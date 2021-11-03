Get to know the 14th Central Illinois Business class of Forty Under 40, sponsored by The News-Gazette and Busey Bank:
Woman of the Year: Cessily Thomas, 38
By ANTHONY ZILIS
CHAMPAIGN — Cessily Thomas didn’t plan on spending a month of her summer in a classroom, but when the Centennial teacher sees that her help is needed, she rarely turns down the opportunity.
Last summer, her son’s site at CU Freedom Schools ran into logistical issues that nearly made it impossible for the literacy and cultural enrichment program to take place. Thomas, though, wouldn’t let that happen.
“When they said, ‘We might have to close, This might be our last week,’ I was like, ‘No, what do you need?’” said Thomas, who took over as the on-site project director. “And I started working that following week. It was just like, ‘Nope, we’re going to do this because our kids need this, and we’re not going to just not do it because of logistics.’”
Thomas spends her work days and her free time fulfilling the needs of others.
As a teacher and site coordinator for Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), Thomas prepares students for college and life after high school. As the founder of the Champaign-Urbana Black Teachers Alliance, she makes sure Black teachers in Champaign and Urbana, which make up a small fraction of the districts’ teachers, have a place to speak about shared experience and to support each other. As a youth pastor, a speech team coach, the leader of a Champaign-based cohort of adult Eastern Illinois education students, the organizer of a play group for neighborhood kids, and more, she takes on roles that allow her to help, guide, and support others.
Thomas, though, doesn’t want to give her students the impression that she had life figured out early.
She tells them about her first year of college at Illinois State University, where she had no idea she was supposed to buy expensive books and didn’t have the necessary habits to survive. She failed out that first year, and while she was embarrassed at the time, she makes sure her students know about her experience.
She sees her role as providing students with the knowledge that some take for granted.
“I tell them, ‘You don’t have to go out there not knowing. I’m not going to let you do that,’” she said. “I didn’t have a teacher or a counselor to tell me, ‘Okay, when you go to school, this is what you should do, this is how you should study. Yes, you’re going to have to buy books. Yes, they cost a lot’ … I think one of the reasons my students and I get so close is that I don’t mind sharing my experiences, I don’t mind sharing my failures with them, because the way I see it, I didn’t go through this stuff for nothing.”
Thomas, of course, bounced back. She went back to school to become a Spanish teacher, this time at Eastern Illinois University. After graduating and teaching in the Chicago suburbs, the Champaign native came back to her hometown 13 years ago, where she initially taught Spanish and AVID.
While she enjoyed teaching Spanish, Thomas gravitated toward AVID. In her view, she sees her role as providing students with the information she wishes she knew heading into college for the first time. Four years ago, she moved to solely teaching AVID and is the program’s site coordinator at Centennial.
“I call it the hidden curriculum,” she said. “It teaches kids how to do school. Some things that may come easily or naturally or that are passed down to students in some families are not always the same, with skills like time management and study skills like how to study, how to take notes, how to ask questions.”
During a class in early September, Thomas spoke with a class of juniors, asking them about their goals and the plans and actions that will help them achieve them.
One student responded that they’d like to own their own apartment.
“That sounds like a goal, until you’ve got to pay your bills,” Thomas responded. “Stay home as long as you can. Okay?”
The information that she provides to her students every day is knowledge she sorely needed when she graduated high school, just like she fulfills the needs of students and teachers in other ways.
“I feel like if I’ve gone through something or if I have a similar experience or if I have expertise in the area where there’s a need, then I’m going to do it,” she said. “I think that could be from my upbringing in church. If you feel like something’s missing, then you’re probably supposed to be doing it. If you’re like, ‘Oh my Gosh, the kids really need this,’ then God’s calling you to do that.”
From the nominator: “She is dedicated to empowering the youth of today and giving them a voice which otherwise may not be heard. She continually pushes her students and the youth in the community to reach for the stars and realize their purpose and dreams on this journey we call life. She comes from a long line of respected educators, entrepreneurs, and service-oriented community leaders and has created a safe space for many youth and students alike. Despite the many adversities she has faced, she has prevailed in her personal life, professional life, and her spiritual life all while being a leader in the community and steering the lives of so many others.” — Shanece Warren, Champaign Unit 4 School District
Man of the Year: Brandon Chandler, 36
By KEVIN BARLOW
While a sixth-grade student at Fisher Elementary School, Brandon Chandler’s class was in the midst of a lesson about future goals and what the students would like to be as adults. The teacher threw out one possibility, and it was that day that Chandler decided that he wanted to be an entrepreneur when he grew up.
“I always liked the definition of ‘entrepreneur’ because the definition is so loose,” he said. “It means you can do whatever you want, as long as you are making money. That’s wanted I wanted to do.”
The family had always been in the concrete business, and after a couple of night classes at Parkland College and some time spent in Buffalo, N.Y., learning the family business, Chandler started Chandler Concrete Company in the Foosland/Fisher area. That was enough to keep him busy, but Chandler needed more.
“I am high-strung,” he said. “I can’t sit still. When you get a little bit of success from hard work, you can get kind of nervous and you don’t want it to stop so you keep working. You don’t want to lose it and it gives you a great deal of satisfaction to know you have earned it at the end of the day. And when you have a community behind you, you feel like you can do anything and so you just keep moving forward.”
Which is why Chandler has been named the “Forty Under 40 Man of the Year.”
Three years ago and after 10 years of operating his own concrete business, Chandler and his wife, Carissa, re-opened Ingold’s Meat and Deli, a longtime Fisher grocery store that had closed. While working on that project, a friend told Chandler that the community needed a laundromat, too. Not sure if a standalone laundromat would work in a town of 1,900 people, the Chandlers decided to build a laundromat with an attached bar and gaming facility. Lucky Laundry, a micro laundromat with four washers and four dryers with a gaming/bar area, opened two years ago in the main business district block near the grocery store.
Carissa is an accountant for Caterpillar, and helps Chandler with his business ideas.
“She is awesome,” he adds. “She is an outgoing little spitfire and is very, very smart. Whenever I come up with a new idea, she pencils it out and lets me know if it is financially feasible. It’s been a great partnership.”
The two met in high school.
“But she wouldn’t date me until I was out of college,” he said. “I guess I was too wild for her and she waited for me to calm down. But we have three beautiful kids (ages 10, seven and three) — we had two boys at first, and then wanted to try for a little girl and we got her. We are so blessed beyond our dreams. It really is about health over money. As long as my family is healthy, everything will fall into place.”
Chandler said he loves the small-town atmosphere.
“Everybody knows everybody, and as a young man that was kind of annoying,” he said. “But now, as an adult with your own children, it is quite comforting.”
Devoted to Fisher, Chandler recognized the need for a grocery store in the community located 15 miles north of Champaign-Urbana.
“I fell into the construction business because of our family, which has always done construction in one way or another since I can remember,” he said. “So that came naturally. But when Ingold’s closed down, I looked at it as a great opportuity to break out of the mold and do the entrepreneur thing.”
Originally opened in 1926 by brothers-in-law Harve Ingold and Jesse Heiser, it had been operated by the same family for nearly a century. Unable to find a buyer, they closed it in 2018.
But Chandler’s own grocery store experience was limited.
“I worked for the Mahomet IGA for three days while in high school,” he said. “I couldn’t stand working inside. I had always mowed yards or baled hay, something outside. I went nuts working inside and couldn’t stand it.”
But while in Buffalo learning the business from family members, Chandler learned how to deal with inside projects. During the winter, he worked inside major development projects in downtown Buffalo.
“It was the messy, sweaty hard work that I liked,” he said. “So when we bought Ingold’s which was a 110-year-old building, I was ecstatic because there was a basement to fix and plaster to remove and windows to redo. I still got my fill of the dirty work even though it was inside.”
To manage the store, Chandler hired Levi Horsch, a longtime Fisher resident with more than 10 years experience managing meat and deli shops at County Market and other grocery stores.
“For him to bring the store back and take that big of a risk was really important to the Village of Fisher,” Horsch said. “He was confident when we opened, but he had a vision for the store and we have had success.”
The store was voted as the top grocery store in The News-Gazette’s People’s Choice Awards earlier this year.
Chandler says re-opening the grocery store and building a laundromat has been “fun,” but also something he is proud to do for his hometown.
“Fisher is such a great town and if you do anything for these people, they will support you,” he said. “They are close-knit and good people. That is the way it is across all of central Illinois. Everybody is out just to live a good life.”
Fisher Mayor Michael Bayler says Chandler deserves the Man of the Year honor.
“He has been instrumental in helping revitalize our downtown,” he said. “From purchasing and remodeling the grocery store, adding a laundromat, to also remodeling another store that now houses our new Main Street Cookies and Cream. Without his vision and courage to take chances, I’m not sure what our downtown would look like. Brandon’s drive and passion for investing in his hometown is a great example for all young people. Our community is lucky to have Brandon and his family living in our great little town and we can’t wait to see what he is going to next.”
When not working, Chandler also volunteers his time to a variety of organizations including Boy Scouts Pack 172, the Lucky Foot Festival, and Fisher Youth Baseball and Fisher Youth Football.
“I wasn’t a big sports guy growing up,” he said. “Our family was into working and not so much with the afterschool activities. So when I was invited to be an assistant coach in baseball and football, I jumped at the opportunity to be involved with my boys in the sports.”
Chandler has more plans for Fisher.
“I would like to see some more development,” he said. “I would like to see an industrial park and more middle class jobs become available. Fisher has a lot to offer to Rantoul and Mahomet and we are right there between Bloomington and Champaign-Urbana and also near Mahomet, Gibson City and Rantoul.”
Horsch said that Fisher is a better place now, because of Chandler.
“Everything we have been successful with, he has invested back into the community,” he said. “He really has a vision for downtown and he has a vision to succeed. There have been new businesses come into downtown and I think people are excited about the community and I think that has a lot to do with Brandon and Carissa being willing to take the leap of faith. I think his vision and his willingness to invest in the town is really paying off.”
Chandler said he was honored with the “Forty Under 40” designation.
“It’s pretty neat because I think I am one of the few blue collar guys that made the list,” he said. “I have three night classes under my belt and that’s it. Everything else is union-taught or self-taught so to be an entrepreneur and have a couple of businesses working well in the community is pretty crazy.”
But he deflects the credit, as well.
“You can’t do it by yourself,” he said. “You need to do it as a team and that is the main thing I always live by. Let people do their job and reward them accordingly. At the end of the day, you are all in it together. ... Everybody needs to do it together and make good money and get the reward together.”
From the nominator: “Raised in Fisher, he went to school through Fisher schools and genuinely wants Fisher to grow. As a member of the Village Board of Fisher, I have seen first-hand Brandon’s vision of our village.” — Debbie Estes, Brenda Keith Realty
Anthony Benjamin, 39
Founder and Managing Member of Triptych Brewing Company in Savoy.
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I try to use the little bit of clout and success we’ve had at Triptych to benefit charitable causes whenever we can. This has led to lots of collaborations with local charities and organizations like the Champaign County Humane Society, the Japan House at the University of Illinois, DSC, and countless others. Sometimes this means donating a “Brewmaster for the Day” experience to a silent auction. Other times it means putting some cute dogs and cats on our beer labels and donating a portion of the beer’s proceeds to the charity.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? The growth and scope of what Triptych has become over the last nine years is my proudest professional accomplishment. I remember my early business plans were hoping that we could sustain 20,000 pints of beer brewed and sold each year and now we easily brew more than twice that much each month at Triptych. When we first started, we didn’t have a single employee and now we have 10 full-time team members.
I attribute my success to ... My parents, my wife and my son. My parents always encouraged me to strive for more, learn from their accomplishments and mistakes, and they showed (and continue to show) me the satisfaction that can come from a job well done. My wife has supported me through the ups and downs of starting and running a small business, the long hours and the stressful unexpected moments, but she’s also one of the first to point out my accomplishments and encourage me to celebrate them. And my son provides motivation to keep me going. I want to show him the happiness that can come from following your dreams but also the tenacity and dedication it takes to succeed.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Exercise empathy. It takes practice and sometimes I still neglect to do it, but I’ve found that the more I can practice empathy the more insights I gain into what my employees are experiencing and what my customers are saying.
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I ever made was to attend college. I hadn’t particularly enjoyed high school and I had no idea how to afford college but when I first began dating the woman who would later become my wife, her parents insisted that anyone who was serious about seeing their daughter would also take their education seriously. So I took a leap, and lots of loans, and got a Computer Science degree. That started a journey that eventually led me to starting my own business and though I rarely do any programming these days, the critical thinking and problem solving skills that I developed in college continue to serve me well to this day.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … To take a break. Not every email that comes in or situation that arises during the day requires or even benefits from immediate engagement. In fact, I find that intentionally pressing the pause button to get more data or to discuss with my team seems to lead to a better outcome.
To relax I … Before COVID, I really enjoyed traveling with my wife and my son. My wife and I both have very demanding careers and it is a real treat to unplug from it all by getting out of town and visiting some new far-flung destination. Sometimes I think we enjoy all the research and planning that go into one of our vacations almost as much as the trip itself. These days, it is quite common to find us sitting in the backyard, grilling, enjoying a Triptych beer and daydreaming about when we can travel next and where we’ll go.
From the nominee: “I believe he deserves the award due to his care and devotion to his employees which includes paying them above market and providing a living wage. He also has actively supported charities in the community and has brought an enjoyable and important craft beer industry to CU-Savoy” — James Voigtlander, Voigtlander Management, Inc.
Kelli Bertram, 27
Family and Intern Coordinator at Crisis Nursery in Urbana.
I also own my own business selling mental health materials like journals, coloring books, and teacher bulletin boards. I also have a monthly mental health subscription program. I will soon be a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW).
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? In my position at Crisis Nursery, we are frequently out in the community whether that is in our clients’ homes, participating in community resource fairs, meetings, events, etc. Crisis Nursery also hosts many events throughout the year that are open to the public. I was part of many community meetings including the Rantoul Service Provider’s meeting and Child Abuse Prevention Meeting. I am also a member of Perinatal Connect (formerly the Idea Coalition) here in Champaign. Through Perinatal Connect we offer events and media to share information about postpartum depression, and other perinatal mood disorders and struggles.
