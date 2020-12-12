CHAMPAIGN — Going back to their childhoods, Justin and Sherry Deruchie had a strong fondness for Christmas.
But simple neighborly competitiveness made the holiday a year-round focal point of their lives six years ago.
At first, the Deruchies’ lighting display in the small town of Hampton, Ill., just outside of Moline, was modest. But as their next-door neighbor’s display expanded, so did theirs.
“In friendly competition,” Justin said, “they kept growing year after year.”
On Dec. 26 each year, the Deruchies would head to stores like Lowe’s, Home Depot and Walmart to grab whatever decorations they could find. Inflatables were quickly added to the mix. Four years in, they decided to animate it, setting up lights to blink on and off in concert.
By the time the Deruchies moved to Champaign this summer, they were looking for a house with a corner lot to display their massive Christmas show and a garage that could fit their 60,000 Christmas lights and 80 inflatables.
They found that house on 1411 Manchester Drive, a home with a 3.5-car garage that’s bordered by three roads, including a backyard that faces Staley Road. Immediately upon moving in, they began mapping out this year’s show.
In the backyard, 62 inflatables greet incoming traffic. In the front, the yard twinkles with lights. After a family member gave them an FM transmitter as a gift, they timed their show to music for the first time. Visitors are invited to turn their radios to 93.9 FM to hear a cycle of 10 songs that coincide with the light show.
The Deruchies run their show, which they call “Manchester Christmas,” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, going an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays.
Unlike their house in Hampton, which had a relatively underwhelming amount of traffic passing by, a constant stream of cars has lined up each day, sometimes well before the show starts.
“We’ve had tons of children and tons of other people every time we leave our house,” Justin said. “There are people who are very appreciative of it, which has been quite rewarding. My wife would tell me, ‘It’s best we don’t count how many hours we spend doing it because it’s way too many,’ but it all ends up worthwhile seeing people happy.”
While they’re delighted with the swaths of people showing up to their house night after night, the Deruchies consider themselves introverts, so a small amount of discomfort comes along with the adulating crowd.
It’s all worth it, though, to pass along a little seasonal joy, they said.
“We both have a strong passion for Christmas and the Christmas spirit,” Justin said. “I think it just brings tons of joy, whether you believe in the religious undertones of Christmas or just the celebration of family and the time. It makes a lot of people happy. We’ve always had that Christmas spirit, and this is an evolution of that.”