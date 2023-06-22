SAVOY — Savoy’s Church Street was a country road when Joan Dykstra moved there with her husband, Greg, in 1977.
She didn’t want to live there at first: It was too far away from the couple’s new jobs at Community Christian School in Urbana.
Over the years, Church Street changed, gaining sidewalks, new houses and more traffic.
Dykstra’s feelings about Savoy seem to have changed, too. She has worked with or for the village for 37 years, including as its first female mayor from 2017 to 2021.
“Well, I just thought I should be salt and I should make a difference,” Dykstra said. “So I did.”
Now, the stretch of Church between Wesley and Prospect will be Honorary Joan Dykstra Way.
Larry Kanfer nominated Dykstra to be honored. He said she was sort of a mentor to him when he was running for a seat on Savoy’s board of trustees, offering advice on all things politics.
“She’s been really dedicated to helping people,” Kanfer said. “It’s well deserved.”
While there are a few other signs around Savoy honoring people important to the town’s history, the one to be erected on Church will be the first since the process for instating them has been formalized.
Village President John Brown said that the current board of trustees realized there was no official process when some parents came forward hoping to have their children’s athletic achievements recognized by village entry signs.
Now, nominees for honorary entry signs or street names will need to meet certain qualifications, and criteria for the time period and location for recognition have been specified.
Brown said Dykstra is being honored because of the many ways she has represented the people of Savoy.
“She’s the type of person you think of when you set up a program like this,” Brown said.
The policy for honorary street name designations states that the location must have a significant geographical relationship to the honoree.
Church Street fits the bill for Dykstra.
Not only has she lived there since ’77, but she worked on that same street for a time as the director of the Summer Youth Program at the RPC Early Childhood Education Center.
This connection to the kids and families of Savoy was a big reason Dykstra has stayed involved in the town.
“We got to know our kids, we got to know the parents, we got to know our neighbors. We’ve gotten to know the people of Savoy and we just look forward to continuing that relationship,” Dykstra said.
She was also sworn in to her first role in government on that street — the Savoy Methodist Church, no longer standing, once served as the village hall.
Taking up that position as trustee meant Dykstra had to step away from her role at the Early Childhood Education Center to avoid a conflict of interest with getting a salary from the village.
Meanwhile, the Dykstras were raising their two children; now, Lizzie lives at home and Phil lives just down that same Church Street.
While Dykstra says she’s retired after her term as mayor, she has not stepped back from her relationship to Savoy.
She has just been approved as one of three members of Savoy’s new fire and police commission and is still working on projects she hopes will bring the community together — like a farmer’s market, which ran into complications this year but should get started in 2024.
And now, she will get her signs — plural.
Brown said that the village ordered one sign to be erected on Church Street when it arrives and another for Dykstra to keep.
“I’m still involved in Savoy. I’m not going anywhere,” Dykstra said. “It’s an honor they have recognized me. I’m humbled.”