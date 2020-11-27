FISHER — Forget the North Pole. Santa hails from East Central Illinois.
Here’s the true story of Santa’s roots and his real name. In the Dewey-Fisher area — as well as parts of suburban Chicago and multiple states — it’s Bill Motzer.
Santa is just a part-time, unpaid gig for Motzer. He doesn’t spend all of his time directing elves making toys. His career has also included pharmaceutical salesman, minister, Air Force medic, even special education job coach. But maybe his favorite is wearing the red and white and listening to children talk about what they’d like for Christmas.
“It’s because he is Santa Claus,” said Art Murray, owner of Dewey Bank, one of the places where Motzer greets children, on why Motzer makes such a good Santa. “He’s not a guy with a fake beard. His beard is real. He presents himself really well. The kids love him.
“I think he likes that more than anything he’s done in his life.”
Son of a Methodist minister, Motzer moved a lot with his family as a youngster, which can be unsettling for any child. It didn’t seem to bother Motzer, who is a people lover.
Even though life frequently got in the way of his plans, “I’m very happy with ... the way it turned out,” said the 88-year-old Motzer, now retired.
When Motzer enrolled in McKendree College in Lebanon, Ill., his plans were to go into medicine. But when he learned he was going to be drafted during the Korean War, he enlisted in the Air Force.
Wanting to be a pilot, that, too, was nixed when it was discovered he was partly color blind, so he became a surgical specialist medic.
Motzer spent four years on active duty in the Air Force and 24 years in the reserves. He was in charge of surgery at Chanute Air Force Base for two years.
“They wanted me to start flying medical evacuations” during the Vietnam War, Motzer said. “I got to fly all over the world (as a medic). We were bringing back patients all the time. I flew over in Europe and brought guys back who were stationed over there, moving them from one hospital to another for more appropriate care.”
Motzer met his wife of 68 years, Bea, in college.
After the Air Force, Motzer began his studies to be a minister. He was ordained a deacon in the Methodist Church but didn’t continue his studies due to his wife’s health.
He sold insurance for 10 years before beginning a 40-year career in pharmaceutical sales. After taking early retirement, he worked for 11 years as a teacher’s aide in the Fisher school district as a job coach for special-education students. He retired last year.
He used to golf, but severe spinal stenosis eliminated that hobby. He is still able to garden, something he does every day the weather is fit.
“I’m just blessed that I can still do a lot of the things I want to,” Motzer said.
Motzer and his wife live in Fisher and have been active in the community. He directed traffic at Fisher football games for several years and called the games for 45 years. He kept stats for the basketball team for 35 years and was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a friend of basketball in 2007.
His life as a superhero (Santa) began 42 years ago. For years he has played that role at Dewey Bank, where his wife serves as vice president, Milford Citizens Bank and a bank in Libertyville, where his daughter-in-law works. He’s played the role in several Midwestern states and as far away as Colorado.
“Word of mouth would get around, and people would want to know if I would be Santa,” he said.
His theme as St. Nicholas is “Always believe.”
His most memorable request came from a 3-year-old girl in Libertyville who asked for a necklace for her mother, who had been ill. Motzer bought a silver necklace, had it engraved and gave it to the girl. Two years later the girl asked for a diamond ring. That, however, was out of Santa’s price range.
He has been a Santa for Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops. One of his favorites is being Santa for Make-A-Wish children.
Motzer has become well known enough for Door County, Wis., folk artist Pipka, who creates paintings each year of a different Santa Claus, to choose him as her subject. From the paintings, cast iron resin figurines are made and sold.
Kay Horsch, a director at Dewey Bank, said Motzer excels in his Santa alter ego.
“If you ever watch him as a Santa, he is so intent with that child,” she said. “That child has his undivided attention. We’re very proud of him.”