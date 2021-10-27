GIBSON CITY — For the first four years of his life, Ryder Luparell was an energetic kid who loved to run around a playground, especially one where he could make friends and whisk down a long tube slide.
Then, in April 2020, he became feverish, and he remained that way for days. Then his eyes became yellow, and his condition began deteriorating. Finally, his mother, Regina, took him to the emergency room, and immediately was told he needed to be transferred to a larger hospital. At 3 a.m., he was taken to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria with only his mother along because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The next day, Regina received the horrible news. Ryder had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells.
“It was just so scary,” she said, “especially being alone with this.”
For the next 45 days, Ryder lay in bed in the hospital, occupying his time watching movies with Mom and his father, Eric, who would swap with Regina every weekend, playing games and drawing in coloring books sent to him by friends in Gibson City.
Ryder’s funny personality remained intact, and he had the nurses “wrapped around his finger,” his mother said with a laugh.
He was sapped of energy, though. In the last year and a half, he’s endured chemotherapy treatments; severe nose bleeds that led to blood transfusions, including four in one week; and bouts of sickness that forced him to return to the hospital for weeks at a time.
When Ryder started kindergarten this fall, he’d fall asleep mid-day so often that the family decided he should only go for half-days.
Recently, though, that spark of energy returned.
A few months ago, the Make-a-Wish Foundation approached the family. Instead of the traditional trip to Walt Disney World, the family decided to go in a different direction.
“We thought he probably wouldn’t even remember (a trip) in a year,” his mother said. “So we wanted something that he could have and use for a long time, and that memory would really stick with him.”
Ryder and his family decided he’d like a play set for the backyard, a gift that would be enjoyed for years to come and also help strengthen Ryder’s muscles, weakened by his treatment and inactivity.
The gift they wound up with, though, surpassed the family’s expectations.
The Luparells’ yard was hit hard by the recent flooding in Gibson City, bringing shin-deep water into a space that was already full of sticks and branches that made it difficult for the family’s six children to play in during the 15 years they’ve lived there.
A week later, a storm took down a tree in the backyard, ripping the family’s trampoline and causing more problems for the yard.
Seeing the mess, veteran wish-granter Corey Schieler, who worked with first-time wish-granter Jen Lask, decided putting a play set in a decimated yard was unacceptable.
“As his wish-granter, I said, ‘I’m not putting a play set in a yard that’s just dirt,’” he said.
So Schieler, who works as the director of venture capital for State Farm in Bloomington, contacted fellow Prairie Central grad and Gibson City State Farm agent Greg Kurtenbach to ask for local contacts who would be willing to give a discount or donate dirt, sod and mulch.
“Within three hours of sending that email, he said, ‘I’ve got it all lined up,’” Shieler said. “I said, ‘How did you get it done so fast?’
“And he said, ‘That’s what small towns do.’”
The ensuing three months are exactly why Regina said she wanted to move her family to a small, tight-knit community like Gibson City in the first place.
In the weeks that followed, two semitrailer loads of dirt were delivered to the yard, donated by local farmer Ken Lee; sod rolls were donated by M&M turf and laid down by Kurtenbach and a group of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School students; and mulch was delivered courtesy of Ropp’s Flower Factory and Landscaping.
“It looks like a totally different house,” Regina said. “I made a comment to my husband recently that I’m going to come home one day and I’m going to drive right by the house, because I’m not going to recognize it.”
After looking through a catalog for weeks, Ryder, who is now 5, decided on a 10-foot high, 24-square-foot play set from Rainbow Play Systems, complete with a climbing wall, three swings, a conventional slide and, of course, a large tube slide.
As he walked into his backyard Saturday, Ryder was greeted by a police car, a fire truck and his brand new play set. As he walked out, his mouth opened wide in amazement.
“I don’t have any other words other than amazing,” Regina said. “Just the fact that the whole town did this for him, it’s just incredible.”
Eventually, the well-wishers left, but Ryder, whose condition has improved greatly recently, didn’t go inside. For the next hour-and-a-half, he played on his new play set, once again a little boy with boundless energy.
“It was like he wasn’t sick anymore, like he was two years ago when I’d take him to the park and he’d be running all over,” Regina said. “And that’s what it was on Saturday. I couldn’t even get him to go in the house. It was getting cold and I’m like, ‘Let’s go in,’ and he’s like, ‘No, I’m going to stay here.’”