CHAMPAIGN — The old gang got back together again Wednesday morning — with very little prompting.
Nineteen members of the area’s elite slow-pitch softball program gathered at the English Brothers office near downtown Champaign.
From 1972-2009 — during the sport’s heyday — English Brothers dominated what was a vibrant local softball scene, winning six Twin City titles and countless other trophies.
There was more than enough hardware to go around. No need to share like the Stanley Cup.
On a snowy day not suited for softball, the guys had plenty to celebrate. On April 18, English Brothers will be inducted into the Illinois ASA Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Decatur.
Longtime team member Bart Wills organized Wednesday’s gathering. It took about two days.
“I just called and they called each other,” Wills said.
Wills and fellow team member Dennis Kimme were also part of Gery & Al’s team from Rantoul that made the Hall a few years ago.
“Dennis says ‘English Brothers should be in the Hall of Fame,’” Wills said.
English Brothers’ list of accomplishments is long and impressive. Working under two coaches — Terry Holleman and Gary Lovingfoss — the team won more than 1,700 games and finished as high as fourth in the state tournament during its nearly four-decade run.
Holleman was playing for another team when his cousin asked him to coach English Brothers.
“I didn’t know a lot of the guys, but a lot of the guys knew each other because they went to high school together,” Holleman said. “Everybody got along.”
The origins of the team trace to Centennial High School. Former Charger Steve Ward, who played all 38 years with English Brothers, was part of the original group.
“I just kept doing it,” Ward said.
“A lot of us played together in high school,” Lovingfoss said. “We started back that far.”
While English Brothers was the team’s primary sponsor, it also received steady support from Pia’s Sports Bar and Reynolds Towing.
Pia’s became a postgame hangout for English Brothers.
That was fine with Pia’s co-owner Eric Meyer, who came to Wednesday’s gathering.
He remains an English Brothers fan.
“They played it the right way,” Meyer said. “I really appreciated that.”
‘I don’t think we ever had a guy leave’
The team was unique, Meyer said.
“One, how long it held together,” he said. “And two, the competitive spirit and the fact they were always competitive at the top level.
“That’s not always the case. Teams climb up and down, but they were always solid.”
The key was keeping the core players together.
“I don’t think we ever had a guy leave for another team,” Holleman said. “We picked up guys from other teams that wanted to play for us.”
There weren’t many down years for English Brothers.
The final few seasons presented the greatest challenge because some of the regulars became eligible for the 55-and-older league.
“The kids were coming up at 20, and you just couldn’t compete with that,” Lovingfoss said.
Holleman remembers English Brothers playing a tournament game one season against a team of younger players. English Brothers trailed by 10 runs in the late innings and “they were whooping and hollering.”
How’d that game turn out?
“We ended up beating them,” Holleman said. “The same thing happened the next year.”
‘They didn’t let us come back’
In Holleman’s last season as coach, 1988, English Brothers lost in the first round of the Twin City tournament.
“I was hot,” he said. “We played like crap. We came back and won it through the losers’ bracket.”
Another highlight came in the 55-team Muscular Dystrophy tournament in 1978.
Playing teams from across Illinois and surrounding states, English Brothers went undefeated despite hitting only one homer.
Greg Garland had a grand slam in the championship game.
The team had its share of power hitters over the years, but generally won at a high level with good defense and solid base running.
“We had probably the best third-base coach ever,” said Holleman, pointing to himself.
At times, the team was too good. English Brothers went undefeated at a Paris tournament for four consecutive years.
“They didn’t let us come back the fifth year,” Holleman said.