For my business, I have done speaking engagements to talk about my books. I collaborate with other small businesses for my subscription pack, and every month a local small business is featured.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? My proudest accomplishment this year is starting a business during the pandemic. I launched two books at the start of the pandemic and they were a huge success. I created something that was in serious need, as people who never struggled with mental health before are now struggling, including myself. When I originally created the adult coloring book, I honestly was just creating it for myself and then my sister told me to sell it. Well, after one Facebook post and one Instagram post I sold over 1,000 copies in a matter of hours. Since then I launched my subscription pack, and am studying to take my LCSW exam to allow me to do even more with my business.
Throughout this time of launching a business, I also got two promotions at Crisis Nursery. I went from Family Specialist to Family Outreach Coordinator, and just a couple months ago I got promoted to running our entire internship program. You can say I work pretty hard and have very big dreams.
I attribute my success to ... I attribute all of my success to my parents. My dad is not only a hard worker, but also an amazing musician. He has always taught me to chase after my dreams, specifically dreams that are pretty big and out there. My mother is an extremely hard worker as well, yet she values a strong work-life balance and taking care of yourself too, which I am extremely thankful for. At the end of the day I want to be successful and have a strong work ethic, yet I believe life is all about living too. My parents have given me the perfect example of living life to the fullest, being yourself, and chasing your dreams full force. I owe everything I am today to them.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Best advice I can give to someone is to live the life you want. In today’s world we are so stuck on what society wants us to do, and the “norms,” that we forget that we are actually in full control of our lives. If I die tomorrow, I know that every second I was on this earth I was doing what made me happy, and doing something that made a difference. That is the best way to live, in my opinion.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … A very important fact to know about me is that I am obsessed with dolphins. I used to want to be a Marine Biologist when I was younger, basically just to swim with dolphins all day long. In the next year or two I plan to go to Tonga and swim with the whales, and then go to Tahiti to plant coral. I have a large passion for our marine life, and want to do my part to save it.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I set goals for myself, but I also just really live life in the now. I am a “yes” girl, so as opportunities present themselves I go after them. Ideally, in 10 years I will be traveling full time, and who knows honestly what else my life will look like, but that’s the exciting part about life. You never know what is going to happen!
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I ever made was to take six months off after I graduated from my MSW program. When I graduated I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. I traveled all over the world for the six months, by myself. I lived in the middle of a Thailand jungle taking care of elephants. I then went to Cambodia and taught English in a school. I worked at a summer camp for children with Autism, and then I went to California and nannied for a complete stranger. At the end of the six months I decided to accept a position at Crisis Nursery and I honestly am so thankful for that. I owe my passion for mental health all to the work we do here at Crisis Nursery. I currently work with mothers experiencing perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, and after working with them for a couple of years, it really sparked this passion inside of me that I didn’t know I had. Looking back on the last couple of years, taking that break to really figure things out led me here, and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of those decisions.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Say yes to new opportunities. No matter how scary or unprepared you feel, just say yes when a new opportunity presents itself because you never know where it is going to take you.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Adventurous, a little crazy (but that’s ok), full of spunk, and a go-getter. (I actually just asked my partner and this was his response.)
To relax I … Some people think this is crazy, but traveling is my biggest form of self care. If I have been home for too long I will start to get antsy and need to just get out and explore. The world is so big and beautiful! Also, being on an airplane is so calming to me. Being up in the sky, above the clouds, watching the sun set or rise, hearing the hum of the plane, this is where I am at peace the most. I absolutely love it.
From the nominee: “I believe Kelli deserves this award as recognition for the hard work and dedication she gives every day to the families in our communities and for the joy she brings to so many lives. She is hardworking, uplifting, and driven to make the world a little brighter each day. I’d just like to see that light shine on her for once.” — Wendy Bertram, University of Illinois
Josh Birky, 37
Program Manager of Grants and Contracts at Parkland College
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I was the head boys’ soccer coach at Judah Christian High School for five years before stepping away this summer to spend more time with my young kids. Also, prior to the pandemic, I played music at church. Currently, my wife and I are in the process of starting a small urban farm that we hope will grow food to donate to surrounding neighborhoods.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? At Parkland, it was helping secure the college’s first ever solo grant award from the National Science Foundation. While coaching at Judah, it was helping lead the school to its first ever Sectional final.
I attribute my success to ... My parents, my brother, and my wife.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Almost all successes require some degree of failure. Don’t be afraid of failing.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … While an undergraduate student at UIUC I was the drummer for a number of bar bands that played in town and around the Midwest.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Trying not to cry as my oldest son leaves home.
What is the best decision you ever made? Going on a first date with my wife.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Keep your commitments.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Let the people who make your job better know how much you appreciate them.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Overly energetic.
To relax I … Play music, paint, and garden.
From the nominator: “Josh is fearless with big ideas, has insight on how to execute them, and he has a balance of humility and confidence and has an amazing ability to see strengths in others and helps bring out those strengths to build great teams.” — Todd Crowley, Prairie State Tractor
Meghan Burke, 38
Professor of Special Education, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I am on the boards of several agencies that serve our community including Family Matters and CU-ABLE. I also helped develop the Access Urbana-Champaign website (http://accessucillinois.web.illinois.edu/home/) which gauges the accessibility of restaurants in our community.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? I am very fortunate that I get to work with the Early Intervention Clearinghouse (EIC), which is the statewide lending library for families of children with disabilities in Illinois. The EIC is located in our community (51 Gerty Drive in Champaign, https://eiclearinghouse.org/). With COVID-19, the EIC was the only agency to provide iPads and WIFI hotspots on loan to families so they could access early intervention via telehealth. I am privileged to work with an incredible team at the EIC that stepped up to the plate to support families.
I attribute my success to ... I have wonderful colleagues and a strong support system of family and friends.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Work on things that matter.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I have two young children that I love to spend time with exploring nearby areas.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I hope to continue to be able to serve my community by supporting individuals with disabilities and their families.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Having supportive and thoughtful colleagues has been critical to my career. I am so grateful to work with dedicated and smart people at the University, in academia, and in the disability community. I am especially thankful to partner with agencies that serve families of children with disabilities such as CU-ABLE and Family Matters in our community.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Genuine.
To relax I … spend time with my family and friends.
From the nominator: “Dr. Meghan Burke is intelligent, kind, hardworking, friendly, approachable, and funny. As a leader in the Special Education field, she exemplifies the best qualities of an advocate, teacher, and mentor. She is forward-thinking, solution-focused, and has seemingly unlimited energy.” — Sarah Isaacs, University of Illinois
Dan Burkybile, 37
Director of Pharmacy Services at Kirby Medical Center in Monticello
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I’ve have been a Monticello boys’ soccer coach since 2008. I served as an assistant coach from 2008-2012 before taking over as head coach in 2013. I’ve been recognized as a two-time (repeat) News-Gazette boys’ soccer Coach of the Year. I am currently at 99 career wins as the head coach.
I also am a member of the Monticello Rotary Club and Monticello Christian Church.
I recently gave a presentation on drug abuse awareness at the Monticello Middle School.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? I have overseen credentialing of three pharmacies at Kirby Medical Center — licensing of an inpatient pharmacy, a new outpatient pharmacy within the hospital, and a buyout of a local outpatient pharmacy.
I attribute my success to ... Too many people to name everyone. My parents taught me unconditional love. My brother challenges me mentally as we love talking religion, politics, and philosophy. My wife (Jessica) made every soccer match I played in while dating. She knows my every move ahead of time and supports all my endeavors — even when it is probably too many. She calls herself, “assistant to the head coach.” My old high school soccer coaches, Tim Marty and Lois Cryder, helped me and challenged me more than they will ever know.
Best advice I can give or have received is … My pharmacy mentor was Mike Harris. Mike always told me to read as many books as I can. I love to read books that challenge me or help me grow with topics ranging from finances, diet, coaching, faith, mental toughness and more. I love Henry David Thoreau’s quote, “Read the best books first, or you may not have a chance to read them all.”
What is an important fact you may not know about me … My faith in God allows me to take chances in life that others may not take and to be okay with doing things differently than the norm. My identity as a pharmacy director or a soccer coach isn’t the end-all be-all. If I fail or stumble with those “hats” on, it’s going to be alright.
I’ve recently started a podcast at Kirby Medical Center with our Head CrossFit Coach, titled “The Coaching Perch.” We are two coaches providing our insight to coaching, fitness, and mental preparation.
What is the best decision you ever made? I was nervous to come to Kirby Medical Center knowing I would start by myself as a lone pharmacist. I had come from Carle Foundation Hospital working with 30 other pharmacists. However, Kirby has been a great fit for me and allowed me to blossom beyond just the pharmacy. I’ve presented several times on COVID, COVID treatment, vaccines, and a wide variety of other topics.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Get it done, no excuses. I’m determined and willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. This could be hours of reading, watching YouTube videos, and/or reaching out to old friends for help. My wife says it’s great to be on my team with my determination, but not so great when you get in my way.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Mike Harris always told me to reevaluate where you are at. You need to have one-, five-, and 10-year goals. If things aren’t headed the direction you want, you need to figure out how to adjust. I think a lot of people get settled into the same routine, same job, and same defaults that make them miserable, but it is just what they know.
To relax I … Find more to do. Otherwise, you will find me in a CrossFit gym working out. I love a good card game whether it is Magic the Gathering or poker.
From the nominator: “Dan has a servant’s heart, he would never seek this out for himself. He gives and gives of himself, not asking in return.” — Jordan Ziegenbein, Monticello Christian Church
From the nominator: “Dan has the ability to make you feel important and like the only one he is working with. He is very knowledgeable, has great leadership skills and works the front lines with the providers and nurses.” — Michelle Spainhour-Luhrsen, Kirby Medical Center
From the nominator: “Dan exemplifies what compassion in healthcare and community service looks like in its best form. His contributions in the community and his creativity and input at Kirby Medical Center drive outcomes that elevate the quality of life in the community and the quality of care at the hospital.” — Mark Fred, Kirby Medical Center
From the nominator: “Dan is a person of quiet influence. He is a positive role model for young professionals as well as students and student-athletes. He is extremely intelligent but is known just as much for his down-to-earth, humble demeanor. He has the unique quality of being a respected leader as well as embodying a teachable spirit. All of these qualities combine to make Dan someone worth following.” — Jerry Dusenberry, Monticello Christian Church
Bobbie Butler, 30
Assistant Vice President, Commercial Lending at Hickory Point Bank & Trust
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I’m involved in the community in a few different ways. Through work I help the community by working with local businesses overcome financial obstacles with loan and treasury management services. I am involved with the Salvation Army’s finance committee and board, the Women Build Committee with Habitat, and the Chamber of Commerce’s finance committee. I love working with various organizations in Champaign County as each serve a different need.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? In 2017 I was able to complete my MBA at Benedictine University while working full time.
I attribute my success to ... I attribute my success to my parents and husband.
At a young age my parents instilled the importance of hard work and determination. Through hard work and the resources they provided me, I was able to excel in school, sports, and work. I continue to use this work ethic whether I am overcoming an obstacle at home or if I’m helping customers at work achieve their financial goals.
My husband is also a big part of my success as he is always there to support and encourage me through the triumphs and road bumps in life.
Best advice I can give or have received is … The best advice I have been given was there are no stupid questions, so ask questions. This advice has saved me time and in turn increased my efficiency as my questions allow me to complete a task correctly the first time.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I was born and raised in the Chicagoland area and I like to watch the Bears and White Sox.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself with a successful banking career and I would be living out in the country with my husband, dogs, and possibly kids.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Always keep your promise and follow through.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … It is okay if you make mistakes as long as you accept responsibility and take action by correcting the mistake and learning from it.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … My husband would describe me as competitive whether I’m playing volleyball, backyard games, or board games. My favorite yard game is kan jam and I love playing the board game Catan. I also love going to escape rooms as you can interact with props while solving puzzles to ultimately win or “escape” the room.
To relax I … To relax I like to go on walks or runs with my dogs and husband. Or watching a true crime show or docuseries.
From the nominator: “Bobbie spent four years at the University of Illinois and was excited to return to the community in 2017. She quickly became involved with the Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals events. That led to a role on the Chamber of Commerce Finance Committee and on the Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build Committee. A co-worker introduced her to the Salvation Army and now she is a board member. Her caring attitude and financial analysis skills have led to her successful career as a Commercial Relationship Manager at Hickory Point Bank.” Steven Tock, Hickory Point Bank & Trust
Dustin Campbell, 33
President of Lazers Edge
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? We host an annual blood drive with Impact Life, along with donating printers to local area Youth Clubs. We also sponsor a Senior Softball League.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? Serving the Champaign-Urbana community at Lazers Edge for 13 years and then becoming owner in 2019.
I attribute my success to ... My family taught me about hard work and my grandfather shared many trade skills at a young age and I attribute that to my work ethic. My dedicated team at Lazers Edge and the support from the Central Illinois community is a huge part of my success as well.
Best advice I can give or have received is … No matter what job you have, always do your best. Even if it feels like the hard work isn’t paying off, it will in the long run.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I grew up locally in Champaign-Urbana and am proud to call this community my home.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? My passion, servicing customers, repairing, and selling printers and printing supplies.
What is the best decision you ever made? My best academic decision was the decision to change my major to Electronics. My best personal decision was my wife and two beautiful daughters.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Treat everyone with the same level of respect.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Communication is key. Without communication there is nowhere next to go.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Dedicated, hard working, family man.
To relax I … I love to golf and fish.
From the nominator: “Dustin is a hard worker, always willing to step in and take on challenges and seems to always have a positive outlook on most any situation.” — Michelle Grabow, Lazers Edge
From the nominator: “He has integrity in all aspects of life — always willing to lend a hand, is kind, responsible and an all-around great guy. … He deserves to have the spotlight shined on him for all his hard work and dedication to Lazers Edge and our local community.” Mandy Wireman, FE Moran
Sahil Contractor, 26
Franchisee at Wingstop (Champaign and Springfield)
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I am involved with many social groups in Champaign including the NAACP and also doing my own events to give back to the people.
I am not only involved with my community, but I am a changemaker. I believe that we all have to take action, especially in today’s world and be innovative in ways to give back. I started WINGSGIVING with my business in 2015 which has continued until the present day. However, community involvement is a daily thing for me. My staff and I are always seeking to make a positive social impact in the community by helping others, staffing a diverse group of team members and forging relationships that bring about actual change. My team is diverse and inclusive — which allows me to be an example of how a business can not only bring monetary value to a community but can show them that it can be done with such a global effort on a local level.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? All of the community events I am involved with give me a sense of personal accomplishment within myself, but out of them all, my proudest would be being honored with the “Unity in the community” award given to me by the NAACP.
This award gave me a personal sense of how huge one person’s impact can be. I know I share this award with all the people, teachers, mentors, and believers in me! It takes a village to create a leader and success. I cannot do it on my own, which is the greatest personal lesson I have learned. Ask for help — and help others when asked.
I attribute my success to ... My parents. I could just stop there but let me explain. I am lucky enough to have two amazing parents who not only love me but have become my greatest mentors. Their strengths and assets collectively taught me how to manage a business successfully while doing it with much humility. I also trust the process and understand that obstacles will arise, but I seek out the lesson rather than focus on the negative. This keeps me moving forward and onward to the next iteration of my success. Lastly, I know nothing can be achieved without plain ‘ol HARD WORK. Everyone and everything has taught me that and I keep that in the back of my mind at all times — this too shall pay off.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Don’t give UP. Always look UP. I have in my past hit some hard obstacles in my life. A child of immigrants, and getting in trouble at a young age comes with its own set of issues; however, I used what many would believe to be my weaknesses to become a part of my greatest strengths. I am extremely proud of my Indian Heritage. I wear it on my sleeve, and I carry it in my heart. It leads me through life and has broken down many doors. So, I never give up … I just keep looking UP.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I only see my success because that is what I seek. Success is not in the monetary sense but how great of a positive impact I will have created. I love what I do and I wear many hats currently. This allows me to have a bigger footprint of connection. I love the ability to create and build what I have accomplished currently.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself in a position where I have not only grown as an individual, but also help grow my community to a level which it has not been at before. These are just words, but the action put behind these words is what is going to make the difference in my attributes.
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I have ever made was buying my Wingstop in Champaign six years ago when I was only 21 years old. The rest is history.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … That there will be hard times and good times. You have to expect both and try to learn from it all. You have to keep moving forward.
One big thing I have learned is that you can’t stop or succumb to the pressure the business will put on you, and how you get up is much larger than how big you fall down.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … A very caring, passionate, stubborn, and relentless individual who gets the job done and has no excuses in the process.
To relax I … I release all my emotions through my music and use working out to be a big factor in my mental and physical health. Meditation has become a ritual in my life to keep me balanced and efficient with my work ethic.
From the nominator: “He deserves this award because of his selfless generosity. He is an inspiration to young business owners/entrepreneurs. He has given back so much to the community, his employees, friends and family. He is always there for others and makes sure that everybody is taken care of and never hungry. He is making plans to help more people all over the world.” — Nicole Giannini, friend and business associate
From the nominator: “This man is a new type of breed. Besides his leadership and determination to his people and community, he is an example of someone who excels at his craft. Sahil is very charitable and has gone out of his way every year to make sure he uses his platform to give back in any way possible. A born leader, community activist and also someone who wants everyone around him to win and will let others take the spotlight when asked why he does all this.” — Howard Vilma, Merrill Lynch
Derrick Cooper, 36
Associate Principal, Central High School, Champaign Unit 4 Schools
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I volunteer and support programs geared toward helping marginalized youth in our community. Community service activities through Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated; I also advocate for equitable and inclusive schools.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? I was selected as the University of Illinois College of Education’s Academic Programs Committee 2021-2022 Al S. Davis Leadership Award recipient and the 2021-2022 Dodds Memorial Fellowship recipient.
I attribute my success to ... My faith, a strong work ethic, tremendous resilience, and lots of family support.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Be the change you want to see.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Continuously dedicate yourself to improving your craft.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … My wife would describe me as hardworking, family-oriented, and reflective.
To relax I … Lots of self-care and spending quality time with my two kids.
From the nominator: “What I admire about Derrick is his selflessness. He is always willing to lend a helping hand and oftentimes putting others’ needs and wants before his own. He dedicates himself to being the best at what he does and encourages those around him to do the same. … I get to see first-hand the sacrifices he has made throughout the years to be where he is today. Derrick is passionate about making a positive impact when it comes to education. He knows from experience how not having a good education foundation can negatively impact a student’s desire to want to learn.” — Shaniece Cooper, University of Illinois Police Department
Emily Corum, 33
Assistant Vice President | Community Relations and Marketing Manager at Busey Bank
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? My most recent community involvement:
Champaign Parks Foundation — Board Member since 2018, Board Chair since 2020
Champaign Park District — Regular Volunteer and I Founded the annual Costume Drive in 2016. This will be the sixth year for the drive and we are hoping to collect and distribute over 200 costumes this year.
Champaign Unit 4 — Volunteer
Youth Baseball/Softball — Volunteer
Champaign County YMCA — Volunteer
And all of the various volunteer and fundraising opportunities that are coordinated through my role as Community Relations Manager.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? I get to be a part of some really impactful moments at work through donation drives, coordinated volunteer efforts and charitable donations. One of the most recent moments came when Busey associates and leaders joined the summer campers at the Boys and Girls Club for a day of service around the facility. Seeing the joy on the kids’ faces in this instance and in so many others make for some incredible moments.
I attribute my success to ... Taking chances, working hard, having initiative and my friends, family and peers.
Best advice I can give or have received is … It’s only a mistake if you don’t learn from it.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I’m a mom to an 8-year-old. It’s his world, I’m just living in it ;)
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I’m one year into a 10-year goal of having written and illustrated a children’s book!
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision that I ever made was making this community “home.” Champaign County has been home for 15 years and it’s been exciting to see the community evolve over just that short period of time and it’s that progression that has really drawn out my passion for bettering our communities and led me to where I am today.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … How important it is to create a work-life balance.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … noble, hard-working, strong-willed, prepared, dependable, chipper and LOUD.
To relax I … Guilty Pleasure — Reality TV is one way that I unwind!
From the nominator: “Emily’s innovation, compassion and drive continue to impact Busey associates as well as the communities and neighbors we serve. At all levels of Busey, Emily’s leadership and encouragement of fellow associates does not go unnoticed. She is one of those rare individuals with the unique ability to effortlessly engage those around her.” — Deanna Capel, Busey Bank
David Danenhower, 37
Billing Analyst, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I am a Paul Harris fellow through the Champaign Rotary Club, inspired by my late grandfather, Robert O. Watson, who was a prolific member of the Champaign-Urbana community. I try to live up to my family’s long tradition of service by volunteering regularly with Habitat for Humanity and the Wesley Food Pantry, where I also serve on the board of directors. Most recently, I was named UNFI Foundation Helping Hands Champion and now have the privilege of serving the community on behalf of the company.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? My acceptance into the prestigious Marshall School of Business Food Industry Leadership Master’s degree program at the University of Southern California on a scholarship from the Western Association of Food Chains.
I attribute my success to ... Surrounding myself with outstanding and supportive people including friends and family. In particular, my greatest role model is my mother, who is a master gardener and president of her PEO chapter in Phoenix. My three sisters and I were all competitive swimmers through high school and college and we now know where our talent and competitive nature came from: our mother is a member of the Phoenix master swim team!
Best advice I can give or have received is … Live locally, think globally.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I am an amateur music producer and I enjoy collecting, remixing and looping old funk 45’ records.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Professionally, I plan on being a pioneer in the implementation of blockchain and distributed ledger technology in the global food supply chain. Blockchain promises to boost the global economy 1.7 trillion by 2030 while building a more efficient and transparent supply chain free of labor and environmental exploitation. On a more personal level, I hope to be as loving, caring, and inspirational to my family as my father has been to my mother, sisters, and me.
What is the best decision you ever made? Getting involved in food distribution and logistics while working for a company that genuinely cares about the community.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? In all things, be grateful.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Mentorship is more than simply a device for learning. You have to find someone you respect and earn their respect and confidence in return. This gives you the confidence to take on the world.
To relax I … Sit at the piano and play Chopin preludes or cuddle up with my rescued greyhound, Alex Noodles.
From the nominator: “David is passionate about community engagement. He is hardworking, creative, and good at coming up with solutions to complicated problems. He is an asset wherever he is. David is a hardworking guy who genuinely cares about the community. He is not a big talker but rather a man of action. He seriously never stops working and will always be the last to leave a volunteer event. He wants to give back and is passionate about eliminating food insecurity and providing safe, affordable housing. He truly walks the talk.” — Kim Gollings, Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County
Bryce Dubson, 36
Owner of Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Inc. in Monticello
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I’m pleased to help high school seniors pursue their passion in the trades and become skilled tradesmen and tradeswomen in Piatt County and beyond!
Through the Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Scholarship, which I established in 2019, I offer one Monticello High School senior and one Bement High School senior $500 to help cover tuition, fees, books and supplies. The objective of the Scholarship is to support the academic endeavors of a student with a desire to continue their education in a technical, trade or vocational school.
Two years after the creation of the Scholarship, I established the Summer Internship Program at Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration. I am pleased to provide a paid opportunity for one high school graduate from Monticello, Bement or DeLand-Weldon High School with full- or part-time employment from June 1-September 1. Through the Summer Internship Program, the participant explores and learns the role of an installation and service technician with an opportunity for full-time employment upon completion of the program. In fact, we are pleased to have a program participant now working full-time as an Installation & Service Technician for Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration!
Another way to raise awareness of and advocate for the trades was through my volunteer role with the Monticello Chamber of Commerce, serving as a board member from 2018 to 2019. Although I no longer serve as a board member, Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration continues to be a proud member of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce! Also, through my work at Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, I’ve assisted with installing heating and cooling systems in three homes for Habitat for Humanity of Piatt County.
Beyond sharing my expertise in HVAC, I also was a longstanding volunteer for the Monticello Fire Department. Since 2003, I worked my way up the ranks through lieutenant to captain — later stepping down from the Monticello Fire Department in 2018. Through my work on the Monticello Fire Department, I also served on the executive board of Piatt County 9-1-1 from 2016 to 2019.
Another passion of mine is attending school events and extracurricular activities alongside my wife, Christa, and our three children — 9-year-old Waylon, 6-year-old Whitney and 1-year-old Wayne. Activities include tumbling, cheerleading, Cub Scouts, baseball and more!
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? My proudest professional accomplishment is taking the family business into the next generation and furthering the legacy of superior service, or #TheDubsonDifference, established more than four decades ago by my father, Rick Dubson.
While transitioning ownership can be cumbersome for businesses, it was seamless at Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Inc. due to the strong relationship with my dad and our shared passion for serving our Piatt County neighbors. My father and I worked together to prepare a strong succession plan — creating a blueprint for success for 2017 and beyond as he retired from the family business.
I attribute my success to ... my father, Rick Dubson, who established Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Inc. in 1980, and my mother, Melinda Dubson, who supported his entrepreneurial dream and helped me achieve mine.
I learned the trade through invaluable hands-on experience — spending countless hours as a child through adulthood training with the best in the business, my dad! While attending Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana in Lafayette, I worked part-time at J.L. Anderson Heating & Cooling, Inc. during the school year and Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration over summers and breaks — later joining my father full-time in 2005. Upon my father’s retirement in 2017, I transitioned as owner and now share my knowledge with two full-time installation and service technicians.
I also would not be where I am today without the expertise, guidance and example of my mother, Melinda Dubson. Since the beginning of Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, my mom served as bookkeeper — keeping track of daily transactions, sending out invoices, managing accounts receivable and payable, and so much more — while working full time in another role. Her determination for success is evident throughout her life, raising three children while working in various roles and returning to college — the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — in 2002 to achieve a Bachelor of Science in Community Health Administration in 2005.
Best advice I can give or have received is … to work hard, play hard. Although owning your own business can be all consuming, balancing and prioritizing work demands and life demands are so important for success. When you are balanced, you are happy and more productive both at the office and at home.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I am an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America! To become an Eagle Scout, you must earn at least 21 merit badges. My final project was revamping a piece of playground equipment at Lincoln Elementary School in Monticello. In 2000, the year I achieved Eagle Scout, only 3.44% of Boy Scouts achieved this rank.
Today, I’m excited to share the scouts with my 9-year-old son, Waylon Dubson, who is a member of Cub Scout Pack 122 in Monticello!
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years, I want to continue doing what I love — serving the heating, cooling and refrigeration needs of my Piatt County neighbors, leading and sharing knowledge with team members committed to providing #TheDubsonDifference, and helping young learners pursue careers in skilled trades!
What is the best decision you ever made? My best decision professionally is transitioning as Owner of Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Inc. in 2017 and continuing the legacy established by my father, Rick Dubson, more than 40 years ago. Owning my own business affords me the opportunity to give back to the community, from sharing my expertise with young people pursuing the trades to donating my time and resources to neighbors in need. In March and April of 2020, for example, Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration created a social media initiative to support Piatt County restaurants. When these restaurants were not allowed dine-in patrons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration purchased 118 gift cards valued at $2,100 in total and gave them away on our Facebook page to followers. Not only did we provide financial support to neighboring businesses, we featured our fellow entrepreneurs on our social platform during this difficult time!
My best decision personally is marrying my wife, Christa Dubson, nearly 15 years ago, establishing our family — Waylon, Whitney and Wayne — and creating and sharing this beautiful life together. I also have had the pleasure of working side-by-side with Christa at Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration since 2019!
What’s your one unbreakable rule? The Golden Rule. Treat others — colleagues, customers and community members — as one wants to be treated.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … to lead by example and to never compromise your integrity. If you are honest and have strong morals, you have the foundation for success. These qualities are fundamental in building lasting relationships with and providing The Dubson Difference to colleagues and community members.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … hard working. Whether it’s a heating or cooling emergency or a learning opportunity for a student in the trades, I am ready and willing to help my neighbors — whenever, wherever and whatever the need.
Other descriptors include: forward thinking, professional and personable, fair and honest, and civic minded.
To relax I … spend time with my family — whether cheering on the Chicago Cubs, the Fighting Illini or the Monticello Sages, playing baseball and basketball in the backyard with my three children, going on camping trips — near and far — with our travel trailer, or smoking meat on my grill with a beer in hand, of course!
From the nominator: “Whether delegating tasks in the office to family members, troubleshooting furnace and air conditioning issues with colleagues and customers, or sharing knowledge with a recent high school graduate interested in the trades — Bryce is collaborative, and through his collaboration, he develops strong, lasting relationships with each member of his team. He understands the importance of collaboration for organizational and individual success.” — Christa Dubson, Dubson Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Inc.
Austin Ducey, 34
Duce Construction, Vice President and Co-Owner; Sport Redi-Mix, Co-Owner
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? Crisis Nursery, Board of Directors and Treasurer
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Volunteer
St. Matthew Catholic Church, involved in various men’s ministries
Champaign West T-Ball, coach and volunteer
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? Being involved with a family business that has worked on so many impactful projects in the Champaign-Urbana community.
I attribute my success to ... The family, friends, and employees that I have around me. It would not be possible without them. My father has been instrumental in teaching me business knowledge as well as the importance of giving back to our community.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Have a positive attitude, do things with integrity, and never stop learning.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I am the fourth generation of the Ducey family to work in the concrete industry in Champaign County.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Continuing to be involved with our family businesses and trying to make our Champaign-Urbana community a better place.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … It’s important to surround yourself with great people.
To relax I … Enjoy spending time with my wife and three children or sitting around a fire with good friends.
From the nominator: “Austin is everything you look for in a leader. He proactively communicates, shares ideas, engages in conversations, and asks questions. He leads by example and motivates those around him to do their best. … During a challenging year, Austin was instrumental in pivoting fundraising events for Crisis Nursery. His can-do attitude energized staff and board to think of few wants to do things. He is always looking for ways to help and give back to the community!” — Stephanie Record, Crisis Nursery
Lainey Emmons, 32
Chief Operating Officer at Elliott Counseling Group
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I am actively involved in my neighborhood and actively serving as President of our HOA. I strive to help cultivate an inclusive community valuing diversity, stewardship of the environment, and relationships with our neighbors. I am also involved with the Unaccompanied Immigrant youth in C-U, a licensed foster parent, help coordinate litter cleanups, and other community events. I am also passionate about pet rescue and rehabilitation and have helped many animals live happy, healthy lives with their forever families.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? Right before the pandemic began, our CEO needed to step back from her duties in order to care for her ailing mother. While I was comfortable taking the reins, I did not anticipate a global pandemic was right around the corner. Working at my dinner table, we were able to adapt to the new circumstances ahead of us. Over the past 19 months we exceeded our growth goals (established in 2019), in both clients served, services offered, and team members retained and hired. We hired over 25 employees, grew over 30% in total income, and had excellent employee retention. I was able to accomplish all of this while also being a full-time student, maintaining a 4.0 GPA, a mother and a wife.
I attribute my success to ... My excellent support system. I have amazing friends and neighbors who help me whenever I need it and help refuel my soul.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Find the person furthest from the center of the circle and focus on them feeling included and well cared for.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I have a background in animal sciences and agriculture. I have cared for anything from mini-horses to llamas, and everything in between, and even when they’re being born!
What is the best decision you ever made? Trusting my instincts. While staying home with my infant sons, I worked with friends to help found an animal rescue. That work led me to the next career opportunity, which led me to my current dream job that I always hoped for in an industry I am passionate about.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Be kind and care for others as much as possible.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … To trust my gut and think things through.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Kind, compassionate, caring, brave, driven, and smart
To relax I … Sit on the front porch with my neighbor and husband or curl up on the couch with my kids, husband, and dogs and watch some TV.
From the nominator: “Lainey is the hardest working mother I know. She is always cultivating new ways to help her community and improve her businesses. There isn’t a day that goes by that she isn’t sharing ideas on what new project or idea she has or is working toward. She is the neighbor and friend that we all want, always available, always willing to lend a hand and always offering a listening ear.” — Stephanie Thompson, Talbots
From the nominator: “She truly is super woman! There is nothing she cannot tackle. The perfect snapshot is the last year; she continued to grow ECG, including finishing construction of one new office in Urbana and purchasing a new building in Matton and beginning construction on it while navigating the pandemic and staying on top of State and Federal regulations. Meanwhile, she’s a full-time student and maintaining a 4.0 GPA in a master’s program at Bradley University to further her career with ECG. All of this while being a wife, mother of three children (two biological and one foster), three dogs, one cat, taking care of our neighborhood as President of the HOA, and even occasionally finding time to craft! She really does everything, and she excels at it all! There is no quit in this woman! She strives to be the best person she can be and the leader that her employees desire.” — Robert Topping, Union Pacific Railroad
Rachel Fenner, 30
Fitness Instructor/Co-Owner, Sculpt Fitness Gym; Medically Separated/Illinois Army National Guard
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? The first one that comes to mind is my involvement with the creating and implementation of training that myself and two other Soldiers provided to over 50 female Afghan Police Officers for the 2019 Afghanistan Elections. These women would be responsible for searching the clothing and body cavities of voters for weapons, suicide vests, etc. Female police officers are not allowed to possess items that could aid in their self-defense, regardless of the endangerment they would face in their role. The quality of training we put forward, encompassing search and seize procedures and self-defense maneuvers, was fundamental and critical to their safety and that of the citizens of Afghanistan who braved the extremist groups, such as the Taliban and ISIS, to cast a vote.
I write this relieved and thankful that the women I trained safely and successfully executed their mission!
I attribute my success to ... I attribute my success to the families of close friends throughout my childhood that sheltered and fed me when my parents were incapable of doing so.
I attribute my success to my pre-college education teachers: the one that would give me rides to school, the one that would stay after hours to heed the struggles of my home life, the ones that demonstrated passion and quality work ethic, and the ones that encouraged me to see that my potential was greater than the circumstances in which I was being raised.
I attribute my success to the National Guard Recruiter who worked honestly with me and, despite the disqualifying high arches of my feet, assured a successful enlistment. In addition, I attribute my success to the leaders I served under (the good ones and even the not-so-good) and the soldiers I led.
I attribute my success to a few specific Godsends, in which my path and theirs would cross, and their presence in my life offered the love, support, and inspiration that on many occasions propelled me.
I attribute my success to the hundreds of individuals who have entrusted me with their health and wellness and those who invest in my livelihood that is Sculpt Fitness Gym, solidifying the truth that I cannot do what I love without others.
I attribute my success to my wife; the woman who does not bare an ounce of doubt in my aspirations or capabilities. She is the anchor securing me to my dreams and the daily reminder that I can, I can, I can.
Best advice I can give or have received is … “Anytime you stop striving to get better, you’re bound to get worse. There’s no such thing in life as simply holding on to what you’ve got.”
This insight is so powerful because it can be applied to all aspects of life, not just what you do professionally. Are you actively developing as a person and seeking self-enlightenment? Are you committed to your relationships? Are you present? I believe that if you are intentional on improving the present, which is arguably an act of gratitude for what you have, what comes later will also be better. Likewise, complacency and carelessness inevitably result in impoverishment.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … While deployed to Afghanistan in 2019-2020, I fell in love with a stray dog that became a target for euthanization. I would name her Roam and then embark on a very lengthy, expensive, risky and controversial endeavor of rescuing her and getting her to America. Thanks to an Afghan translator who worked with us, the donations of hundreds of supporters, the care of the Nowzad Veterinary Clinic located in Kabul, Afghanistan, Roam is officially a spoiled, domesticated Afghan American canine refugee!
The fact? I would forfeit my Rank and a months worth of pay for “disobeying a General Order regarding domestic or wild animals,” because that’s the price worth paying if it means doing the benevolent and humane thing.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I look forward to balancing the endeavors of owning/operating a full-functioning gym, leading and developing a team of fitness enthusiasts, being passionately involved in a strong marriage, and chaperoning Grade School field trips.
I’m very much anticipating adding Published Author and Mother to the unwritten list of titles of mine!
What is the best decision you ever made? Full disclosure, the best decision I ever made was committing to extensive therapy for traumas occurring throughout my childhood and time in service. Despite the trepidation and fear I faced unpacking the horrific details of my past, I knew it was a necessary and life-saving investment in my health and future that I needed to make.
I think of a line in “The Alchemist,” a fable, written by Paulo Coelho.
“That at a certain point in our lives, we lose control of what’s happening to us, and our lives become controlled by fate. That’s the world’s greatest lie.”
I refuse to believe that I am a victim of circumstance or that those circumstances are what measures me, my worth, as a person. The contrary is true: I have control of how I navigate happenings and it is my own decisions that define me.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? To be my authentic self and follow my inner compass, no matter the opposition of others.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … That strong relationships and connecting with others through kindness, authenticity, and compassion builds a community of support that stands for your success. Those in impactful relationships will bear whatever adversity to share in the triumph, even if their role at the end is applauding your “trophy win.”
Regardless of what position you’re in, how you treat your leaders, your co-workers, and/or your subordinates speaks not only to what kind of person you are, but potentially to the likelihood and the quality of success you will achieve.
To relax I … Would you believe me if I told you that I exercise to relax?
I also write and read poetry and I love listening to music.
From the nominator: “Rachel has overcome many difficulties and obstacles in her life, yet she knows no limits. The resiliency she has shown, in the wake of humble beginnings and the challenges she has faced, would have kept many from pursuing their dreams. Yet she has allowed nothing to deter her. Her business, the success it has found, and the effect it has on so many people, is literally a dream come true for her.” — Story Fenner, 112 Wine & Coffee
Seth Floyd, 36
Piatt County Circuit Clerk
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I am most involved in the community as being the Post Commander of Piatt County VFW Post 5346, President-Elect of Monticello Rotary Club, President of the Piatt County Veterans Assistance Commission, and Member of Hamm-Burke American Legion Post 101, in addition to volunteering on various other local committees/boards/commissions.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? Hands down, being a Dad to my three daughters. All three of them are the highlights of my days, everyday, even when those days would appear to be best suited for a reality television show.
I attribute my success to ... Having the right people in my life. From my wife, mom, and siblings to everyone I work with professionally and serve with throughout the community; it is very rare that any of my perceived successes are solo achievements.
Best advice I can give or have received is … You will solve so many more problems with your ears than you ever will with your mouth.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … My music taste is so very random in the sense that if you are riding with me you could get anything from Richard Wagner, to Jerry Reed, to Earth Wind & Fire, to Empire of the Sun, to Steely Dan, to John Phillip Sousa, to Post Malone, to Alan Jackson, to Metallica, to 2Pac.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Professionally, I am not entirely sure and have learned to never rule out most outcomes or possibilities, because most everything I am doing now was nowhere on my radar 10 years ago. If I am not still doing what I currently am, I would say that in 10 years I would still like to be involved in a career where I am able to assist the general public and have an overall positive impact in my community.
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I ever made was to join the army. Besides the training and benefits it has offered me, the personal interactions and perspectives it has given me are priceless and have absolutely made a profound difference in my views and my life.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Don’t lie.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … There are two lessons that I have found to run hand in hand and those are learning to say no and planning/scheduling your minutes to align with your priorities. Time is clearly finite and if you don’t learn to say no and prioritize your time, someone else and the world will schedule those minutes away from you. This is a daily work in progress for me but it is something I look back and wonder how I ever accomplished anything before I took a more proactive approach to my daily schedule — both professionally and personally.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Overly outgoing, particular, and a master procrastinator for household projects/chores.
To relax I … Journal, read nonfiction, ride my bicycle, and spend time with my family.
From the nominator: “Seth is an excellent example in his workplace and our community as to the positive difference one person can make when they are serving those around them. His maturity and commitment to hard work, fiscal and personal responsibility as well as pristine attention to detail make him an example of good citizenship for people of all ages.” — Bill Blickhan, First State Bank, Monticello
From the nominator: “Seth is an emerging young leader in the Piatt County Courthouse, bringing transparency, honesty and integrity to the courthouse and the community. He is a servant leader responsive to the community.” — James Ayers, Shonkwiler & Ayers law office
From the nominator: “Seth has had a major impact on the lives of veterans that will be felt for years to come.” — Gordon Lawrence, retired
Molly Goldstein, 39
Teaching Assistant Professor, University of Illinois
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? At the University of Illinois, I am privileged to teach engineering design to approximately 400 engineering students a year. I also serve as mentor for the GIANT program in the Institute for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (IDEA) in the Grainger College and a mentor for the Illinois Health Maker Lab (a collaboration between the Carle Illinois College of Medicine and the Grainger College of Engineering open to all Illinois residents to democratize healthcare). This year, I created a “Renaissance Engineering” camp for middle school students this summer. This camp connects minoritized undergraduate students in engineering with middle school students through a combination of engineering and art. I’m looking forward to bringing this program to more of our local CU schools and school programs. In addition, I love to volunteer at my kids’ school (St. Matthew) and have co-chaired our Trunk-or-Treat event. I also teach group fitness at the Refinery and have met so many fabulous people in the community there.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? My nomination to the Grainger Engineering COVID-19 Wall of Recognition in Engineering for Teaching was a highlight for me in the middle of a very challenging year (for everyone). I worked hard to adapt my large class to be impactful for my students, and was so satisfied to see their learning gains throughout the year.
I attribute my success to ... having a clear idea on what my professional goals are and what my personal goals are. When you have a lot of opportunities, you have to have a lot of clarity on what really matters to you.
Best advice I can give or have received is … My Grandma Molly used to say “You learn a lot more from listening than talking” and I find myself understanding that phrase more every year.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I love music and my siblings’ band, The Hathaways, was one of my favorites in the C-U music scene.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I’m currently in my dream job, so I hope to still be at U of I teaching and researching engineering design in 10 years.
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I ever made was attending an engineering summer camp at the University of Illinois when I was in high school. I found a career and college that I love — and I met my husband!
