CHAMPAIGN — Stunned and in disbelief, many not wanting to think of the future.
That’s how the Rev. Tracy Larr described most of the thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the border into Moldova to escape the onslaught of the Russian invasion of their homeland.
Larr, pastor of Champaign Church of Christ, returned home early Tuesday after a 10-day trip to help those fleeing the invasion, which began Feb. 24.
More than 300,000 people have fled into Moldova since the start of the war, and more than 100,000 have remained in a country that is one of Europe’s poorest.
“The people I was with were just kind of shell-shocked and can’t believe this has happened,” Larr said. “Many of them were separated from their family, husband, who are still in the Ukraine. Some of them had parents who said, ‘I’m not leaving.’”
Larr said he tried to help people process what lies ahead, which they didn’t want to contemplate.
“I tried to encourage them to consider ‘If this happens, you’re going to do this; if that happens, you’re going to do that,’” he said. “I told them, ‘Don’t let fear stop you from preparing for the future, because fear won’t stop the future from happening.’”
Larr said he is encouraging people not to let the situation “break you up.” There are some people who have refused to leave Ukraine and are likely to have resentment toward those who have left.
“There is some kind of disunity between the people who stayed and the people who went,” he said. “There are people who can’t or choose not to go. Some have left the major cities and went to the countryside to live with family members.”
Witnessing the border-crossing scenes has been heartbreaking, he said.
“It’s freezing cold. People would be herded in,” he said. “People were taken to refugee centers. They’ve got little kids, and they’re crying, and they don’t know what’s going on in their world.”
Larr said many of the evacuees, fortunately, have been assigned jobs to do so they aren’t just sitting around “thinking about how bad things are.”
He did a great deal of public speaking “in a spiritual sense” trying to help the people “come to grips about what the possibilities are.”
Many have questions such as “Why God allows things like this to happen and how do you effectively love your enemies? How does that work, especially when your enemy is lobbing bombs at you?” Larr said. “Should we pick up a gun and go? What are some lessons we’ve learned from this?”
Many refugees got out with only what they could carry or fit in a car or on a train.
Males age 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine unless they have three or more children or they are the sole parent or have a disabled child who requires extra care.
Larr said he had spoken via Zoom to several men he knows and was told they hadn’t been called to fight yet.
At one border crossing into Moldova, 150 to 300 refugees an hour were coming through. At another, traffic is so backed up that people are having to spend about 32 hours in their vehicle.
The wait time is shorter at some rural crossings, but refugees need more fuel to make it to safety.
Larr brought with him “quite a few dollars” with which he would buy people’s Ukrainian currency and then give it to people to buy essentials while the currency is still good.
Larr said the people’s attitude toward the Russians is “a lot of shock, numbness, anger.”
“They’re more angry at the Russian government because there’s so much integration between Ukraine and Russia,” he said. “My good friend Sasha was born and grew up in Siberia. He’s a Ukrainian citizen. There’s so many people that’s similar.”
Larr said many of the evacuees will end up in Poland, others in Estonia and Germany. Ukraine’s plight has caught the world’s attention, and many are willing to help. In Britain, for instance, more than 100,000 people have registered an interest in giving a home to Ukrainians fleeing the violence, according to the BBC.
Larr said he no one he spoke to said they would return to Ukraine if the Russians take it over and don’t leave.
He said many of the refugees are able to keep their sense of humor. In one town where the electric grid, sewer and water were knocked out, the mayor painted “WC” (for “water closet”) on one of the destroyed Russian tanks, telling people they can use that for a bathroom.
As for the future of the war, Larr said he believes there are three possibilities, some of which aren’t very likely: Russian President Vladimir Putin tells his troops to come home, someone in NATO says, “We’re going to fight with you and for you,” or someone kills Putin.
Larr made the trip with a friend, Dave Tomlinson, a former Champaign firefighter now living in Arizona. Tomlinson remained overseas and is working in the Polish capital, Warsaw, with major global nonprofits such as Heart to Heart and the Red Cross trying to bring medication to the Ukraine.