DANVILLE — Marcus Forrest originally thought it was asthma. He was short of breath.
Then his legs began to swell.
“We thought maybe he got bit by something,” his wife, Tabatha, said. “Within two days they had swelled so bad, he couldn’t breathe or stand up. One day at lunch he almost passed out in our kitchen.”
She took him to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he learned he had congestive heart failure.
That was in early September.
Two-and-a-half months later, he is waiting for a heart transplant.
Things have been spiraling for the Danville High School head football coach and his family. Forrest appeared to be in good shape. He worked out regularly, friend Durrell Robinson, Danville High’s basketball coach, said.
“It was a shock,” said Robinson, who grew up with Forrest. “He’s always been very healthy. I’ve been telling people 2020 has been the longest year ever.”
The Danville High community is also reeling from the recent death of head wrestling coach Terrence Tetter from brain cancer. Mr. Tetter is just one year older than Forrest, who is 45. They were close friends.
Tabatha Forrest said although hospitalized, her husband is in good spirits. He went to the hospital for “a simple outpatient procedure” and hasn’t left the hospital. It was discovered his heart condition has worsened.
His ejection fraction number, which measures how much blood the left ventricle pumps out with each contraction, is in the single digits. A normal rate is between 50 and 70 percent.
Forrest is now a patient at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
“They are running all kinds of tests,” Tabatha said, “to make sure the other major organs are working great. Then they will begin the search for a new heart.”
Doctors believe Forrest might have been born with an enlarged heart.
Forrest is also a candidate to receive an LVAD pump that helps the heart pump blood until a new heart can be found.
Doctors “are hoping they can find a match for him because he is in such good health outside of the heart. They said that’s one thing that saved him thus far,” Tabatha said.
She said she and her husband, who have three children and a granddaughter, “have been holding up well.”
“I tell everyone we’ve literally been standing on the strength of the Lord. Anyone who knows us knows we do not hide our faith in God.”
Forrest is a deacon and Tabatha a minister at Assembly Church of Danville.
Danville High athletic director Mark Bacys said Forrest has been head coach since 2017 and before that assistant coach “for at least 10 years.”
Bacys and Principal Tracy Cherry said Forrest believes there’s more to football than the game. He tries to instill in his players the need to give back.
“He’s in the community, and he has our kids out in the community all the time volunteering,” Bacys said. “He really builds that mindset into the kids. That’s why there’s such a big push to support him now.”
Cherry said Forrest is also a home-school liaison at the high school, providing interventions for students “just because he has a gifted way of reaching your more difficult students and turn them around, get them on the right path.
“He definitely has a heart for kids,” Cherry said, “and has high expectations with the students. He holds them accountable ... how they conduct themselves at school and in the community. They have to represent themselves in a respectful and positive way.”
Cherry said the high school will support Forrest and his family however possible.
There are several ways to contribute to offset the Forrests’ medical bills — by using cashapp ($CoachForrest5), Paypal.me/coachforrest5, Vermo (Coachforrest5) or Zelle (Marcus.forrest.5@gmail.com or 217-918-1146).
Donations may also be dropped off at The Assembly Church, 428 N. Walnut St., Danville, or at the two First Midwest Bank locations in Danville.
For questions, call Tabatha Forrest at 217-918-0690.