What’s your one unbreakable rule? It is important to be me to make sure I move my body and to reflect on the things for which I’m grateful for every day.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … to be comfortable with being adaptable.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … driven, caring, and always willing to lend a hand.
To relax I … love to take long walks with my family.
From the nominator: “Molly is a great combination of ambition and compassion. She works diligently to connect organizations and people to each other in the community whether through her mentoring roles with the Carle College of Medicine and the Grainger College of Engineering or through her own middle school summer camps for community members. Her innovative ideas and ability to connect people enables her to be very impactful.” — Matthew Goldsetin, Cerner Corporation
From the nominator: “Molly is one of the best educators I have had the pleasure of working with. She is passionate about the subject she teaches and is always looking for creative ways to engage students of all ages. … She gives so much care, attention, time, and energy through education to empower those she works with.” — Heidi Craddock, University of Illinois
Rachael Graham, 29
Director of Development and Communications at Crisis Nursery
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? Outside of my work at Crisis Nursery, I coach girls’ basketball at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. This past summer, I started volunteering with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Basketball Day Camp. I am a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and support several local organizations throughout the year.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? My proudest accomplishments include moments when I’ve been part of a team where hard work and planning resulted in success.
In 2019, Crisis Nursery had the opportunity to partner with WCIA and two other nurseries in the state for a Day of Giving. The day-long event raised over $100,000 for Crisis Nursery’s programs and services. It was amazing to see the generosity of our community and the support from so many! Our basketball team also had a historical season, placing third in state. The entire season was an experience I will treasure forever. So proud of the girls!
I attribute my success to ... Having people in my life who love, challenge, encourage, and support me. My parents and three sisters are my biggest role models. Without their guidance and advice, I would not be where I am today. Growing up, I was blessed with amazing teachers and coaches at St. Joseph. Participating in sports played a huge role and taught me life lessons I carry into my professional work on a daily basis. I might be biased but I have the best friend circle and a boyfriend who supports my goals and dreams, no matter how crazy they are.
Best advice I can give or have received is … I was introduced to Coach John Wooden’s “Pyramid of Success” by a mentor of mine years ago. I encourage others to check it out and use it as a road map in their life. The principles and values lay a great foundation for success in all aspects of life. Oh, and as my grandma always says, don’t forget to stop and smell the roses! :)
What is an important fact you may not know about me … My family started an online clothing boutique, Embolden, during the pandemic. It’s something my sisters and I have always wanted to do.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Happily married with a family and career that I am passionate about.
What is the best decision you ever made? Accepting a graduate assistantship with the Office of Athletic Development at the U of I. Not only did this provide me clarity on my career path, but also lifelong friendships and mentors. I would not be where I am today without the two years of experience with the I FUND office.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Love God, Love Your Neighbor.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … “Why” is more important than “how.” If you’re clear on your why, you can figure out how. Stay true to your morals.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … hard-working, humble, and fun.
To relax I … Watch sports, go shopping, read a good book or do a puzzle.
From the nominator: “Rachael leads by example with her strong work ethic and professionalism, sets stretch goals and then strategizes to meet or exceed those goals through thoughtful planning and communication. She understands the strategic plan and long-term vision for the Nursery and the impact her role has on maintaining our staffing and increasing the minimum wage. What I admire most about Rachael is her humble, unassuming personality. She doesn’t seek recognition for the work that she does and allows her team to shine as a whole, even though she is largely responsible for their overall success.” — Stephanie Record, Crisis Nursery
Wes Hanner, 35
Co-Owner, Kona Ice of Champaign; Real Estate Broker with Keller Williams Realty
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? My biggest involvement with the community is through Kona Ice. We are honored to raise funds for local schools, PTA groups, churches, sports leagues, and many other organizations. Since we started Kona Ice of Champaign in 2014, we’ve been able to give back almost $75,000 to our community.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? My proudest professional accomplishments have been raising funds for the schools I attended as a kid. It has been really cool to be able to give back to Carrie Busey Elementary School, Franklin Middle School, and Centennial High School.
Also, I am honored to help both buyers and sellers navigate the real estate market. It is my privilege and I take it as a great responsibility to do what is best for my client.
I attribute my success to ... I attribute my success to my family and especially my wife, Andrea. She’s had my back no matter what. When I wanted to get my real estate license and even when I told her I wanted to own and operate a shaved ice truck.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Do the hard things first and life gets easier.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I’ve had two honorable mentions for songwriting in American Songwriter magazine.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Hopefully playing a little more golf.
What is the best decision you ever made? Professionally, the best decision I’ve ever made was to bring Kona Ice to the Champaign-Urbana area. Being able to give back to the community I grew up in has been amazing.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … that a “no” doesn’t always mean no forever. Believe in yourself and your product and keep trying.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … a slow driver.
To relax I … play golf, play guitar, and enjoy time with my 15-month-old daughter, Haven.
From the nominator: “He’s always there for his family and friends. He’s driven to take care of the people around him and he wants to better the community he grew up in. He’s compassionate, empathetic and an amazing communicator.” — Andrea Hanner, Champaign Jewelers
Jenell Hardy, 39
Assistant Director of Business Services for the School of Art & Design, at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I am a member of The Church Of The Living God, in Champaign, where I am actively involved in several ministries one of which is Sista Circle. This ministry provides a spiritual outlet that encourages personal growth and development by bringing a greater understanding and appreciation for Jesus Christ, through mentoring and service, for middle school and high school girls. I am also a member of the Greater Champaign-Urbana Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. The objectives of the organization are to “create a medium of contact for children which will stimulate growth and development and provide children constructive educational, cultural, civic, health, recreational and social programs.” That dedication remains as we continue to work toward improving the quality of life, particularly for all African American children. Currently, I serve on the Board of Directors for Habitat of Humanity for Champaign County as the Vice-President. This connection has allowed me to continue the advocacy for housing that I have found a passion for.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? One of my proudest professional accomplishments is the work that I did with the Emergency Shelter for Families Steering team. Through the steering teams’ herculean efforts in 2013, we developed a pilot program that provided emergency housing to families with children which provided shelter for them together, in times of crisis. The shelter became a permanent program in 2016 and it continues today.
I attribute my success to ... I attribute my success to my parents and especially my father. He worked extremely hard through his education and career to ensure that I would have access to opportunities many people only dream of. He was the wind beneath my wings.
Best advice I can give or have received is … The best advice I can give is a quote that I live by: If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair. — Shirley Chisholm.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … My career in advocacy and community service started with a part-time job (that I almost turned down) as a Housing Specialist at PACE, Inc. in Urbana. PACE is a Center for Independent Living that serves people with disabilities and facilitates their choices about their lives.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years, I see myself mentoring others and supporting their advocacy efforts for the greatest issues that affect the most vulnerable populations in our community.
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I ever made was deciding to become a mother.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? My one unbreakable rule is not to go to bed angry.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … The most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is to not fault someone for what they do not know. Often, they do not know what they do not know.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … My family describe me as thoughtful, caring and fun. I often put others before myself, and there is no greater joy to me than to see them happy.
To relax I … To relax I like to read a suspenseful novel, and travel when I can to enjoy time on the beach and listen to the ocean.
From the nominator: “Jenell is committed to her community, determined to leave her legacy, adaptable to different situations, generous to friends and family, practical in her decision-making, resourceful because of her various experiences, and always witty!” — Gianina Baker, University of Illinois
Ranya Hasan, 31
Assistant Dean of Students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Mental Health Team for Champaign County Sheriff’s Office
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I believe in servant leadership and have had the honor of serving the Champaign County community during mental health crisis needs. I have been honored to consult on mental health and crisis response situations for the community in emergency and educational capacities. I most enjoy volunteering to provide training and education on behavioral intervention, crisis response, correcting recidivism, and equity focused collaborations to organizations such as DREAAM, Rosecrance’s crisis teams, Crisis Intervention Teams for Law Enforcement, and Family Services of Champaign. I am passionate about mentoring and have served in this role for the Arab American Institute, Illinois Promise, Intensive English Institute, and Urbana Middle School.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? Being elected to the Board of Directors for the Crisis Residential Association to serve nationwide and globally to identify and cultivate response to systemic crisis service situations.
I attribute my success to ... the values and principals of my Palestinian roots that promote a culture of kindness, generosity, quest for knowledge, and resilience to aid social justice efforts.
Best advice I can give or have received is … My favorite piece of advice to share with others is … life is about balance and your slice of life is flavored based on the seasoning you empower yourself to choose for your personal menu.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I believe that chance favors the prepared, but my life goal is to work daily to correct the systemic equity issues that affect the ability of those who do not have the same chance to obtain this preparation.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Managing a group practice in the Champaign area that provides a holistic one-stop wellness service center to promote mental health life balance through therapy, life-coaching, physical movement, and nutrition.
What is the best decision you ever made? Choosing to work in the behavioral health profession where I can make a difference in someone’s life every single day … there is no better choice than the choice to help others.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Always stand up for what is right, extend your helping hand, and do not let your left hand know what charity your right hand gave to.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … In leadership, being present, reflecting, and being socially aware are essential.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Positive, empowered, and “comes in clutch always” for those in need.
To relax I … Practice making my mom’s Palestinian dishes and reading on flights before landing to explore and volunteer in different locations around the world.
From the nominator: “She is passionate about social justice and work to advocate for equity-based care. Ranya empowers people and reminds them of their strengths and hopes. For the last 12 years she has been a staple of dependability and consistency in providing the best mental health services to anyone in need in Champaign County and the surrounding counties. Ranya is always willing to volunteer her time especially to further educate people about the importance of mental health care.” — Benita Gay, Rosecrance
Amariah Hays, 37
I work for Champaign County CASA as an Advocate Coordinator. I have been with CASA for seven years.
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I work directly with foster children in our community on a daily basis. I am on the Board of Directors at The Family Room, which provides basic necessities for our youth in care on a moment’s notice in the form of care packages. I also volunteer my time coaching Jr. High Cheerleading.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? In 2019 I co-created, co-wrote and launched a book with New York Times best-selling author Jaleigh Johnson, “A Place To Call Home.” It is a children’s book inspired by my foster care experience, written for children in foster care to help ease their fears of the unknown while navigating the DCFS system.
I attribute my success to ... Success is such a measurable word. It means many things to many people. Success to me is putting in the work toward things and people you’re passionate about. Most of the time that means you’re not working 8-5 with an hour for lunch. You’re hustling in the evenings and on the weekends. It’s not pretty. It’s being tired. It’s being disciplined enough to say no to things you want to say yes to, but you’re committed to your passions, obligations and goals so you stay the course. Being successful to me is positively impacting lives as often as we can and bringing hope with us. With that being said, my foster parents fervently prayed over me since the day they brought me home. They gave me hope and a life. My life experiences along with their trust in the Lord and their love for me has made me who I am today.
Best advice I can give or have received is … “Listen, you’ve been hit by a truck full of lemons. Some of those lemons have landed in your lap. Some of those lemons are bigger than others and heavier than others. You have to make a choice. You can get angry and bitter and let them sit there and spoil and sour because something hard and unfair happened to you. That choice will undoubtedly make you sour too. Or, you can pick them up one by one and give them purpose, even the bigger ones, even the heavier ones. That is not going to be easy. That’s going to take work. What kind of life do you want to live? The only way to make something sour into something sweet is by some elbow grease. So, sis, what’s it going to be? Sweet? Or Sour? The choice is yours.”
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I’m a pretty handy gal! Just give me a good “how to” and a toolbox and I can fix just about anything.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself loving my family and contributing to the community that raised me in a greater capacity.
What is the best decision you ever made? One of the best decisions I have ever made would have to be restoring a ‘94 Captiva Rinker with my boys. It wasn’t the outcome that I loved so much, it was the process. Great family time and skill building. Good things take time. We named her “Liberty.”
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … I was raised out of the foster care system right here in Champaign County. After college I came right back here to serve children in the community that I came from. Having been on both sides of DCFS, I can say there is one solid truth when working in the foster care system. The “System” is only as good as the person/person’s maneuvering it for you and with you. Apathy has no place here.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … I think most people that know me would say I am kind-hearted with a strong-willed spirit. I’m always looking for the ones who are left out. I’m witty and silly. I am a natural problem solver, a person who looks for solutions.
To relax I … I enjoy spending time with my boys outside. In the summer that looks like lake time with our closest friends and in the winter it’s hockey on the pond and getting pulled around on tubes behind a snowmobile. In the evenings I enjoy a glass of wine with a good book on the patio with a fire.
From the nominator: “Amariah has spent her entire life working for foster children in Champaign County, the same community she grew up in where she was a foster child herself. She goes above and beyond for our most vulnerable children who deserve a voice. She believes you are not what you are born into, and our youth need to hear that every day and understand they have supporters in their corner. Everything she does professionally and in the community sets this example for our children in need.” Emily Vayr, Champaign County CASA
Jessica Hogue, 39
Financial Advisor at Northwestern Mutual
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? United Way — graduate of the Emerging Community Leaders (ECL) program, member of Women United, supporter of Power of the Purse, part of the Pillar program (as I believe in the greatness of United Way’s Community Impact Fund), and committee member for PhilanthroPARTY (coming in 2022!)
Eastern Illinois Foodbank — crowned 2020 Prom Queen after raising over $8,000 for the event, volunteer at food packing event, and proud supporter of their mission.
St. Joseph Women’s Community Club — member and social committee chairwoman.
Eastern Illinois University College of Education — alumni board member.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? I am proud to have been recognized as a Top Ten advisor and the leading female advisor in my category for the Northwestern Mutual Central Region in 2020. Two years ago, I bet on myself when I started my financial planning practice with a desire to help people through all ages and phases of life. I have been honored to work for such a great company that recognizes and celebrates the hard work, devotion, unwavering enthusiasm and passion I have working alongside my clients to help them attain a financial plan that allows them to build a life by design.
I attribute my success to ... having a WHY. The WHY is the most important part and the driving force for the HOW and the WHAT — for me, it’s to “BE THAT MOM … and wife, sister, daughter, friend, colleague, family member.” If you want to know the HOW, it’s because of the support of an amazing family that allows me to do this job and run my business the way I dreamed of. And, the WHAT is hard work, determination, persistence, urgency, great mentorship/coaching and the desire to be a resource to good people.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Just Keep Moving.
