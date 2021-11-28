“Why are you laughing?” Olivia asked.
“I’m watching the TikTok,” I answered.
“TikToks aren’t for old people.”
“I beg your pardon,” I said. “First, age is a mind-set, not a number.”
“Does that make you 10?” Thomas asked.
“If you’re referring to my carefree, inquisitive, youthful spirit, then yes.”
Thomas snorted.
“Second, with the onset of COVID, moms in their 40s took over the TikTok. We can dance better, karaoke better and be more creative than your generation.”
“Because you’re old,” Olivia said.
“As if! It’s because we’re ’80s kids and totally tubular.”
“Whatever,” she said, opening the fridge door.
“Aren’t you curious what I’m watchin’?”
“Not anymore,” Olivia said.
“Are you sure?”
“Yes.”
Knowing I would continue to badger until someone listened to me, Thomas asked, “What are you watching?”
“OK, this is so exciting,” I wiggled in my seat. “I’m getting ideas for scaring trick-or-treaters, and I think I’ve found the one.”
In my peripheral vision, I saw Thomas shake his head.
“What?” I asked.
“An idea you consider the one is most likely going to end with us calling the firemen.”
“Don’t worry,” I said. “I’ll be fine.”
“Uh-huh.”
And then I proceeded to show him all 30 TikTok videos of the one.
“You know what,” he said, “You may have finally had an idea that will work.”
“I know, right?”
On Halloween, I gathered the necessary items to scarify our front porch and yard. “I need someone to help me hang my body bag upside down from the tree.”
“That’s taking things a little too far,” Thomas said.
“I agree,” Emily chimed in.
“No, it’s not,” I said. “It’ll be awesome. Everyone loves a good body bag display.”
“Can’t you leave it on the front porch?” Thomas asked.
“What is wrong with you? Body bags are meant to hang from trees.”
“You’re ridiculous,” he said. “Also, the rest of us are going to the movies. You’re welcome to join us.”
“I can’t,” I said. “The neighborhood kids depend on me.”
“Have fun,” he kissed the top of my head. “And don’t fall.”
I’m gonna be honest. Even I knew hanging the body bag by myself wasn’t a good idea. You’ll be proud to know, I popped across the street and knocked on the neighbor’s door. Then you might not be so proud, because when they didn’t answer, I hung it myself — kinda.
Let’s set the scene — it was a cold and rainy day. The perfect day for things to go wrong. Especially when you’re using the branch of a dying tree to steady yourself as you stand on the top step of a slippery ladder. Yeah, yeah, I know there’s a warning.
And, in case you’re wondering, towel-stuffed body bags are heavier than they look.
I tied a long rope around the “ankles” of the body bag, climbed the ladder and threw the end of the rope over a tree limb. As I pulled, I realized the end of the brittle limb wasn’t strong enough to hold the weight.
However, I didn’t want to drop the body bag to the ground, so I wound some of the rope around my arm (the one without the torn rotator cuff). I scooched the rope toward the trunk of the tree, forgetting about other branches blocking the way. Sometimes my genius overrides the obvious. I tried breaking the branches, you know, cuz the tree was on its last breaths, probably more like last tree rings, but those suckers were sturdy. I threw the rope over a higher tree limb and closer to the trunk, but now the rope was too far away to reach.
Never fear, because my many years of studying to be a ninja prepared me for improvisation, and, in high school, I took a physics class. If something goes down, something else goes up.
That’s right, I jumped — toward a tree trunk — and grabbed the dangling rope with the same hand that had the rope wrapped around my arm.
I bounced off the tree, my body went down, the body bag went up, and I found myself on my tiptoes with my arm hoisted above my head.
Fortunately, we live on a corner, so many cars were driving by. Unfortunately, I’m a very friendly neighbor, so the people in the first five cars thought I was waving. Finally, a good Samaritan stopped and saved me before all the blood drained from my arm. In the theme of Halloween, and if worst came to worst, I’d have seriously considered leaving my amputated arm hanging from the tree. Wouldn’t that have been a nice touch?
By the time the family returned home, the feeling in my arm had returned, and I was in hysterics over the screaming kids. Thank you, TikTok, for the “fake bush” prank. #bushmanprank.
As I squatted in a large plant container, I overheard many positive comments about my scary body bag. My earlier predicament was worth it. And no firefighters were called. Win-win!