Jerry Hawker, right, is the newest member of the Three Kings of Peace, a group that promotes nonviolence in Danville neighborhoods and schools. He is pictured here at an Oct. 3 senior crime awareness program at the CRIS Senior Services Center in Danville, along with fellow Three Kings Ed Butler, second left, and the Rev. Frank McCullough, second right, as well as Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn, left, and state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian.