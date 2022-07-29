TUSCOLA — Jordon Baird was backing out of his driveway to pick up his son one day last month when he saw a contractor who was working on a house next door wave at him.
“Something just told me to stop,” Baird said. “I sat there for a minute halfway in the driveway and halfway on the street.”
Baird got out of his vehicle and saw a man, Dave Connour, lying in the street. Connour had no pulse. Baird, a former critical-care nurse, began CPR.
The contractor called an ambulance but wasn’t aware that Connour was in cardiac arrest. Ten minutes later, with Baird working on Connour the entire time and the heat index at 110 degrees, the ambulance arrived.
The sweat-soaked Baird was screaming to the paramedics, “Hey, I’m doing CPR. I’m coding this guy.’”
The two paramedics and Baird took turns doing compressions, and a defibrillator was used, but Connour’s heart wouldn’t restart.
Connour was loaded into the ambulance, but his odds for survival weren’t high.
“I just assumed he had probably passed away,” Baird said. “I thought about him that night. I was at peace that I did everything I could.”
The next day, two of Connour’s relatives came by Baird’s house to give him the news and thank him. He was doing well.
“Neurologically, he was perfect,” Baird said. “He had a breathing tube inserted, and the next day, they pulled the breathing tube” and let him breathe on his own.
Baird was as shocked as anyone that the man survived, let alone is thriving.
“I wish people could understand how lucky he was,” he said. “If you have a cardiac arrest in the field, you have a 6 to 7 percent chance of survival.”
Baird estimated the man’s heart had stopped for at least four minutes before he started doing compressions on him, which distributes blood to the brain and other extremities.
“We coded him for 20 minutes. It was at least a half-hour before it started itself,” he said.
It appears the 60-year-old Connour suffered no loss of brain function or any other physical impairments, although he has had to go on disability because his heart is operating at 20 percent capacity, Baird said.
Connour showed his appreciation by showing up at Baird’s house about a week after the heart attack.
“I knew obviously he was going to be super emotional,” Baird said. “Then he just kind of lost it” and began crying. “I hugged him for maybe five minutes. Once he calmed down, he was looking at me” as if to say he could never thank Baird enough.
“I said, ‘Dave, you look a lot better than the last time I saw you,’” Baird said, which drew a laugh.
“He’s my blessing,” Connour said. “If it wasn’t for him and God, I wouldn’t be here.”
Tuscola Mayor Dan Kleiss recognized Baird at Monday’s city council meeting by presenting him with a plaque that bears the key to the city.
“We recognized that here’s a case where a citizen got involved instead of just ignoring what was going on around him,” Kleiss said.