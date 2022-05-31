KYIV, Ukraine — Ray Cunningham had read the news reports of the war in Ukraine. Having visited that country a number of times, he wanted to see for himself.
The former Homer mayor is in Ukraine now, absorbing the devastation, marveling at the natives’ fighting spirit, taking sundry photos of what he’s seen.
“Ukrainians are resilient,” Cunningham said. “I have been (surprised). What I’ve seen is individual citizens getting together, cleaning up the glass, pulling things out to the street, going about their lives and trying to improve the conditions where they are.
“You see the same thing in central Illinois after a tornado — people volunteering,” Cunningham said.
What he sees is destruction in many of the cities he loves; many burned-out Russian tanks and other equipment; people who have steeled themselves to their circumstances and are determined not to give in.
The people’s defiance is evident, with signs and posters mocking their invaders, urging each other to stay strong.
“These people are very proud, and they’re going to try to make a community again,” Cunningham said. “It’s really wonderful to see, but it’s heartbreaking at the same time to see hungry people and people in distress.”
Cunningham has been to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, several times. Many of the people are gone — especially the young and elderly.
“What you see are the middle-aged people,” he said. “Many older people, women and children, have left, evacuated.”
But he is seeing many return as the Russians leave and go to the next region.
In some towns, the Russians’ destruction appears to be calculated; in others, haphazard, he said.
“In Budyanka, they blew up the water tower, sent artillery into an apartment building that was under construction,” he said. “They went after the police station. The school is completely leveled. The post office is completely gutted. The municipal building where the authorities worked is gutted.
“The destruction is deliberate, and it’s total.”
Looting was a problem in one city, but not all of them.
In one area, a large collection of Russian boots sits on display, taken from dead soldiers. In another, a shirt of a Russian soldier flaps in the wind.
The reports are true, he said, that many Russian soldiers did not want to fight Ukrainians, that they were duped by leaders and initially told they were going on a training exercise. Some captured soldiers are allowed to call home.
People stand in line at a food kitchen, waiting to be fed, grateful for the help, he said. In some areas, there is no water, food or electricity.
Cunningham described the extra scrutiny of outside visitors.
“Spy hunting has been a pastime,” he said. “At a military checkpoint, they asked me a lot of questions. They went through my passport looking for Russian visas, which, coincidentally, I don’t have, because I have a new passport.”
Cunningham, who has been to Russia several times and has made six visits to North Korea, said he has not felt afraid on his current trip. He said he would have been apprehensive if he hadn’t already been to Kyiv, calling it “one of my favorite places.”
Cunningham said it is “a bit surreal” to visit the city now with so few people and many of the stores closed. The city was quite vibrant pre-invasion.
“It had a good arts scene, but now it seems to be gone,” Cunningham said. “Everything, all the art posters, are for venues that never took place. It’s certainly more militarized than it ever was.
“The reception of the people and the military has been very, very good,” he said. “I really feel safe. People have a perception that there’s danger here in the capital, but I think that’s past. It was far worse two weeks ago. Things are improving rapidly.”
Still, there are sandbags around every building.
Cunningham said there are alerts of impending missile attacks, but people pay less and less attention to them as time passes. It’s unlike Israel, which he has also visited, where everyone pays attention to the alerts because the system is more localized there. In Ukraine, the alert is for a much wider area, so the missiles could be targeting 50 miles away. People go to their phones immediately to learn where the attack is coming.
Cunningham attended the funeral of a fallen soldier and said soldiers and other residents are friendly toward Americans and glad when they meet one. He wanted to be present on May 9 when the country celebrated its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Cunningham entered Ukraine by using his frequent-flyer miles to reach Poland then took the night train to the embattled country. He called the Polish efforts with Ukrainian refugees “incredible.”
There’s a great deal of translation assistance, and volunteers help refugees get transportation and housing.
“It’s really very well organized in Warsaw,” he observed. “They shepherd people and help them. They feed them, give them basics. That is really impressive.”
Cunningham is not afraid of risks — nuclear or otherwise. He has twice visited Chernobyl, the site of a 1986 nuclear accident where an explosion and fires released at least 5 percent of the radioactive reactor core into the environment.
He would also like to visit Kazakhstan, the site of more than 400 atomic explosions conducted by the Soviet Union over 40 years beginning in 1949.
The key to traveling to those sites, he said, is to take the proper precautions.
Cunningham sees a great deal of patriotism in Ukraine that was not evident before.
“President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy is really leading this nation, and people are really proud of him,” he said. “You see many Ukrainian flags everywhere. The advertising is honoring the soldiers who have fallen. I get a little message on my phone about ‘Russian soldiers, go home,’ things like that.”
He said the store shelves are “not empty by any means.”
“There’s inflation, but shortages, I can’t really find any except certain imported goods,” he said.
In some parts of the country, Russian people have cleared out, but Cunningham has not seen any overt anti-Russian sentiment. Anti-Vladimir Putin sentiment, yes.
Cunningham hopes to continue his world travels in the coming years. He said it’s his curious nature that puts him on the road again.