“Can we go swimsuit shopping?” Olivia asked.
I groaned. “It’s January. Don’t you think it’s early to be thinking about swimsuits?”
“Mom, we leave for Mexico in two days.”
And there it was. The inevitable was 48 hours away. A swimsuit would soon be covering not enough of my body. I’d hoped I would’ve lost some weight before the trip, but it was impossible with all the wine and pie. Hey, I stopped eating the crust to decrease my carb intake, proving I tried to lower the number on the scale. To the “positive people” on the Google who say, “It’s not the number, it’s how you feel,” I say I feel like I drank a lot of wine and ate a lot of pie.
We went to Target and were disappointed. On the third of January, it had only two small racks of swimsuits. Two. Seriously, some stores are already putting out Easter stuff. But Target’s being all stingy with their beach-time clothes. Sure, we live in Colorado, there’s snow on the ground, and it’s winter. But only eight swimsuit choices? And that’s only if you mix-and-match, and you’re size small or medium. Come on, I’m a wine-and-pie size. Target needs to be a little more realistic.
Olivia is the kind of shopper that grabs colors that catch her attention and throw the suit in the cart to try on later. I’m more of a “grab something black, hold it against my body (no need to look in a mirror,) then put it back on the rack” shopper. My way saves time. And you know what they say about time. More time, more pie.
But then I saw the perfect suit.
Quick back story. I grew up next to a dairy farm, and I love cows, specifically milk cows. If you’ve ever been into Hobby Lobby and seen their cow prints, just imagine every single one on my kitchen wall. And for the past 28 years, I’ve worn the same cow costume for Halloween, complete with udders. That’s love.
“What is the perfect suit?” you ask. A cow print bikini. How could that pattern not catch my attention? I literally heard angels sing. Or it could’ve been the annoying kid across the aisle that kept pushing all the “try me” buttons in the Christmas clearance section.
Whatever the case, I had to have it.
“I like this one for you,” Olivia said, swinging a cougar print one-piece in front of my face.
“I like this one.” I held up The One — the one the angels sing about.
“Cougar is more your style,” she said.
“Have you seen my kitchen?”
“Yeah, but do you know how old you are?” she asked. “Go with the one-piece.”
We got side-by-side change rooms, and while Olivia tried on all eight options of swimsuits, I shimmied into The One. I felt beautiful. I wasn’t a number or an age. I strutted into the hall. “Olivia, look at me,” I said. “Just look at this awesomeness.”
She opened her door and stuck out her head, looked me up and down (well, from upper thigh to neck), frowned, and said, “Put on the cougar one.”
How dare she? I thought. I’m udderly stunning.
Here’s the thing about my body — I have a long torso. I’ve never been a fan of one-piece suits. They’re not comfortable. The shoulder straps aren’t long enough, and the swimsuit padding accentuates the bottom of my ribcage. In my haste to prove Olivia wrong, I forgot to lengthen the straps and somehow squeezed myself into the suit. All parts of the suit were nowhere where they should have been.
“Do you have it on?” Olivia asked.
“Yeah, but it doesn’t fit.”
“Let me see.”
“Pass.”
“Mom, just get out here.”
“You come in here,” I opened the door a crack. “Nobody should see this.”
Olivia slipped into the changing room, looked at my not awesomeness, covered her eyes, and was speechless.
“I told you it didn’t fit.”
“It might look better if you make the straps longer,” she said. “I can do it for you. Turn around.”
I did as she asked and felt her groping around my back and shoulders.
“What are you doing?”
“Trying not to look.” She found the strap adjustment, but it was too tight against my shoulder for her to hold on to. “This isn’t going to work. Take it off, but wait until I’m out of the room, because I don’t want to see it again.”
“Nice,” I said. “Real nice.”
I did my best to take off the suit, but it wasn’t happening. “Olivia, I’m gonna need some help.”
She groaned.
“You need to find some scissors.”
It took several tries, a bit of blood, and me yelling at her to open her eyes before she finally got the scissors underneath the straps and freed me.
Moral of the story: Don’t be talked out of wearing something that causes angels to sing.