Paralympians.
Now-four-time sitting volleyball medalist Nichole Millage left this year’s Tokyo Paralympics with her second gold medal. A few weeks before the first match, the Centennial grad wasn’t even scheduled to play.
First, there was the shock — of missing the cut and being named an alternate for what was supposed to be her last Paralympic experience before retirement.
“There was a month where I was sad. I was watching the Olympics at the same time and thinking about all the time I’d miss from the team,” Millage said.
Then, another misfortune: One of her teammates had tested positive for COVID-19. But devastation for her fellow player mixed with excitement — this was Millage’s opportunity for a perfect sendoff.
She waited “a long nine days,” from Aug. 11 until Aug. 20, before the final confirmation arrived: Millage was going to her fourth consecutive Paralympics.
After a quick turnaround, Millage and several quarantining teammates — including libero Bethany Zummo — departed on Aug. 25, just three days before the opener vs. Rwanda.
By Millage’s eye, the team “started off a little slow.” After routing Rwanda, China’s team beat the U.S. squad in three tightly-fought sets.
“We were expecting to put up much more of a fight,” Millage said.
But the home team regrouped, beating Russia and Brazil back-to-back without dropping a set.
The stage was set for a rematch — the fourth time in the last four Paralympics that the U.S. sitting volleyball would face China for the gold medal.
“We played the best volleyball we’ve ever played,” Millage said. “It was amazing.”
The U.S. won the first two sets “pretty easily,” and after a tough loss in the third, Millage’s squad took care of business in the fourth set.
Even if Millage, 44, didn’t get to see the floor much, her voice of experience carried weight.
“It was wonderful to go through that experience and do whatever I could to support. As a veteran leader of the team, my whole goal was to make them feel like the rockstars they are,” Millage said.
Her gratitude extended to the team sports psychologist, whose advice kept the team together amid a grueling schedule and tough COVID-19 protocols to keep track of.
“He helped us find the confidence we needed,” Millage said. “When you’re on that stage, it’s hard not to have your nerves rattled. We had to figure out how to control those and overcome them.”
And she thought of her “extended family” at Champaign Public Works, who put together a last-minute sendoff in the parking lot for their co-worker before she flew to Japan.
A few dozen employees from the city of Champaign showed up with signs, posters and past memorabilia on the Tuesday morning of her flight. Her parents made a surprise appearance.
It was the same team who consoled Millage in the rough weeks before she made the cut, lending shoulders to cry on and hugs when she needed extra support, she said.
“I tried to remind her of the successes she had, that regardless of whether she went, we still saw her as an Olympic champion,” said her supervisor, Kris Koester.
With the U.S. Olympic Committee’s increased support of Paralympians — with athlete pay equaled to their Olympic counterparts, along with increased TV time from NBC — her friends and family could finally see a live broadcast match.
“They’ve all known I’ve done this for many years, but unless you’ve seen it with your two eyes, you don’t understand what it’s like,” Millage said.
The first few matches were in the dead of night, but Koester managed to catch the gold-medal match, at 8 a.m. local time, while at a wedding in Arkansas.
He became, in his own way, the newest ambassador for Millage’s sport.
“People would stop and say, ‘What are you watching?’” Koester said. “I’d say ‘Yeah, that’s my coworker there,’ then tell them what I knew about sitting volleyball.”
With Millage back in town, the city is offering an old honor once again: making Sept. 21, 2021, the official “Gold Medalist Nichole Millage Day.” She’ll stop by tonight’s city council meeting for the recognition.
Champaign also proclaimed a day for Millage when she won gold at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 — Sept. 27, which happened to be her half birthday.
“I hope people celebrate it by helping toward the Paralympic movement, in general, bringing more awareness and being supportive of Paralympians the same way they’re supportive of Olympic athletes, who are all working just as hard and putting in just as much effort,” she said.
And she’ll continue her role as environmental sustainability specialist for the city, which she’s held for the last eight years.
“She deals with some really weird stuff: garbage hauler complaints, organizing big events for electronics, recycling and managing the batteries that people manage,” Koester said. “She’s always around with a positive attitude and has tried to make the most of what she does.”
Millage doesn’t have any plans to coach anytime soon, but “you never know what the future might hold.”
“Right now, I’m looking forward to using off-days of work for something besides volleyball,” she said.
She’ll be flying to California this weekend to celebrate the wedding of team libero Zummo, who is marrying Fabricio da Silva Pinto, himself a sitting volleyball Paralympian for the Brazilian national team.
“We’ve had a few of our girls end up marrying athletes from different countries,” Millage said.
Will there be a White House visit this time around? Hard to say with everything going on — though Millage did technically meet current President Joe Biden at her last visit, and even got to teach then-President Barack Obama a fact only she and other Paralympics winners would know.
“The Paralympics medals, they rattle, they have beads inside of them for the vision-impaired athletes,” Millage said. “Obama said, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that.’
“So yeah, I can say I told the president something he didn’t know.”