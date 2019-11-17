Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, Savoy’s MITCH WILSON, the vice president of mortgage lending at Hickory Point Bank and a member of Central Illinois Business Magazine’s 2019 Forty Under 40 roster, chats with us about date night, words to live by, walking beans in Thomasboro and more.
Where did you come from and how did you get here?
I grew up in Champaign and Thomasboro and graduated from Rantoul Township High School. I earned an associate degree in business administration from Parkland College and then earned my bachelor’s of science in business administration from Eastern Illinois University by way of the Eastern and Parkland program with classes being in the evening and weekends. Without that program, I likely wouldn’t have finished my degree at Eastern.
What are some of the ways you are involved in the community?
Cub Scouts, CU Little League as the Farm League Commissioner, Family Service of Champaign County on the board as treasurer. Hickory Point Bank’s Battle of the Paddle for United Way. Attending various fundraisers for the many great organizations within the community.
What do you do with Scouts?
I’m currently the advancement chair, which entails keeping track of the advancement and awards achieved by the Scouts. I was a den leader for a few years.
What is your proudest professional achievement?
Building relationships and earning the respect of clients and co-workers within the community in multiple fields of work. And the Forty Under 40 recognition is a pretty cool honor.
Tell us about date night with your wife.
Our date night is pretty laid back — going to dinner, maybe stop at a local brewery, playing cards or board games, and oftentimes a discussion about trying to figure out if we know what we’re doing as parents.
What book are you reading?
I’m currently reading multiple books, not because I would classify myself as an avid reader but because I’ll start one, get sidetracked, and start another so I don’t know that I ever finish any books.
Favorite sports team?
Fighting Illini, St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
What would you order for your last meal?
Steak, a twice-baked potato and a good beer. And nachos, because why not?
What’s the happiest memory of your life?
Getting married to Sarah and the births of Henry and June.
What’s your best piece of advice?
I like the quote my wife posted on a sign and put on the door going to our garage, by Minor Myers Jr.: “Go into the world and do well. But more importantly, go into the world and do good.”
What was your first job, and how much did you make?
I believe my first job was walking beans near Thomasboro. I don’t remember how much I made an hour, but I’m sure I thought it was decent. It’s also when I likely realized I was better suited for a desk job.
What was a pivotal decision in your career?
Making a career change in an effort to have better life-work balance. As an aside, my current career is an interesting mix of both of my parents’ careers when I was younger. My mom was in banking — coincidentally with the bank that was at the same building and location where Hickory Point Bank is today. My dad worked at Chicago Title for 45 years. Now, I’m in banking as VP of mortgage lending, which entails spending a lot of time at title companies.
How do you handle a stressful situation?
Various ways — from talking about it with my wife, support from the great group of guys in my coffee group, church and life group at First Baptist Church in Savoy, and working out with my buddies in ACT at the YMCA.