What is the best decision you ever made? Best professional decision I ever made was betting on myself two years ago when I opened my financial planning practice.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Never go to bed angry — my husband is my #1, and I never want to go to bed without him knowing it.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … to ask good questions and actively listen to what my clients and prospective clients are telling me.
To relax I … take a vacation! Just ask anyone who knows me, the best way for me to unplug is in the sun and sand (well, more likely at the pool) with a cold drink in my hand.
From the nominator: “Jessica is the hardest worker in the room. She cares about people and wants to make sure her work is impacting those around her. She puts her all into everything she does. She has a servant heart and leads by serving others. Jessica is selfless in her work for her family, her clients, and her community. She works hard building her business yet still marks time to make our community a better place to live.” — Carrie Eisenmenger, Northwestern Mutual
Emily Jenkins, 39
Water Resources Project Engineer at Farnsworth Group, Inc.
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I really enjoy contributing to the community in ways where I can connect to children or nature. Leading the children’s choir at my church (Monticello United Methodist Church) and mentoring students through CU 1-to1 Mentoring are a couple of my most fulfilling activities. I am also a committee member of the Hydraulic Engineers Luncheon (where we hear speakers discuss anything related to water, like streams, flooding, water quality) and I’m always up for the Boneyard Creek clean-up day! My latest endeavor is becoming a scout leader for my son’s den where I can hopefully pass along my appreciation of nature with the kids in the den.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? One of my proudest professional moments was watching children playing in one of the streams I had restored in town. There is a stream structure that makes a perfect little boulder path across the water and a couple kids were jumping from rock to rock, poking and peering into the water, laughing and talking. It makes me so happy to see people enjoying a project I’ve worked on.
I attribute my success to ... My parents: my Dad has an amazing work ethic and my Mom gives the best advice and has always been my biggest cheerleader. My supportive husband always calmly agrees that I can achieve my next goal. And so many mentors and advocates have taught me, fought for me, and helped me along my professional journey.
Best advice I can give or have received is … The best advice I can give is to get outside. Spend time around trees, streams, nature. It helps lower stress, puts life into perspective, and gives you a chance to observe the world around you.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … In addition to being passionate about the environment and stormwater, I love to sing and perform! Just thinking about making music brings a smile to my face. Sometimes there’s no better way to express yourself or praise God than to sing.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years I see myself as the manager of a large water resources team that specializes in stream restoration, green infrastructure, and stormwater amenity projects throughout the Midwest region.
What is the best decision you ever made? One of my best decisions was to insist upon working part-time at Farnsworth Group. It gives me the balance I need in my life to spend time with my family, to engage in community activities, and to keep me motivated at work.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? My unbreakable rule is that rules should be examined and outdated rules be challenged. Stormwater engineering is a perfect example: originally, stormwater was designed to be taken off-site as quickly as possible, while now we realize the benefits of keeping it on-site to infiltrate and remove pollutants. Society’s mindset is beginning to shift so storm runoff can be viewed as an opportunity to replenish groundwater, renew a pocket of nature in an ever-urbanizing world, and reestablish habitat for pollinators and other wildlife.
Also, in my field, the number of women and minority engineers has increased since workplace rules were created. Perhaps it’s time for the rules to change. For example: I work a modified work schedule of 32 hours a week so I can spend more time with my children. I need the flexibility in my work week to have the right balance of work and family time in my life. I can still do quality engineering work, but I have the time to be with family and volunteer in the community as well. Parental leave is another rule that needs to be changed: new parents need established paid leave to heal, bond, and care for a new child. The existing rule is outdated for the current workforce.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … You are not an island. My biggest professional achievements happened because I had a mentor to guide me, an advocate to vouch for me, and the right team to support and complement my skill set. I recognize and appreciate that. And I try to do the same for others by bringing students in to job-shadow me, collaborating with and supporting junior engineers at FGI, and answering questions about the profession to UIUC female engineering students.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … My Mom loves to tell the story of when I was in grade school, I would finish the assigned work as quickly as possible so I could do what I wanted to do, which at the time was to read every book I could get my hands on.
I was a little girl who was determined to do what she wanted and who persisted in a quiet, independent way until she got it.
Though I’ve added more goals to my to-do list, not much else has changed since I grew up. I was determined to finish my Ph.D. before my first baby was mobile, so I defended my thesis during the time I took for my maternity leave. Early in my career, I wanted to work for a small stream restoration company in the Chesapeake Bay, so I kept writing them letters and sending my resume until they invited me to an interview and hired me.
To relax I … Camp! My Dad started sharing his love of camping and the wonder of nature with me and my sisters when we were very young. Camping — being surrounded by nature — has always been a place for me to recharge, to unwind, to put everything into perspective, to appreciate the complexities of Earth, to renew my passion to protect the environment, and to reinforce the reasons why I incorporate ecology into my stormwater engineering designs. People love to hate stormwater and want it off their property as quickly as possible. I see it as an opportunity to create an amenity on the property, like building a rain garden that handles stormwater but also provides habitat for pollinators and critters and recharges the groundwater. Or restoring a stream to provide flood storage capacity, like the Boneyard Creek projects, that also function as a beautiful park with native plantings and recirculating water to improve water quality. Through these functional ecological designs, my goal is for visitors to connect to nature and to recharge when visiting the finished product.
From the nominator: “There are very few female STEM leaders that can balance a challenging technical career, young family and community. She is someone that is deeply passionate about all aspects of her life. Emily invests her time in people and supports organizations that work to improve the lives of children and the environment. … Emily truly works hard to ensure that the next generation will have more opportunities and a better environment than what she had inherited.” — Ann Peedikayil, Caterpillar
Mike Krisman, 36
Financial Advisor at Northwestern Mutual
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I recently got involved with CU 1-to-1 Mentoring. I will be mentoring a student at Stratton Elementary starting this fall. My student will be a second grader, and I will follow them through high school. Through my firm, I have been involved in Alex’s Lemonade Stand to help fight Childhood Cancer. I also have participated in the Tom Jones Challenger League and look forward to participating again this year. Also, I really enjoy being an assistant coach to each of my three children’s Little League baseball, softball, and basketball teams.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? Upon starting my career in financial planning 13 years ago, I had zero clients. Since then I’ve been able to build my practice serving over 500 households, and now have a team of three. I love the sense of purpose I have with my career and being a strong support system to my clients throughout their journey to and through retirement.
I attribute my success to ... I’ve been blessed with a great family and great mentors in my life. From an early age my parents have shown me that hard work and strong relationships pay off. They continue to be a great support system. I wouldn’t be where I am at today without my Mom and Dad. I am also very blessed to have a Mother-In-Law and Father-In-Law who always provide support and guidance in every aspect of my life. Second, my leadership team and colleagues at work. Brian McClure, Kurt Dorner, Jim Smith, Justin Kirby, Don Armstrong, and Doug Erhard have all played an integral part in my success at Northwestern Mutual. They have helped me develop as a financial advisor, business owner, and father and husband. I will forever be grateful to them. Third, my team. I wouldn’t be able to do the work I do everyday without a great staff. DJ, Tracey, and Jeanine are the best. Most importantly, my wife Brittany. She has been my #1 supporter from day one. It hasn’t always been easy growing my practice over the last 13 years, but Brittany never doubted me and always gave me the confidence to stay focused on my goals and the big picture.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Have relentless solution focus. Don’t focus on the negatives or problems and only focus on solutions and what you can control.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … Some say my morning routine is a little crazy, but it helps me get my mind and body ready for the day. I’m at the gym by 4:30 a.m. 5-6 days a week. First I run 3-5 miles with my friend Ben, and then I head into the gym after that to work out. When I get home, I read the paper and/or read a book for 30 minutes before the kids wake up. I’ve been consistent with that routine for five years now and have noticed this helps my ability to remain focused and charged throughout the long workday.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years, I will have extended my reach helping clients with strategic financial planning with a team that will continue to grow.
What is the best decision you ever made? Aside from choosing my bride, my best decision was making the move to Northwestern Mutual 10 years ago. Our ability to create a strategic and comprehensive financial plan for our clients is second to none. I love giving clients the confidence and peace of mind in knowing they will be financially secure during retirement or a time of hardship.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Don’t make excuses.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … To listen and be “other focused.” It’s not about me, it’s about my clients and their goals and what they are trying to achieve for themselves and their families.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Optimistic, genuine, and driven. I always strive to see the cup as half full. I genuinely care about my family, friends, and clients and their families. I create strong relationships with them and want only the best for them.
To relax I … Enjoy golfing, playing basketball, pickleball, and going on long runs. I love taking my kids golfing with me as well. On nights we don’t have kids practice or games, our family enjoys game nights, swimming, or relaxing around a bonfire.
From the nominator: “Mike is an exceptional person, he’s always looking for ways to help people. I’ve never seen someone engage with people the way Mike does, and has complete interest in who they are, where they come from, and what they do. … He’ll help anyone at anytime, a true friend and one I admire. … If there is anyone behind the scenes in this community who does the right thing no matter the situation and doesn’t expect the credit for it, it’s Mike.” — Ben Quinn, Koerner Distribution
J Leman, 36
Realtor at eXp realty; Big Ten Network Football Analyst
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? Active with The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, Board Member Salvation Army, Coach and Sponsor of Stephens YMCA Sports programs. Supporter of C-U at Home, FCA, Habitat for Humanity
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? Not being afraid to start something new and betting on myself. I am still trying to figure out what I want to do when I grow up.
I attribute my success to ... My Faith in Jesus Christ, my parents, coaches, and my wife. Nobody is a “stand alone success” and we all eat off trees we didn’t plant.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Humble yourself. Nothing will elevate you faster than walking in true humility.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I had a speech impediment until about fourth grade. Between sales calls, working on TV and radio shows, and public speaking I talk a lot now and I consider my ability to speak a strength.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I will have started two or three businesses revolving around real estate syndication, crypto currency, and social media/YouTube.
What is the best decision you ever made? Marrying my wife Katy Leman. She is very different than me in a good way and has taught me so much.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Treat others how you want to be treated.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … When you are trying to sell something, calling people older and more successful is always scary. Do it anyway.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … High-energy, tough, stubborn, faithful, honest, relentless, funny.
To relax I … Play with my kids, read, go camping, go to the beach, watch college football.
From the nominator: “J is hungry, humble, smart. He wants to make the world a better place and works hard to help people get where they want to be.” — Julie Yoder, The Vineyard Church
Dana Martin, 36
Fifth-grade teacher, Lincoln Trail Elementary, Mahomet-Seymour
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? My role as a teacher has provided me with the opportunity to start and lead Youth Leadership Club, a club for fifth-grade students to learn and practice leadership skills, to give back to the community, and to experience the blessing of service over self. My colleague, James Heinold, and I have led the group to donate time and resources throughout the community, including two Free Little Pantries, with the help of our gracious donor, SK Exteriors. This will also be the fourth year for 5G Packs Joy, a project inspired by the passing of a dear student and friend, Joel Roberts, that led my students to collect, donate, and deliver food, toiletries, and gifts to 35 families, including about 75 children, each holiday season, in his honor. It is such a blessing to experience the power of giving with my students and I’m grateful for the support of colleagues and administration, generous families who see this project through year after year, and a supportive district and community. I may facilitate the projects, but these are the people who make them happen.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? Watching my students grow, particularly in their confidence, compassion, and kindness toward others, is by far the most rewarding aspect of my job.
I attribute my success to ... I give all the glory to God. I’m also grateful for an incredible family, especially my parents, who have modeled giving and loving others so well, and a husband who supports me in giving this profession my all. I learned to teach from the best, from my own teachers at Thomasboro Grade School and Rantoul High School, to my colleagues and fifth-grade team, particularly my mentor, Ben Herriott, with whom I’m lucky enough to teach alongside today. I have been supported by incredible administrators and families, and I belong to a district that values and supports all that I stand for.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Enjoy the journey. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Love well and give often.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I’m very organized, except with emails. I’m an email hoarder.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I’ve spent my entire career (15 years) in the same fifth-grade classroom, and in 10 years I plan to be in the same room, loving another group of fifth-grade students. I can’t imagine myself anywhere else. It’s right where I belong.
What is the best decision you ever made? Aside from my faith and marriage, teaching in Mahomet has brought with it amazing relationships and experiences. My greatest professional celebrations I owe completely to my colleagues, my fifth-grade team, principals, past and present, and the families who have entrusted and encouraged me along the way.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Be kind. Love God, love people, and all other things will follow.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … At the end of the day, academics are important, experiences are great, but relationships mean the most. Students will never forget how you made them feel.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … dedicated, genuine, and compassionate.
To relax I … spend time with my family, my husband, Nick, and our three children, Will, Julia, and Finn. I also love a good nap and a solo trip to Target.
From the nominator: “She is truly a unique woman. She sees a need and takes action. She doesn’t necessarily expect anyone to help her. She would do all of this on her own even without help from others because she cares so much about her students and their families. She spends hundreds of hours per year outside of her full-time job trying to make the world a better place one student at a time.” — Sarah Young, Christie Clinic
Anish Mehta, 30
Vice President, Retail Area Manager at Busey Bank
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? As a full-time associate and a student, I don’t always have a lot of free time to volunteer as much as I used to. I do however volunteer when I can, and will also offer donations to charitable organizations at least once a month. Additionally, we try to support our local economy by shopping at local small businesses as much as possible to help any businesses that may still be struggling as a result of COVID-19.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? This past year has been difficult for many with COVID-19 impacting many small businesses more than most. I was thrilled to be a part of an organization that made funds from the SBA’s Payroll Protection Program available to many of the struggling small business owners who needed help to keep their doors open and their employees paid! As an Area Manager, I got to be one of the many faces in the company that was able to help these businesses through the application process so that they could get the assistance they desperately needed.
I attribute my success to ... the support I get from my coworkers, friends, family and of course my husband who has always been there giving me the confidence to put in my best everyday. Without all of these people, I wouldn’t be where I am today.
Best advice I can give or have received is … There’s nothing like the confidence you gain from pushing past your comfort zone and doing something that used to make you nervous or scared.
