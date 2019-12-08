CHAMPAIGN — As 10-year-old August Lancaster spoke on Wednesday, eyes looking straight forward, he held a Rubik’s Cube that he clicked back and forth with his fingers, scrambling it a few steps and solving it a few seconds later, never pointing his eyes down toward his hands.
“He’ll get to a point when he is solving a cube,” father Weiss Lancaster said, “where he has already finished solving it in his mind and can look around the room or keep talking to someone while his fingers finish the cube as he continues to solve.”
Just two years after he was gifted his first cube on Christmas, August is quickly approaching mastery. His 9.63-second solve last week at Illinois’ official cubing competition ranks him 963rd in the country, according to the World Cubing Association website. And he’s only competed twice.
Last week, he broke that personal best by over three seconds at home, a time that would make him 305th in the world and 85th in the country if he recorded it in an official competition.
For his part, Weiss can’t solve a Rubik’s Cube. And for a few months after he received his first cube, neither could his son.
But the Countryside School fifth-grader was transfixed. So he moved to a smaller 2x2 cube, and he solved it. More confident, he moved back to the normal 3x3 cube, watching tutorials online to memorize the steps.
He practiced daily, sometimes for a few hours at a time. He’d watch videos and absent-mindedly play with the cube when doing something else. He wrote down algorithms that he learned for different situations. When he and his family contacted a few members of the University’s cubing club, they met with him to go over those algorithms and explain what worked and what didn’t.
“I think what’s surprising to us about August and the cube is that he’s got the internal motivation and dedication to do it,” Weiss said. “He practices on his own and sometimes he practices for a couple of hours a day. We don’t discourage it, but I think he finds the internal motivation himself, so I think that’s the nicest thing about it. “
All the while, August and his parents began learning about the world of cubing. They found an extensive list of competitions on the World Cubing Association website, and August entered his first last December in Indianapolis.
At official competitions, competitors enter their own cubes, which are inspected and scrambled by judges. Competitors then have 15 seconds to inspect a cube before beginning to solve it.
In Indianapolis, August finished a 3x3 cube in 24.56 seconds. While he considers that time slow, the competition opened him up to a universe he hadn’t seen.
“I saw a lot of people doing the hobby that I enjoy,” August said. “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool.’ It’s in a place where I feel comfortable and everyone else is doing basically the same thing.”
August practices at home with a timer designed for cup-stacking, where lifting his hands from a pad starts the timer and placing them back on it stops it. He uses a popular cubing site called csTimer.net that gives him randomized instructions exactly how to scramble the cube, so as to make it difficult to solve.
He’s voyaged into other types of cubes, including the pyramid, a 12-sided polygon, and cubes as large as 9x9, and he’s learned to solve all of them.
The Lancasters don’t know exactly what the future holds for August’s cubing career.
His improvement has been so rapid that lowering his time down to around five seconds at some point isn’t out of the question. In the growing world of cubing, that would make him world class. There aren’t age groups in cubing, so it’s difficult to tell where he ranks among 10-year-olds.
Worldwide, top times are plummeting. Korean University of Illinois student SeungBeom Cho set a world record of 4.59 seconds in October of 2017. Now, that time ranks seventh in the world.
Lancaster will go as far as his interest takes him. At the very least, Weiss said it stands to reason that his son’s cubing skills will translate to coding or some type of mathematics.
“You need to figure out what step gets you to the next step, so it’s an if/then situation,” Weiss said. “I think it’s our hope that he takes this type of knowledge and moves it into some type of engineering in the future.”
For now, though, August is still fascinated by the cube.
“You’re never going to get the same scramble,” he said, “so you just have to think in a lot of different ways, and I just really like the logical part of that.”