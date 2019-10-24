CHAMPAIGN — Five years ago, Devon Turner would not have guessed that simply taking his son to a movie could change lives.
It was Good Friday, and the husband and father of four, who has had two heart transplants, was “stuck at home” while his youngest son was on a three-week break from Barkstall Elementary.
They posted their movie plans on social media, and several boys wanted to tag along.
Turner, who is a long-time coach in local youth sports, obliged and took 15 boys to the movies that day.
The next year, he did the same. Only this time, 30 boys came along.
From there, he began organizing other outings — fishing, camping, Bears training camp — and invited some of his male friends to chaperone, like Joe Stovall, a Champaign State Farm agent who has known Turner since youth.
“It just grew from there,” said Turner, explaining how he saw a need to do more with the boys, something organized, and the seed for an all-volunteer mentorship program was planted.
At the beginning of last school year, an invitation went out to all boys in sixth through 12th grades in Champaign and Urbana schools to meet weekly for fun, fellowship and mentoring.
Boyz2Men Mentoring launched in September 2018 with five boys.
This school year, 47 are in the program, which meets every Tuesday night for a variety of activities and every Thursday night with a focus on homework. They take occasional field trips, too — like to Washington, D.C., where the boys visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
On Friday, Turner and his program will receive one of the "Yes, We Can!" Education Awards from the NAACP Champaign County branch during its Freedom Fund Banquet.
As a survivor of two heart transplants — one in 2013 and another in 2017 — Turner said he especially thought the second time around about the legacy he would leave.
“If this doesn’t work out,” he recalls thinking, “what kind of mark did I leave? What more could I do for my community before I leave here?”
The mission of Boyz2Men is to improve the academic achievement, self-esteem, social awareness and social competence of young African American males by providing them with professional male mentors.
It was born in part out of Turner’s frustration with hearing people complain about today’s youth.
“People talk a lot, but people never do,” he said. “I’m not saying we’re going to save the world, but if we can save two kids from ending up in the system, I feel like a job well done.”
Stovall recalls one young man coming to his first meeting — pressured to do so by his mother — and making it clear that he wasn’t going to change what he was doing. Turner described him as a tough-skinned kid who was attending an alternative school at the time.
Now, he said, the young man is one of the group’s leaders — he plays football, attends a local high school and went on a Boyz2Men group trip to D.C., which had some prerequisites. Among them: Students can’t be failing any classes or have any behavior issues at school.
Last week, during an emotional program that prompted the boys to talk about their relationship, or lack of relationship, with their fathers, this boy pulled a younger one aside and mentored him.
“That’s what Boyz2Men is, right there,” Turner said.
Stovall and Turner were involved in the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club growing up, and now, Stovall said, they’re paying forward the mentoring they received from “a lot of great men.”
As life coaches, Stovall said, they share their wisdom and knowledge about many topics and hold the boys to the rules when they meet. (No hoodies or ball caps or slides, and show up prepared).
They set expectations for the boys and reward them when they’re met.
On Tuesday nights, they’ve discussed gun violence, heard from a variety of local professionals about their careers, and had the boys learn how to speak in public. This year, they added a STEM component, with several of the boys working on a special project with University of Illinois Professor William Patterson.
“I’m a coach. I love sports,” Turner said. “I also know they have to be able to do something other than catch a football.”
Patterson said he watched the progress of the mentoring program before getting involved.
“They showed their commitment,” he said. “It’s a program of attraction for me, because they’re doing something totally different. ... And having tremendous success.”
Turner said the experience has made him hungry to do more. He’s working to launch a girls mentoring program and has scheduled an informational meeting for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Champaign Public Library.
“We’re looking for someone to steer a girls group that mirrors ours,” said Turner, who has longer-term goals, too. He wants to start a charter school that can provide this same adult-mentorship model to young men throughout an entire school day.
“It would be awesome to raise the percentage of black youth from this area who actually attend the UI,” he said, adding that thousands of students from all over come here to “get the resources in our backyard."
“It’s a great university. Why ship our kids off? By keeping home-grown talent right here, that’s how you stop the violence.”
But Turner said he wants to erase the perception that their program is only for youth who might be struggling in school or in other areas of life. Boyz2Men has some straight-A students in the program who are there because they need male role models in their lives, Turner said. And they’re a great influence on other boys in the program.
For now, Turner said the first goal is for the program’s oldest males to graduate from high school and get into college.
“Our goal is to concentrate on that younger group and get them prepared to make the next step through the UI, but even if UI doesn’t work out, just be prepared to make that next step,” said Turner, adding that other opportunities are emphasized, as well, such as the military, trades and entrepreneurship.
Stovall said the free program is voluntary for both the boys and the adults but never seems to be lacking in turnout.
“The only commitment is to show up and find out how genuine both sides are,” Stovall said. “It’s just boys wanting to be men, and men trying to help boys.”