(I try to apply this to many situations in my life which has been a great confidence builder for me.)
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I have worked or have played a part in some form of customer service since I was 8 years old. My family owned and operated a business for over 13 years.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Professionally speaking, I hope that I am able to continue my growth in this great company and that I am able to pick up some new skills along the way that can allow me to do even more for my customers.
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I have ever made would have to be the one that I made to apply for my first job in retail banking as a part-time teller. It was this decision that ultimately set me along the path toward my career in banking and is what has all offered me all the great opportunities for growth, both personally and professionally.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Keep your word. If you commit to something, then you should always do it. Promise less, but deliver more.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … that you get further by being nice and respecting the thoughts and opinions of others. Building strong relationships with the people you work with will ultimately make doing what you do that much easier and better.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Friendly, Loyal, Hardworking, Dedicated.
To relax I … like to spend time with friends and family. We typically like to play board games, watch movies, or just sit around and catch up. One thing that both my husband and I greatly enjoy would be the vacations that we take every year to hike through National Parks across the U.S.
From the nominator: “Anish’s leadership style is one to emulate. He has an innate ability to harness top talent, along with a single driving factor to his success — dedication. … Anish continues to have a positive and lasting impact, making a positive and lasting difference not only within Busey but within the community.” — Mark Wisniewski, Busey Bank
Bridget Schott, 35
I am an Assistant Attorney General at the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in Urbana. I defend state employees in federal civil rights lawsuits filed by prisoners in IDOC.
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I volunteer and actively support programming at The Well Experience in Urbana, serving girls, women, and families. I am a member of Junior League of Champaign Urbana, and serve as assistant chair of the Festival of Trees committee, which will be celebrating its 26th year in the Champaign Urbana community on Nov. 19-21. I serve on the executive board of the YWCA, which has dual aims of empowering women and eliminating racism. I serve on the executive board of the East Central Women’s Attorney Association. As a member of Copper Creek Church, I serve on the Meet Malawi board and scholarship committee, and have taken multiple mission trips to Malawi, Africa, and provided secondary students and college students with scholarships. I am also involved in Copper Creek’s Community Impact Grants team, where we provide grants to those organizations and groups in the community who are actively providing services and are in need of additional funding.
In the past, I have also been involved in Young Lives, which supports teen mothers, participated in CASA of Vermilion County’s training of its volunteers, and coached trial teams at the University of Illinois College of Law.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? My proudest professional accomplishment was back when I was a prosecutor at the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office. My trial partner and I successfully prosecuted a Predatory Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Child case and sent the perpetrator to prison for 40+ years.
I attribute my success to ... I attribute my success to my parents. As a lawyer and a Registered Nurse, they instilled the ideas of hard work and dedication in me very early in life. They were also very active in supporting the community, and through their actions taught me the importance of service and giving back to the community.
Best advice I can give or have received is … The best advice I can give is “you get further with honey than vinegar.” You can get to the same result, and often a better one, if you don’t burn bridges with other people in the process.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … From the ages of 12 to 22, I worked every summer detassling corn for a detassling crew with Pioneer. I even drove the large tractors or “people movers” with 12 other detasslers on board. This job, more than any other job I have had, taught me the value of hard work and tenacity.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years I see myself strongly entrenched in my legal career, perhaps even seated as a judge. I see myself having traveled on many trips across the globe, meeting new people and immersing myself in new cultures. I see myself still very involved in the community projects I support, and bringing in new people to become involved.
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I ever made was moving to Champaign Urbana in 2011. Originally I came for a job, but quickly fell in love with all the community had to offer, and made life-long friends, and now I can’t imagine ever leaving!
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Never be afraid to stand up for yourself and speak your opinion (respectfully, of course). This was a long lesson for me to learn, and it took me almost 10 years to really embrace. In some typically male professions, women can be treated in a very frustrating manner,
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … A kind, helpful and friendly person, who is fiercely loyal, and up for any adventure, who also loves bright colors and glitter.
To relax I … To relax, I like to golf, walk my dogs while listening to audio books, garden, or binge-watch trashy reality TV shows.
From the nominator: “Bridget deserves to be recognized as a woman who leads a life that is exemplary. She is highly educated, effective in her work, mentors young women, and truly cares about the community she lives in. If every individual did half of what Bridget has accomplished we would see a huge positive impact in every aspect of life.” — Marguerite Bailey, Wolfram Research, Inc.
Krystle Shelton, 36
Owner and Chief Operations Officer for Autumn Freight Inc. (Mrs. Autumn Freight); Assistant Manager for White House Black Market
As a first-generation college graduate, I believe that attending college exposed me to opportunities and experiences that I have been the catalyst for much in my career. My desire to help others achieve their goals is persistent and I am an educator at heart. As the oldest of three siblings (two younger brothers, Eric and Anthony) I have always had a sense of responsibility to nurture and encourage. I dedicated more than 12 years to a career in higher education in recruiting, housing, scholarship support and career services to lead and execute programming, supervising, staff development and training and advising. There is something amazing about helping students navigate through obstacles or attain a hard-earned dream. I am always available to listen to the dreams of others, asking the good questions and provide action steps to help them attain their goals. And while it may seem easy to make recommendations, taking your own advice to find “What sparks joy” is a leap of faith but has great rewards. Pursuing entrepreneurship with my husband to start our freight-shipping company Autumn Freight Inc. has allowed me to continue to educate, inspire and to execute strategies that grow our business and most importantly to create a work environment that motivates and encourages employees.
I am a conduit of God’s grace and I enjoy being a liaison to resources across industry or disciplines. I’m originally from Kansas City, Kansas, and my mother’s hard work, generosity and dedication to my brothers and I are values that I hold. She taught me to be grateful for what I have and to also be aware of how I can be a blessing or show kindness to others. And so my commitment to working, serving and volunteering in the community is genuine to who I am and aspire to be — a servant leader who believes in the potential of others. My husband, friends and family continue to pour in to me, show up for me and offer great yet tough advice that pushes back on doubts and forward in faith. My success is experienced as community.
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? Since moving to Champaign I’ve been able to build meaningful relationships and get to know the community through serving at Windsor Road Christian Church, volunteering with Junior League of Champaign Urbana and now supporting the mission as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? Professionally, I’m most proud of the courage to pursue entrepreneurship. As a business owner alongside my husband, I am able to utilize my passion to educate and skills to strategically execute our vision while also provide an encouraging and motivating work environment for employees.
I attribute my success to ... Everything that I have been able to accomplish is because the grace of God, the supportive relationships and my discipline. I have been able to not only overcome but to thrive because I believe that “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.” This faith brought me to Champaign in 2016 to live with my friend Denise who has been a support when I was new to the area, unemployed and knew no one. I’m confident that each opportunity I have had and person I’ve met has been purposeful. I am now married, growing as an entrepreneur and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., with a growing sisterhood and community impact.
Best advice I can give or have received is … It’s not what you know but what you’re willing to learn. And when the opportunity presents itself trust that you are your own #goals.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Wow! In 10 years by God’s grace I will be flourishing as a wife, a nurturing mother to our children, thriving businesswoman and advocate for professionals of color and cheering my friends and family in their endeavors!
What is the best decision you ever made? Swiping right on Tinder — meeting my husband :)
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Go where you’re appreciated, poured into and sparks joy!! I am not defined by titles and there’s freedom in pursuing your purpose and don’t let the fears of others put limitations on you.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Dedicated, intentional, loyal and creative according to Bart.
To relax I … Go to the movies and eat popcorn!
From the nominator: “The qualities I admire the most about Krystle Shelton is her ability to develop purposeful and meaningful relationships with almost any person she connects with both in her personal and professional life. She is thoughtful and kind and her creativity is unmatched. Mostly, I admire her faith because it is what keeps her unpretentious and appreciative of her experiences whether good, bad, or in between. Krystle Shelton deserves this award because she gives, loves, and works extremely hard without expectations. Our community has so many commendable people who are proud to serve, and Krystle is one of those who does it effortlessly and gracefully. Her heart is pure. Her work ethic is impeccable. And she genuinely merits an opportunity to be in the spotlight for this amazing recognition of awesomeness.” — Denise Poindexter, Stratum Med
Brittany Simon, 34
Public Relations Manager at Carle Health
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I am involved in the community by supporting the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club as a member of their Resource Committee; volunteer at the Stonecreek Church food pantry as often as possible; and sitting on the United Way Women United Advisory Committee.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? My proudest professional accomplishment so far was being a part of the 2015 Feeding America Hunger Action Month campaign refresh that brought forward a bold new approach to bringing awareness to the issue of hunger in America. I helped our network of food banks find creative solutions to speak about the issue and the nation learn more about the millions of families who aren’t sure where they will find their next meal.
I attribute my success to ... I attribute my success to being taught the value of hard work and doing something to the best of your ability by my parents and the support I receive everyday from my husband. I am also lucky enough to do something that I believe helps make our community a better and more healthy place, which is a motivating factor in everything I try to do.
Best advice I can give or have received is … The best advice I can give or receive is compassion is the most important quality you can have.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years my oldest will be in middle school and I’ll hopefully have another following in his footsteps. I hope to be doing the best I can to guide them toward becoming confident and compassionate people. I will be continuing to help drive forward the mission of Carle Health while supporting the local organizations that make our community so great. Hoping I have visited a few new places by then and maybe I’ll finally have signed up for that cello lesson I have always said I would do too.
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I ever made was to follow my gut and not pursue a career in broadcast journalism. I took the skills I learned as a journalist and applied them to a career in communications to help tell stories in a different way. This choice sent me down a trajectory that looks very different than what it might have been but one I couldn’t be happier to be in.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? My one unbreakable rule is no shoes in the house!
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Mistakes will happen and it’s impossible to do everything right every time, but owning up to them will build character and learning from them will move you forward.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Chatty, sincere, loyal, thoughtful and a little bit OCD.
To relax I … Catch the latest HGTV home design show.
From the nominator: “I have looked up to Brittany since I met her. Her warm heart is a quality that I immediately admired about her. Besides being a genuinely kind person, Brittany is someone who always sees the glass half full. When presented with a task, Brittany uses creative thinking and experience while going the extra mile to ensure the best possible result. She makes a positive impact on all who she comes into contact with.” — Renae Cory, Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club
Mary Noel Stefan, 32
Director of Marketing and Communications, United Way of Champaign County
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community?
— iRead-iCount volunteer at Garden Hills Elementary
— I supervise and mentor a Marketing/Communications intern from the University of Illinois each year.
— National Kidney Foundation of Illinois — Hosted an annual online fundraiser for Team Kidney for eight years, raising close to $10,000
— Illinois Marathon Hydration Station co-Captain
— Alpha Gamma Delta — Local Alumnae Chapter Treasurer
— United Way Emerging Community Leaders graduate (2012). I now coordinate the Emerging Community Leaders program for United Way, helping young professionals learn how to engage with their community.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? It was incredibly rewarding to be part of the team for the Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund. During the early days of the pandemic, we were able to raise funds to ensure our community members had food, housing, technology and more to stay safe, secure and healthy.
I attribute my success to ... A team of incredible colleagues who share honest feedback and proofread everything!
Best advice I can give or have received is … Tony Clements, a longtime United Way board member, was a kind and gracious mentor. He told me to never be afraid to ask clarifying questions. Clear communication of expectations is critical to collaboration.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I am a fifth-generation “townie.”
My husband and I played on the same Champaign Park District youth soccer team as kids for five years!
What is the best decision you ever made? Moving back to Champaign after college. It was tough to leave behind the friends I had made in Nashville, but I knew I wanted to be closer to my family. Without this decision, I would not be working at United Way or have reconnected with my now-husband.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … To solve a miscommunication, pick up the phone. I’ve found that one phone call can often solve something much quicker than 10 emails back-and-forth.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … My mom says “Honest, dependable and curious about everything.”
To relax I … Take a long walk around my neighborhood or work in my garden while listening to podcasts. A few favorites are Inside Illini Basketball, The Daily, and Illini Inquirer.
From the nominator: “Mary is everything we could ask of a community member. She is a concerned and engaged advocate for our neighbors who struggle; and has chosen a profession which allows her to marry her professional skills and passion for serving our community. … As a very humble servant leader, she is not someone who seeks the spotlight or recognition, but it is beyond deserved for all she has done and continues to do for our communities.” — Rebecca Guyette, United Way of Champaign County
Alexandria Stewart, 30
Owner, Confidentially Yours
Confidentially Yours is a women’s bra boutique located in Champaign. Our store was founded in 1982 to help women regain their confidence after chemotherapy and surgery. Since then, we have expanded our offerings to include the latest styles in swimwear, lingerie, undergarments, shapewear, activewear, sleepwear, and more.
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? Relay for life
Local JFL program
Assisted in blanket making for patients undergoing chemotherapy
Attended multiple breast cancer charities and organizations to raise
awareness and donate hats for patients who lost their hair due to cancer treatments
Poochapalooza
At Confidentially Yours we spend a lot of time focusing on helping women in the community. We work together with organizations and the hospitals around central Illinois to help women who are post breast cancer surgery. We also help them with the insurance process and help them get fitted after surgery to help them regain their confidence. We also host donation events several times a year that get products together to help women locally in our community. This includes post surgical garments, wigs, breast prosthesis, and more.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? I am most proud of becoming 100% owner of Confidentially Yours in 2019.
I attribute my success to ... I am incredibly blessed and thankful for the amazing people in my corner.
Beverly Sandiage for training me and making me fall in love with my job.
Dijon Davis for pushing me into buying the store and helping me find the right resources to succeed.
My husband for always sticking by my side and never letting me give up on my dreams.
My parents, in-laws, and siblings are my biggest supporters.
Last but not least, my employees….because they are EVERYTHING.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Never give up. It took me eight years to finally become the owner of CY. I stuck to my gut and I worked really hard until it was possible. Make a list of goals and crush them. Your dreams don’t work unless you do!
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I’ve only had one other job which was at Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in Tuscola.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years I see myself owning multiple store locations around the U.S. Along with owning a large building in the C-U community to give women more options and to build our growing ecommerce site.
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I’ve ever made was to become a certified mastectomy fitter. This has allowed me to help so many women in central Illinois. I have met so many incredibly brave and courageous women. They are truly inspiring!
