CHAMPAIGN – Niko Dugan has been named managing editor at The News-Gazette.
Dugan, 39, has been a part of the newsroom since 2005, serving as online editor since 2016.
While retaining his online role, Dugan also will oversee administrative duties and work hand-in-hand with Editor Jeff D’Alessio in developing and carrying out content plans.
“I’m old-school when it comes to accuracy, credibility, objectivity and fairness in reporting the news, but new-school when it comes to how we get that information to readers,” Dugan said. “I’m excited to maintain and strengthen our foundation while building upon it in new ways. My goal is for The News-Gazette to be the source people turn to for the information they need to be informed citizens.”
Dugan, a University of Missouri graduate who lives in Champaign, has been frequently honored on the state and national level for his digital and print contributions.
“Niko’s an all-star with a sincere appreciation for where he works and — better yet — where he lives,” Vice President of News Jim Rossow said. “That we continue to cover local news as intensely as we do matters to him.”
Dugan’s promotion coincides with the return of Joel Leizer, who has been named news editor. It’s a title he held at The News-Gazette until 2019. Leizer comes from Lee Enterprises, where he was a senior designer.
“I’d like to modernize the look of the newspaper while continuing the tradition of high-quality journalism,” he said.
Leizer, 48, began his career at The News-Gazette in 1998.