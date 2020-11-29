CHAMPAIGN — Five girls from Prairielands Council Boy Scouts of America have achieved the Eagle Scout rank. They are the first females to earn that rank in the Champaign-based council. ❡ The national virtual Court of Honor will be held the evening of Feb. 21. ❡ Prairielands Council has more than 60 females in 10 troops participating in Scouts BSA program, which accounts for about 10 percent of the Boy Scouts’ total, which is the 11-17 age group. Nationally, there are more than 31,000 in almost 3,600 troops. ❡ Following are biographies of the girls, who responded to a question-and-answer session via email. — Dave Hinton
Bryanna
Hood
My name is Bryanna Hood. I’m 12 years old, and I go to Edison Middle School. I’ve been In Boy Scouts since Feb. 1, 2019.
Before, I was doing Girl Scouts, before I knew I could do Boy Scouts. I had been doing Girl Scouts since kindergarten, and we were all ready for something new.
Our Girl Scout leader gave us an idea of joining Boy Scouts, so we all took that opportunity. My Eagle Scout project was to create a tire garden for Faithful Friends Preschool. Me and my volunteers painted five tires, and then we all put dirt in them.
Besides scouting, I really like volleyball and cross country. After high school, I plan to hopefully go to cosmetology school, but I haven’t really decided yet.
Ava
Clark
My name is Ava Clark, and I am 13 years old. I’m from Champaign and go to school at Edison Middle School.
I have been in Scouts since February 2019, so around 11/2 years. I became interested in scouting because my brother is a scout, and I saw the things he was doing. I wanted to go camping, canoeing and more of the things that I’ve never done before.
For my Eagle Scout project, I collected children’s winter clothes for ages 0-12 and donated them to Salt & Light. I provided curbside pickup and went to garage sales to ask for donations. The ending total was 2,313 items, and I’m very thankful to all of the people that donated.
I like to play sports, including swimming, cross country/track and volleyball. In my free time, I also enjoy art.
After high school, I would like to get into the medical field. More specifically, bioengineering or biochemistry. My scouting experience will help me tremendously with this. Being a scout has taught me many life skills, including personal management, first aid, emergency preparedness, cooking, communication and much more. Many of these essential skills will help me in the future with getting jobs and will enable me to become a better person.
Emmie
Vargas
My name is Emmie Vargas. I am 12 years old, from Champaign, and am in seventh grade at Edison Middle School.
I have been in Boy Scouts since February of 2019, the first time females could be in Scouts BSA.
I became interested in scouting due to the outdoor activities, service projects, volunteering and the opportunity to make groundbreaking history as the first set of female Eagle Scouts.
My Eagle Scout project was called Supplies 4 Student Success. This project was focused on collecting school supplies to make bags to send home with students for remote learning this school year. We had donations from around our community and five other states! Supplies were donated to Stratton Academy of the Arts, Garden Hills Academy and Booker T. Washington STEM Academy in Unit 4.
Besides scouting, I am involved in student council, cross country. I also take piano lessons and enjoy reading.
After high school, I plan to pursue a career in a medical profession, maybe radiology. I am also interested in obtaining an MD and Ph.D. I think scouting merit badges such as first aid, traffic safety, emergency preparedness as well as citizenship in the world, nation and community have helped me become interested in serving others and seeking a career based on service. Scouting has also prepared me to be a leader in the real world. Its focus on being prepared and doing a good deed daily will serve me well in my future.
Aurélie Gerini
Age 13, from Champaign, student at Edison Middle School
- Been in Boy Scouts since Feb. 1, 2019 (652 days).
- I got interested when Ms. Patti (troop leader) told us about this opportunity to become the first female Eagle Scouts. I was really excited because this was a chance to do something big and important and help make a difference.
- My project was making over 2,000 masks for Feeding Our Kids.
- Besides scouting, I love TikTok, archery and just hanging out with friends.
- My plan for after high school is to go to college and get a degree in criminal justice and then work for the FBI, and hopefully I can even become the first female FBI director. I believe scouting has helped me in the past and will help me in the future because I have learned so many things and taken so many merit badges, like fingerprinting, that will help me achieve my goal.
Kara
Ficek
I started Girl Scouts in Kindergarten, but in fifth grade, my whole troop decided we would switch over to BSA — meaning I have been in the BSA for about two years now, but I have been in scouting for about seven years.
I first got interested in the BSA when I heard about all of the merit badges. I remember thinking that there is something for everyone to be good at. I also thought all of the outdoor activities sounded fun and interesting.
For my Eagle Scout project, I made a pollinator garden to help the environment. The garden is designated as a pollinator pocket. Helping pollinators helps our plants and trees, which then helps our air quality and food sources.
This garden is 100 square feet, and I will be maintaining it for three years. The garden includes various native plants that bloom from early spring to late summer to provide food for pollinators. It also includes milkweed, which is the only larval host plant for Monarch butterflies.
Some activities I enjoy outside of scouting include participation in my school’s spring musical and cross country, which I hope to do again next year. I enjoy reading and spending time outside and spending time with my friends and family. I am interested in topics related to the environment and climate change.
After high school, I would like to study marine biology in college. Because I am looking at a career that will put me in the outdoors, I know some of the skills and knowledge I have learned in scouting will help.
For example, swimming, first aid, environmental science and mammal study will all help me in my future career.
Some of the things I have learned from scouts help and benefit any successful adult. For example, personal management of time and finances, and doing your part as a citizen in the community, in the country and in the world.
I would also like to say a special thank you to all of the people who have helped me on the journey, including Patti Hood, Dave Hood and Jerelyn Goodfellow. This would not have been possible without their time and support.