CHAMPAIGN — Mike Palmisano has a pretty simple formula for a long life.
“Work, keep busy,” said the Champaign native who will mark a century on earth Monday.
Besides difficulty hearing, the centenarian is in pretty great shape.
He attributes that to years of moving a lot, both as a bricklayer for his livelihood and as a ballroom dancer for fun with his late wife, Catherine Buttitta Palmisano. He doesn’t smoke and only rarely has a drink.
In nicer weather, he tends a vegetable garden. Right now, he’s glued to his iPad doing puzzles and tracking multiple generations of offspring on his Life360 location-sharing application.
Married for 72 years before Catherine died in 2014, Palmisano met the girl of his dreams when he attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Champaign. It really was love at first sight.
“I came home and told my mother I was going to marry an Italian girl,” said the youngest of three born to Thomas and Rose Maria Gentille Palmisano.
Resources being scarce in the 1930s, their courtship was simple. He picked her up for dates on his bicycle.
“Back in them days, you didn’t do much. You didn’t even travel,” Palmisano said.
Forced to cut his high school education short to help support the family, he completed the 10th grade at then-Champaign High School.
He married Catherine in 1941, just three months before the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, the defining moment for their generation.
It wasn’t until 1944, when their only child Rosalie was 2 years old, that Uncle Sam came calling for Palmisano to join the Army.
While his two years and one month of active duty constitute a mere 2 percent of his life, that service in New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan dominates his memories.
It’s no wonder. His leg was hit by machine gun fire, a wound he brushes off as no big deal.
“It wasn’t that bad. The medics took it out, put a tourniquet on and sent me back to my unit,” he said.
There were no trips home during that stint. He and Catherine communicated by letters censored by intelligence officers so as not to inadvertently tip the enemy to the location of his unit.
Returning home, the staff sergeant was awarded the Bronze Star for a particularly difficult three-week stretch behind enemy lines under Japanese fire in the Philippines. He never received the Purple Heart for his leg wound, however.
Records of the injury apparently weren’t made since he was not treated in a hospital. Efforts later in his life to document the details of his service were thwarted by the destruction of his Army records in a 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis.
Nonetheless, he knows he was shot and his family treats him like the war hero he was.
In 2011, he participated in a day-long Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to see the sights and soak in the praise of a grateful nation.
“It was fantastic. I really enjoyed it,” he said of the trip he made at age 89, about a year before he officially hung up his bricklayer’s trowel, tape measure and level. It wasn’t until age 99 that he gave up driving.
Palmisano went into his calling at the urging of his father-in-law, Dominic Buttitta, who was also a bricklayer.
If that name sounds familiar, that’s because Palmisano’s brother-in-law, also a Dominic Buttitta, was the namesake for Dom’s, the long-beloved Italian eatery in central Champaign.
Catherine worked in her brother’s restaurant kitchen for 25 years in the mornings doing prep work.
With the help of two brothers-in-law, Palmisano started building the house where he lives today in 1946 and another nearby that is occupied by his granddaughter, Kelly, and her husband, Troy Daniels, now retired Champaign police deputy chief.
“It took me two years. I would come down on evenings and weekends,” he said of the process.
Some of the structures he’s most proud of helping to build locally include the Assembly Hall, Krannert Center, Parkland College and Wesley United Methodist Church at Green and Goodwin in Urbana, where he put the finishing touches on the steeple.
After daughter Rosalie left the house, Catherine decided it was too quiet and that she and her better half needed something fun to do.
Thus began their love affair with ballroom dancing, a hobby that had them out of the house several nights a week and on the road many weekends to Chicago, St. Louis or wherever they could kick up their heels. They even gave disco dance lessons in their garage.
Later, Rosalie and her husband, Jim Shahan, decided to return to the house that holds so many stories.
“We have 18-inch walls. It’s awesome,” said Rosalie Shahan of their small palace.
“About 22, 23 years ago, we sold our house and decided to move in with Mom and Dad and take care of each other. It’s worked out well.”