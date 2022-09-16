CHAMPAIGN — Imagine walking into a store hungry, picking up a food item, walking up to the clerk to pay for it and being unable to understand how much it costs, then leaving, still hungry, without the food, unable to connect.
That’s a problem many immigrants in this country face.
Mateo Sebastian is doing all he can to help in many venues. He can relate, despite his ability to speak English, Spanish and the Mayan (O’anjob’al) language spoken primarily in Guatemala and parts of Mexico.
He came to this country in 2016 and, while living with a friend, attended high school in California. Following graduation, he moved to Champaign-Urbana, where his sister lived.
“Not many people speak O’anjob’al,” he said. “It was handed down from the Mayan civilization.
“Some of them don’t speak Spanish or don’t speak English. It’s too difficult for them to understand.”
Sebastian said some people who can’t make a store clerk understand them might return with an interpreter thinking that will solve the problem. But the interpreter will charge them $15 to $20. He doesn’t think that’s right.
Sebastian speaks up for the Guatemalan people and has been described as a leader in the Guatemalan community.
Korinta Maldonado, assistant clinical professor in anthropology at the University of Illinois, has noticed. She nominated Sebastian for this year’s Immigrant Leadership Award from the Champaign-Urbana Immigration Forum Awards for his work.
Maldonado, who helped found Pixan Konob’, said Sebastian is part of the Pixan Konob’ network and primarily works to put together the radio show in O’anjob’al every Monday.
“He is a wonderful, caring, smart guy very much tuned to the needs of his community,” Maldonado said. “I have seen him grow and push himself to advance to new stages in his professional life knowing that it will benefit his community.”
Sebastian said the needs of the Guatemalan community, which is growing, are many. Finding affordable housing and transportation are among the most pressing needs.
“In any job they ask for Social Security or any documentation,” he said. “For some of them it’s difficult to get that job because they don’t have the opportunity for that documentation.”
In Sebastian’s case, it took two years to receive the proper documentation with the help of his foster mother in California who helped him to “apply for my residence.”
“I help them to travel to Chicago” for immigration court. “I help them to get on the train or bus transportation,” Sebastian said.
Pointing to the difficulty finding affordable housing, he notes many Guatemalan immigrants are jammed into living spaces, maybe five to a room.
Maldonado said Sebastian is on the staff of Immigration Services of Champaign-Urbana. There, he helps with translation when Guatemalans “need to access the courts, among other things.”
“With the schools, in addition to translation and working with parents, he also helps kids know where and how to catch their buses,” Maldonado said.
He also has helped as both a translator and a transportation provider for adult language learners at the Parent & Family Learning Lab, which is a joint project of Parkland’s Project READ, Stratton School and the Douglass Branch Library.
English as a Second Language has been provided through the lab tutoring Guatemalan adults for the last three years. While the adults are learning, supper and activities are provided for the children of the adult learners.
Sebastian works in a collective program that helps interpret documents “or any need in the community.”
But since many of the Guatemalans are not literate in their Mayan language, the pages are translated to voice recording that can be accessed via phone or Facebook.
“It’s the best thing, the easy thing,” Sebastian said. “They will hear the information.”
One of the announcements dealt with the Guatemalan counsel being in Champaign-Urbana.
Maldonado said she saw Sebastian speak for the Guatemalan community last year before the Champaign County Board’s finance committee study session on immigrant needs in the county.
She called it “the beginning conversation” with the county board that led to an award of American Rescue Plan Act funds to address immigrant needs.
Sebastian said his work is more than a job.
“I help the community to grow up so that way they feel OK living here,” he said.
Noting more translators are needed, Sebastian dreams of a day when a community office can be set up that holds nothing but translators of various languages to help those in need.