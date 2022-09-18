CHICAGO — Whitney Parkhill looked across the Milford Sound in New Zealand in April 2018, taking in the peace and beauty of the fjord on the island’s eastern coast, where a thin body of water gives way to steep mountains and rainforests.
Then she pulled out the letter that she had safely tucked away in her backpack a few months earlier alongside her wallet and the sunscreen she carried around during her world travels.
It was time, she decided, to read the letter her mother had painstakingly written her in the months before her impending death.
“You know the phrase, ‘You can’t teach an old dog new tricks?’” the letter read. “Well, you as my daughter have taught me many new things in my old age.”
With tears pooling in her eyes, Parkhill read on. Her mother, Page, thanked her for the sacrifice she’d made to leave her job in Minneapolis the previous summer to come home and take care of her, knowing that she only had months to live after a four-year struggle with ALS.
Using her eyes to direct a computer to the letters she wanted to type, she wrote about Whitney’s hopes and dreams that they’d discussed for hours upon hours, even as it became impossible for her to physically speak.
“It was so emotional and filled with love and hope and joy,” Parkhill said.
As she closed the letter, she looked up. On the other side of the inlet, a bright, vivid rainbow stretched across the sky, with its end seemingly submerged in the trees.
“That made the tears flow even more because it was like, ‘She is here with me right now,’” she said. “She promised that she was going to send me signs that she was with me, and here it is right now.”
Parkhill has felt her mother’s presence often in the years since her death in January 2018.
She sensed it on her trips around the world to places they’d spoken about as a “bucket list” that her mother was never able to realize, and when she moved to the Bay Area for an exciting new job.
For the last year, she’s thought about her mom as her feet pounded the pavement on the streets of San Fransisco and Miami, where she moved a few weeks ago, while training for the Chicago Marathon, which she’ll run as part of Team ALS in honor of her mother. Parkhill, who had never dabbled in long-distance running, proposed the idea to her mother one day at the breakfast table.
“She told me it was a crazy idea,” Parkhill said.
✻ ✻ ✻
The diagnosis was so awful and terrifying that the days following the visit to Mayo Clinic are gone from Whitney Parkhill’s memory.
“I was in such a state of shock,” she said. “I think as an immediate family at first, we couldn’t even wrap our heads around this and what it meant. We basically had learned that not only is my mom going to pass away, but it is going to be this horrific death.”
The diagnosis of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, didn’t come with a cure. The disease affects the nervous system, steadily taking away patients’ ability to move. Usually, they die of respiratory failure. Doctors told the family that Page had two to five years left.
Hidden in that diagnosis was a gift, though, and Page was resolute that they take advantage.
“My mother, being as strong and courageous as she was, set the tone and set forth right then and there that we had no idea how much time we have left together, but we are going to make the most of it,” Whitney said. “We are going to make memories, and we are going to be together.
“It was making birthday parties really, really big and celebratory, coming together for the holidays, or just fun daily outings. We just really did try to make the most of every single day, because every day was a gift.”
For Page, the diagnosis also meant helping as many people living with ALS as possible. She created Page’s ALS Challenge, which hosted a local Walk to Defeat ALS to raise money for equipment and care for people suffering from the disease.
“She said, ‘Help me help others,’” Whitney said.
Whitney and Page’s bond was unique, going beyond that of a typical mother and daughter. Once, shortly after she was diagnosed, Page commented that, in some ways, Whitney knew her better than she knew herself.
Initially, Whitney took a leave of absence from her job at Target’s corporate headquarters, before eventually leaving her job altogether to help care for her in addition to the full-time nursing care she was receiving. The two would spend their days together having long conversations, many of them mapping out Whitney’s life and talking about her immediate plans after Page passed away.
Sometimes, they didn’t have to speak to know what the other was thinking, which became increasingly important as Page lost the ability to speak.
“We did have a lot of instances where we were like mind readers,” Whitney said. “Whether it was the nurses or my dad or brother, a lot of times, when they couldn’t figure out (what she hoped to communicate), they would be like, ‘Whitney, we can’t figure it out. We need your help.’”
Eventually, communication became incredibly challenging, and with that seemed to come frustration, Whitney said, for an intelligent, talkative woman who never lost any mental capacity whatsoever.
So Whitney did most of the talking, reading her the newspaper, telling her about current events and reading Facebook messages. Short messages on Page’s eye-controlled computer were possible but painstaking. When Page would go to bed without the machine, Whitney would slowly say the alphabet to let her mother spell what she hoped to say.
“Whitney’s very much her mom’s twin,” said Jenna Gustafson, Whitney’s close childhood friend. “She took on this (mantra) of, ‘All of our days are numbered. We don’t know that number, but let’s live life to the fullest.’ And she really took it upon herself to make each day a gift for her mom.”
✻ ✻ ✻
Gustafson wasn’t looking to run a marathon when she received a call from Whitney last fall.
“She said, ‘I have kind of a crazy proposal for you,’” said Gustafson, who has run half-marathons. “‘I want to run the Chicago Marathon; will you run it with me?’ It makes me emotional talking about it, because if someone else would’ve asked me to do that, the answer would have been ‘No.’”
She didn’t hesitate.
“I was like, ‘Yeah. There’s not a bone in my body that doesn’t say yes,’” Gustafson said.
To Gustafson, Page Parkhill’s diagnosis was gut wrenching. After all, she considered her a second mother.
Learning that her co-worker, Ray Spooner, got the same diagnosis several months later was simply shocking.
Gustafson became close with Spooner during their years in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Carle Foundation Hospital, where Spooner was a midwife and Gustafson was a nurse.
Around 5,000 Americans are diagnosed with ALS each year, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, or about 1 in every 65,900 people living in this country. Suddenly, two people close to her were afflicted.
“I thought, ‘How is this even possible?’” she said. “It was very hard to wrap your head around. But Ray just said, ‘I’m going to create a bucket list and I’m going to live life to the fullest.’ He wasn’t trying to let this diagnosis define him. He would always tell us, ‘I’m not dead yet. I’m doing all that I can. I’m here to be this ray of sunshine always.’
“I feel like we all have hard days, and when you think of losing slowly the ability to walk, raise your hand, speak, do all of these things ... it made me be grateful all the more to be in this moment of, ‘Do it now, don’t wait. Love hard. Spend time with those that you love and care about, and definitely treasure the days, the memories, but live in a place of gratitude.’ It made me stop and definitely put that into perspective.”
Like Whitney Parkhill, Spooner set out to help people suffering from ALS, setting out on a bicycle ride across the country, which ultimately raised more than $50,000. He died at the age of 57 on Aug. 8, 2016.
✻ ✻ ✻
In the spirit of Spooner and Page Parkhill, Gustafson and Whitney Parkhill, who will be joined by friend Annie Hiser for at least part of the race, will run to raise money for people in the Champaign-Urbana area living with ALS. Through Team ALS, donations can be made directly to Page’s ALS Challenge.
Training, of course, hasn’t been easy. Shortly before she began training, Parkhill finished her recovery from an ACL reconstruction, and a few months ago, Gustafson had surgery.
Finding motivation to run each day, though, hasn’t been difficult.
“When the running gets really hard, I am thinking about, ‘Why am I doing this?’” Whitney said. “And I think about her. And then the tears come, and I think, ‘If she had the strength and the courage to fight through what she did for years, I can run a marathon. This is easy-peasy compared to what she endured, and I also hear her voice cheering me along all the way.
“I’ve had quite a few emotions come along throughout training, and as soon as I reset, I think, ‘I’m doing this for mom, who really fought with everything she had, and she did it with so much grace and courage. I can keep going another 15 miles.’”