Sometimes it’s best to go with who likes you as opposed to going with who you like.
I say this because often we find ourselves wanting what looks good from the outside without actually knowing what it’s like internally.
For example, you may run across the most beautiful person you’ve ever seen, but little do you know, they’re a terrible person.
Everything is not always what it seems, and just because a person is physically attractive doesn’t make them beautiful.
Beauty to me is inside and out. You can’t have a pretty face and an ugly heart and expect to get far, because sooner than later, people will catch on to you.
We need to start paying more attention to who likes us and put more time and effort into them.
Whether it be a company or a significant other, put more energy into who wants you rather than who you want.
Just because you want something or someone doesn’t mean they feel the same about you, and in their eyes, you could be easily replaced.
If they have the same wants and desires to get you as much as you have for them, then nine times out of 10 it will work out because it is much easier to want to empower someone you know, who wants you to win just as much as you want them to.
We have to stop falling for what’s most appealing externally and really find out what’s on the inside.
Looks can be deceiving, and that goes for anything work or relationship wise.
Find out what and who wants you to succeed just as much as you. Those are the people you should be around and have in your circle.
As I get older, I am realizing that I should always go with what is more reliable over what’s more appealing.