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Always put your family before your work.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Passionate, caring, and a leader
To relax I … binge watch Grey’s Anatomy
From the nominator: “Alex is a strong leader, making decisions that are not just good for the business but also for her customers and her employees. She is honest with her employees, and operates the business with such integrity. She is enthusiastic, confident, and inspiring as she works towards building future of her store. She makes genuine connections with her employees, customers, and the other businesses and organizations she works with.” — Natalie Kenny Marquez, Grow Marketing + Communications, LLC
Elizabeth Sullard, 29
Client Care Manager at Synergy HomeCare
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? Giving back to my community is something that is very important to me so I serve on a variety of committees. I am the Chair for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s and I just finished my 2.5-year board term as the Vice President and Social Chair of the Young Professionals of Champaign Urbana. I also currently serve on our local Senior Task Force Committee, Senior Isolation Committee, and the Committee on Aging.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? Picking one proudest accomplishment when you get to make a difference in people’s lives everyday is a tough question. Recently though I was the recipient of the ATHENA Young Professional Award which honors emerging leaders who strive toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishments. That is a perfect description of what I am trying to do every day so I was very, very proud that others deemed me worthy of such a wonderful, women focused award.
I attribute my success to ... I attribute my success to two things. My commitment to helping others and surrounding myself with other good, successful people.
Health care is not an easy field to be in so you are not going to be successful in it if you aren’t there for the right reasons. You also need to have the passion to figure out how you can make a difference in the health and safety of someone’s life in such a massive industry.
As far as my second attribute, my Mom has this saying “you are who your friends are.” If you are going to make good choices and make a difference you need people around you who strive to do those things too. I am so grateful for the community I have created both personally and professionally.
Best advice I can give or have received is … The best advice I can give is life is all about the choices you make. It sounds much simpler than it is, trust me. Nothing was ever handed to me but I worked hard and chose time and time again things that I knew would lead me to success. Was it always the fun option? Absolutely not, but it was the best option to lead me on an incredible path. Giving up parties, bad friends, etc., and instead making the choice to work those extra hours or volunteer with new, amazing people really pays off in the end. I promise!!
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I am a nurse. I am currently in a management and marketing role but my roots are in nursing. I think having those roots makes me a better manager and I use that clinical and critical thinking knowledge all the time.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? No matter the age I always see myself doing two things. Helping people and being the best Mom I can be. I hope to continue to climb the health care world management ladder and help in bigger and bigger ways.
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I have ever made was to become a Mom. It gives you a whole new definition of love.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? My one unbreakable rule is boundaries are everything and must be upheld. Maintaining a good work life balance is something that I think my generation is getting more firm about and I am all for it. I give a lot to my work but I need to give just as much to my family or what am I doing this all for at the end of the day? Creating a better world, or maybe even a better health care system for our kiddos is what it’s all about.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Skills can be taught but things like compassion and being a hard worker most likely can not. It’s worth it to go with your gut and take the extra time to train that person who may not have the work history but has the attitude, kindness, and work ethic. When that person is trained and treats your client/customer with those same traits you do is so worth it.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … I am pretty much always described as that really cheerful, energetic, and loving lady.
To relax I … To relax I go on a lot of walks with my baby boy, take trips with my husband, or I love to escape with a good book and glass of wine.
From the nominator: “Liz exemplifies service in every way personally and professionally. Her chosen career of nursing and healthcare is all about helping and serving others. She loves meeting her patients and goes above and beyond not only making sure they have the home care services they need but also connecting them to any other resources they need to ensure they are fully taken care of in every way. If serving others full time wasn’t enough she is also volunteering constantly.” — Brittani Matthews, Synergy HomeCare
Brandon Taylor, 39
Insurance Agent at Country Financial, Owner at 3Ravens Food & Spirits in Monticello, First Sergeant in the Illinois Army National Guard
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I have been a volunteer assistant wrestling coach at Monticello Middle School for several years. I really enjoy helping with that age group. It’s so cool to watch them develop into young men and women all the way through high school! I’ve also offered my services to the Monticello and Champaign Kids Wrestling Clubs by helping them run their wrestling tournaments too.
I spent three years as a volunteer for Monticello Main Street. We focused on driving business to the community while also preserving and revitalizing the historic downtown Monticello area. It’s a great feeling to work closely with the small businesses in our slice of paradise!
I am also a member of the Monticello Athletic Boosters. We support our high school programs by generating funds that provide our athletes with necessary equipment and programs!
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? What a tough question. I’ve spent most of my professional career mentoring and developing young leaders. There’s no better feeling than when you get to watch those leaders come into their own, growing personally and professionally. I’m very proud of that aspect in my life. I do have to say transitioning into ownership of 3Ravens Food & Spirits in Monticello with my wife recently carries an equally rewarding feeling. She is such a hard worker and I’m truly excited that she has an opportunity to control her own destiny as a business owner now. At the end of the day, I would have to say I’m most proud of taking care of people to the best of my ability. I really do feel like I was put on this Earth to serve others. I intend to do so as long as physically/mentally possible.
I attribute my success to ... A never quit mindset and a positive outlook.
Best advice I can give or have received is … The best advice I can give is to keep moving forward. There is a lot of noise out there and plenty of folks who will try to deter you from your passion/goals (sometimes intentional, sometimes unintentional). Block out that negative energy and push on. Some days are great while others are less than desirable. That’s real life. Don’t let those bad days define who you are.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I have this crazy desire to be good at everything I do … work, setting a good example for my family, hobbies, writing/performing music. I don’t like feeling as if I didn’t put maximum effort into something … except skateboarding. I’m terrible at skateboarding and I’ve come to terms with that.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of others. I do have lofty expectations as a business professional, but I prefer to let my efforts and work ethic do the talking when it comes to future operations.
What is the best decision you ever made? Betting on myself … it was also the scariest decision I’ve ever made!
What’s your one unbreakable rule? Take care of yourself. If you’re not of sound mind and body, you can’t perform at an optimal level! Self care is important, as is eating right and staying active. It’s very easy to make excuses and push your physical/mental/emotional health to the wayside. I’ve always felt that if you struggle to take care of yourself, it makes it that much harder to take care of others.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Be open minded and listen to your team (aka subordinates, peers, and higher level leadership alike). Take all things into consideration and make the best decisions you can for the team (not just an individual).
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … I feel like my wife and my best bud would describe me as “full send.” I love life and I love what I do! I’m also comfortable in my own skin. I’m not perfect nor am I overly concerned with someone’s opinion of me. I work hard and I play just as hard. Yeah, I think they would say that about me in a nutshell.
To relax I … Golf (sometimes more of a stressor than relaxation, ha)
Listen to/write/play music
Go to concerts
Workout and/or ride my bicycle
Spend time with my wife and friends
Take a drive
Try new things
From the nominator: “Brandon’s service, sacrifice and leadership to the country and community has had impacts on countless members of the Military and the community. He is constantly sought after for leadership advice and mentorship from youth in the community, entrepreneurs looking to get a start and peers in his business.” — Buddy Wilson, U.S. Army
Jaclyn Vinson, 32
Executive Director of the Vermilion Housing Authority
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? Danville Area Community College Foundation Board Member, Danville Public Library Foundation Board Member, Vermilion Healthcare Foundation Board Member, Balloons Over Vermilion Board Member, Vermilion Advantage Board Member, Kickapoo Rail Trail Member, Illinois Association of Housing Authorities Board Member, Assisted Housing Risk Management Association Board Member.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? I am appreciative of the fact that we have been able to take two Housing Authorities that were on the brink of HUD Receivership and turn them around into a financially stable, policy driven, community partner which works diligently to provide housing assistance throughout Vermilion County. My pride comes from building a team that was able to exceed the performance expectations of everyone who was/is watching.
I attribute my success to ... My upbringing. My parents are both successful individuals who overcame their own unique obstacles to get to where they are today. In raising my siblings and me, they instilled values like honesty, kindness and self-worth, which led to my ability to exhibit confidence. Confidence not just in myself but also in those around me. Also, no is never an acceptable answer for me.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Just do something. Take a first step. Don’t wait for something to happen, go and happen to things, see what sticks.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I have two spectrum’s of patience — absolutely no patience at all or that of a river carving out a canyon. Both are equally helpful.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I have a fluid approach to life so I cannot declare with certainty, but I see myself still in the area; I’m a born-and-raised Vermilion County resident. I’ve lived in other parts of the United States and suppose it took me leaving to gain a greater appreciation for all that my hometown offers. As far as work goes, I hope to still be doing something that positively impacts the people around me; probably in public service.
What is the best decision you ever made? Coming to work for the Housing Authority. This isn’t a job that you have to do, it’s a job that you get to do. The people I’ve met and built relationships with while in this role have fundamentally impacted me as an individual. And I get to have a lot of fun too.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? I can’t say that I am structured enough to have an unbreakable rule. However, I appreciate kindness and honesty. The need for authenticity and integrity is at an all-time high, and I expect the people around me to exhibit those characteristics too. Also, wear your seat belt. Also, also, take care of the planet — recycle, plant trees, skip a week between lawn mows.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … It’s not about what you know, it’s about having the capacity and willingness to learn.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … Gregarious, spirited, and almost certainly obstinate.
To relax I … My definition of relaxing isn’t sitting still. If I’m not doing something, I feel like I should be. That being said, when I need a break I go outside: take a walk, ride the Kickapoo Mountain Bike Trails or Kickapoo Rail Trail, take the kids to a park, play in a body of water, or work in the yard. We are blessed with abundant natural resources in Vermilion County, so there’s always something for an outdoor enthusiast to do.
From the nominator: “I have worked with many young leaders, NONE with the drive, intelligence, initiative and heart as Jaclyn Vinson. She cares deeply about her tenants, strives to provide the resources for her staff to grow and improve and gives back to the community to the fullest. Jaclyn is a leader. Not a young leader, but a leader. Steadfast in her future plans for the organization, but open for discussion on how to make those plans even more successful. Calm but firm decision-making in tough situations, and she has faced many in her young career. Jaclyn is recognized throughout the community and quickly throughout her industry as a leader, a community cheerleader and someone who gets things done.” — Patrick O’Shaughnessy, retired
Michael Vittone, 36
CPA, Director of Assurance at CliftonLarsonAllen LLP
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I have been lucky to get involved with the United Way of Champaign County starting out on their Finance Committee a number of years ago. I currently chair that committee and serve on their Board of Directors and Executive Committee as Treasurer. As a graduate of their ECL program I am always looking to volunteer at a handful of events each year for different local not-for-profit organizations. I also love to shop locally and support local businesses as often as I can, there are still so many wonderful places in Champaign-Urbana to go.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? Passing the CPA exam in my first try.
I attribute my success to ... I’d like to say a mix of hard work, a calm demeanor, and setting goals. However it’s probably due to having a great support system around me, getting opportunities to succeed, and a bit of luck.
Best advice I can give or have received is … Measure twice, cut once.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … I spent over 10 years in a punk band playing around 800 shows during that time.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … Your path is not written is stone and it can change, so be open to change
To relax I … Play the guitar, cook, hang out in my workshop
From the nominator: “There are two qualities of Michael’s that stand out to me everyday, he is a problem solver and he is thoughtful of others. I love the combination of these two traits. Michael not only has performed at a very high professional level himself but has done that while being passionate about mentoring others and helping them achieve their professional goals.” — Beth Auterman, CliftonLarsonAllen
Shawna Waller, 39
Co-owner, counselor at Accent Counseling in Champaign; co-administrator, mental health clinician at the READY program in Champaign
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community? I work with several local school districts providing mental health services and classroom strategies for behavior management, looking for ways to help support both the teachers and the students.
I co-facilitate a moral reconstruction group at the Juvenile Detention Center.
I work with several agencies and local business leaders on ways to stop our communities’ gun violence.
I serve on the board of directors for Cross Camp Mission Trips, a not-for-profit organization that allows local youth the opportunity to give back to the community by serving others in the form of community service activities.
What is your proudest professional accomplishment? My proudest professional accomplishment was purchasing our counseling agency in 2017.
I attribute my success to ... I attribute my success to my work ethic, eagerness to learn, and overall love for people. I credit my Mom and Grandmother for instilling those qualities in me from a very young age.
Best advice I can give or have received is … The best advice I can give to someone is to never allow another person the power to take you out of your character. Respond to people and treat people the way that feels best to you, always trying to align those responses with whom you strive to be. How people treat you is a reflection of them, how you respond is a reflection of you.
What is an important fact you may not know about me … An important fact that you may not know about me is that my brothers and I are known to rap Vanilla Ice at family functions that include a microphone. I am the middle child and only girl.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years I see myself working, traveling, exploring new hobbies, and taking frequent trips to visit my two older sons who hopefully will live outside of our home by then.
What is the best decision you ever made? The best decision I ever made was to have children. I have three sons who bring so much joy, excitement, and beautiful chaos to my life. Being a mom is something that I would not trade for the world.
What’s your one unbreakable rule? My one unbreakable rule is to never give up. I truly believe that most things have an answer, you just can’t allow yourself to give up before you find it.
Most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is … The most important lesson I’ve learned in my professional career is that boundaries are a must. Boundaries are not designed for the other person involved, they are designed for you and your well being.
My partner/best friend/mom would describe me as … The closest people in my life would describe me as kind, genuine, consistent, loving, annoyingly optimistic and happy, hardworking, extra, energetic, passionate and ambitious.
To relax I … Go to the gym, hot yoga, mindfulness, hike, bike ride, read, or watch Law and Order or Dateline.
From the nominator: “Shawna spends extensive time with youth of the community volunteering her time and resources to help put them in better positions. She works collaboratively with other like-minded members of the community to find ways to help fight against gun violence and find ways to promote safety and inclusiveness. … Shawna is able to find purpose and love in every single person she encounters. She has a gift of understanding and being able to assist others in reaching their optimal level of cognitive functioning through resolving negative patterns, prevention and improving quality of life. Her dedication to the helping field is something she gives daily with a smile and constant positive attitude. She chooses to have a good day every single day.” — Karli Hall, Accent Counseling