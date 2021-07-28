The Champaign East American 10-and-under all-star team is headed to state after another dominating weekend of youth baseball.
East went undefeated to win the Sub-State Tournament in Mt. Sterling to advance to this weekend’s Little League state tournament in Oglesby. East beat Macomb 11-6 and Salem 8-2.
“The kids are having fun and playing ball,” coach Nick Crompton said. “They’ve hit really well and backed it up with good pitching and good fielding. That’s a recipe for success.”
There are eight teams at state, which is the last round of the postseason for 10-and-under. East opens at 1 p.m. Saturday.
East qualified for Sub-State by winning the District 2 tournament in Champaign. After pool-play wins against Champaign West (14-4), Unity (13-2) and Tolono (5-1), East beat St. Joseph 18-2 in the semifinals and Paris 9-1 in the finals.
East is coached Crompton, Kyle Emkes and Cory Douglas.
Players include Jonathan Crompton, Andrew Bland, Trey Douglas, Andrew Bland, John Emkes, Isaiah Roundtree, Tommy Rouse, Josiah McCullough, Donnie Monahan, Rylan Poeta, Kameron Graham, Frank Watson, Corbin Moser and Dawud Mansuri.
Champaign East’s 12-year-old all-star team fell one game short of reaching state, falling to host Olney 6-1 in Monday’s championship.