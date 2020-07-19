Jeff D'Alessio | 10 things you ought to know about John Lewis
Any school district looking to diversify its curriculum would be smart to start with a lengthy lesson on JOHN LEWIS, the civil-rights icon who marched on Washington, had his skull cracked by police while crossing Alabama’s Edmund Pettus Bridge and will be memorialized in the coming days as one of the foremost figures in the fight for civil rights in America.
From Editor Jeff D’Alessio, here are 10 things you might have learned in social-studies class about the 33-year congressman from Georgia who died Friday at age 80 after a six-month battle with cancer.
1. The son of sharecroppers from the Jim Crow South, he went on to earn the the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Profile in Courage Award and, just two months ago, an honorary doctorate in humane letters from the University of Illinois. Virtually, of course.
In Tuesday’s News-Gazette, you’ll hear from Christopher Span, the UI professor who nominated Lewis — with a hand from a few Illinois alumni.
2. One of those alums is Maurice Hobson (Ph.D. 2009, history), now an assistant professor of African-American Studies at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
For Hobson, the pursuit was personal. Like the Troy-born Lewis, he’s a fellow Alabamian — from Selma, where Lewis, Martin Luther King Jr. and hundreds of others marching in 1965 against voting discrimination in the South were beaten by police in what became known as “Bloody Sunday.”
Hobson was a fifth-grader chosen to represent Meadowview Elementary at a bicentennial celebration when he first met the man whose activism “set a course in course in my life that has inspired me to champion equality, justice and civil and human rights.”
Lewis, then a freshman congressman from Atlanta, was the honored guest and addressed each of the young history scholars individually, spending extra time with the one from Meadowview.
“It was not until I enrolled as a graduate student of history at (Illinois) that I was able to make sense of the life and legacy of Congressman Lewis because it was my first experience living outside the American South and gave me a different lens for understanding my home,” Hobson recalled Saturday.
To him, Lewis “represented what the United States of America can be if it lived up to its principles. He represented civil and human rights for all; non-violent direct action; humility; and has seamlessly moved from agency and activism to governance — a transition that most cannot make.”
3. While demonstrating against racial and social justice, Lewis was, by his own count, handcuffed 45 times. Among the offenses: refusing to give up his seat at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Tennessee in 1960, using a “white restroom” in Mississippi in 1961, demonstrating against apartheid outside the South African Embassy in 1988 and attending a rally in support of comprehensive immigration reform in 2013.
4. He had a favorite and now familiar phrase for stirring things up, which another former Georgia politician noted in admiration Saturday.
“John never shied away from what he called ‘good trouble’ to lead our nation on the path toward human and civil rights,” Jimmy Carter said. “Everything he did, he did in a spirit of love.”
5. America’s living former presidents were among his biggest fans, and each had something to say about Lewis’ legacy on Saturday.
Bill Clinton called him the “conscience of the nation.”
George W. Bush spoke of his work “to make our country a more perfect union,” adding: “America can best honor John’s memory by continuing his journey toward liberty and justice for all.”
Barack Obama recalled their last time together, at a virtual town hall — the 44th president, his hero and “a gathering of young activists who were helping to lead this summer’s demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death,” Obama wrote in an essay Saturday.
“Afterwards, I spoke to him privately, and he could not have been prouder of their efforts — of a new generation standing up for freedom and equality, a new generation intent on voting and protecting the right to vote, a new generation running for political office.
“I told him that all those young people — of every race, from every background and gender and sexual orientation — they were his children. They had learned from his example, even if they didn’t know it. They had understood through him what American citizenship requires, even if they had heard of his courage only through history books.”
6. The then-chair of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee was, at 23, the youngest member of the original Big Six — the leaders of six civil rights organizations that organized the famed March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963.
He was joined there by Dr. King, chairman of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; James Farmer, of the Congress of Racial Equality; A. Philip Randolph, of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters; Roy Wilkins, of the NAACP; and Whitney Young, of the National Urban League.
7. Forty-six years later, Lewis was back near the Washington Monument for another historic event he described as “an out-of-body experience” — the inauguration of the first Black president, who credited the Georgia congressman for inspiring him to go into politics.
Obama signed a message to Lewis on Inauguration Day 2009 with the words: “Because of you, John.”
8. Saturday’s challenge for African American community members: sum up John Lewis’ impact in one word.
“Work,” said Sean Garrick, the UI’s first vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Legend,” said Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb.
“Pillar,” said Urbana Pastor Robert Freeman.
“Courage,” said Candice Jenkins. “Commitment,” added Karen Flynn, her fellow UI associate professor of African American Studies.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Pastor Rickey Parks and Champaign insurance agent Joe Stovall both went with “champion.”
“Prophet,” said UI Black Chorus Conductor Ollie Watts Davis, “of hope and change.”
“My word is ‘soldier,’” said Champaign Realtor Jeffrey Barkstall. “He quietly fought for people he didn’t even know so that the lives of people now and later would be better than before. He charged the hill or racism, inequality and oppression with little regard for the risks to himself. His commander was the Lord God and he followed orders silently and obediently.
“I tried to do a one-word description of John Lewis but more words kept coming out.”
9. His death came on the same day as fellow Freedom Rider and civil rights icon C.T. Vivian and in the same year as Elijah Cummings, another longtime leader of the Congressional Black Caucus, Champaign Pastor Keith Thomas said somberly on Saturday.
“I represent a generation that never personally saw Medgar, Malcom or Martin in person,” said the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist pastor. “I felt the impact that their life imprints made on generations.
“I’ve had the honor of seeing firsthand, the fire and fight in John Lewis. His activism and life says to everyone that there is a brand of selflessness that lends to the greater good of society and to be enjoyed by ages to come. He was a stern, critical thinker for such a time as this.
“In the face of Goliath-like racial inequities and civil rights injustice, John Lewis was certain a David of our time.”
10. Election Day is 107 days away. We’re certain John Lewis would have wanted you not to forget.
Jeff D’Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.