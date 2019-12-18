DANVILLE — The city lost one of its “kings” when beloved peace ambassador Nate “BoBo” Smalls passed away last summer.
But the Three Kings of Peace — who promote nonviolence in Danville schools and neighborhoods — are back to full strength with the addition of businessman Jerry Hawker.
Hawker received his official black vest from Three Kings founders Ed Butler and the Rev. Frank McCullough last month and was announced this week as the newest co-leader of the four-year-old volunteer group.
“All I’m doing is following three other good men,” Hawker said Tuesday. “Those three for four years have done some good things for the community. I just would like to do my share. I’m honored that they’ve asked me to do it with them.”
The Three Kings mentor students in Danville area schools and provide leadership to promote peace in the community.
Butler said they are in schools up to six-and-a-half hours a day talking with students to find out what’s on their minds and “getting them on the right track.”
Hawker got involved last summer, participating in the group’s weekly community peace marches. After the first one, Hawker brought a small “comfort pony” from his Bar-H Equine Center south of Danville, Butler said.
“The young kids really enjoyed it,” Butler said.
Hawker then became a member of “All the Kings Men,” adult volunteers who support the work of the Three Kings, along with “All the Kings Women.”
When Mr. Smalls died in July, Butler and McCullough, who are brothers, started looking for a new partner.
Butler said Hawker realized that the group needed more resources to expand its programming and “decided to come on board and help us out.”
Hawker has already landed a $5,000 grant from a foundation to buy a bus so the group can take students on field trips and, they hope, to Illini sporting events.
Hawker also started volunteering with Butler and McCullough in schools.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of community things over the years,” Hawker said. “I cannot say enough about what the Kings do and how hard they work. But I didn’t realize the influence that they have with the kids, the interaction, until I actually experienced it with them.”
Every morning at Danville’s North Ridge Middle School, one or more of the Three Kings greets every student going into school, fist-bumping them on the way, Hawker said.
“Rev. McCullough tells them to tell somebody they love them,” he said.
Then they go into the school and work with students as needed. Butler is “fantastic” at conflict resolution, Hawker said, and McCullough knows almost every student.
‘More compassion’
Three days ago, Hawker finally felt that he fit in.
“I was in a classroom and one of the teachers had to have a kid removed. He had to go sit in the hall,” Hawker said. “I sat there and talked with him. The first thing he told me is, ‘She’s racist.’ I said, ‘C’mon, that’s not the problem, let’s talk.’”
After about five minutes, “he lifts his hand up to give me a fist bump. ... I don’t know how long it’s going to last, but at least for a very short time, he had a connection with somebody else.”
Butler said the group recently created two young volunteer groups, All the Kings Princes and All the Kings Princesses, at North Ridge and at South View Upper Elementary School. The Three Kings meet regularly with the children to talk about peace and how they can help other students in school.
“We began to find out that kids can relate better to some kids than we can,” Butler said. “But we have to train the kids who work with us about what to say and how to say it. And it seems to work.”
He sees improvement in their grades and attitudes, “because we do have expectations. They can’t be roaming the halls. They have to be respectful to teachers,” he said.
“Kids are showing more compassion toward one another,” he said, “The trickle-down effect is phenomenal. We see kids in the halls, they’re hugging each other. We’re making a difference in our young people’s lives.”
‘We’re a group’
Hawker, who also owns rental properties in Danville, said he can’t be in schools every day but hopes to help the Three Kings in other ways. He’s working with a volunteer lawyer to make the group a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization so it can raise funds to expand its programs.
Butler hopes more businesses will join the effort and “see what we’re trying to do here in Danville,” where gun violence has been an ongoing issue.
Hawker, who is white, said Butler and McCullough have strong connections with the black community, and they’ve worked hard to help solve crimes and prevent violence. But he said it’s also important for people like him to be involved.
“It’s really important that ... the white community understands that we’re a group. We’re not out there to help one race. We’re out there to solve a problem, and that problem is violence, if it’s shooting a gun or bullying,” Hawker said. “Maybe in eliminating some of that, you eliminate some of the future violence.
“If we want to take our communities back, everyone has to be involved,” he said.