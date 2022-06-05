“You need to get that out of my face,” I said, whacking Thomas’ phone. “Can’t you see I’m busy?”
“You’re eating cookies.”
“Exactly,” I spewed Oreo crumbs in his direction. “I’m busy concentrating on enjoying yumminess. You’re trying to ruin it.”
“I just need you to take a quick look at this,” he said. “I need help solving it.”
“I don’t know how many times I have to tell you, I’m not going to be a part of your little math game.”
“It’s not math,” he said. “It’s Wordle. Notice how it has ‘word’ in the name. If it was math, it’d be called Mathle.”
“It’s def math.”
Thomas grabbed the bag of Oreos and held it above his head. “I’ll give these back when you look.”
“That’s blackmail.”
“No, it isn’t.”
“Then it’s corrosion.”
“Wrong word,” he said. “Corroded Oreos would taste terrible.”
“Fine,” I said, jumping for the cookies. “It’s just downright mean.”
“If you look, I’ll give you back the cookies.”
With one more Herculean effort to rescue my yumminess, I stepped on the kitchen chair, braced one hand on Thomas’ bald head, and jumped. My hand slipped, and I crashed to the floor. “Grow some hair,” I yelled. “How am I supposed to catch myself when your head is as slippery as a bowling ball.”
“Are you through throwing a tantrum?”
“Maybe.” I held out my hand, and Thomas gave me the bag of cookies. “Let me see your stupid phone.”
He handed it to me, and I furrowed my brow. “Only one more guess?”
“Yes.”
“The pressure,” I groaned.
“I believe in you.”
“You’ve literally used all the letters in the alphabet,” I said.
“That’s not possible,” he said. “I could explain this in several different ways, but I’ll make it easy on you.”
I looked out the kitchen window and sighed.
“How many letters are in the alphabet?” Thomas asked.
“Twenty-six.”
“I’ve completed five rows of five letters.”
“OK,” I said.
“And five multiplied by five is what?”
“Aha,” I said. “You’re asking me to math. I told you this game was math.”
“We’re talking about the number of letters in the alphabet.”
“Fine,” I said. “Five times five is twenty-five.”
“Subtract the possible number of letters used from the number of letters in the alphabet.”
“That’s minusing,” I whined. “Minusing is the worst of the maths.”
“The answer is one,” Thomas said. “Ergo, I haven’t literally used all the letters in the alphabet.”
“You know what you literally did?” I asked.
“What?” Thomas smiled.
“Ergoed me a headache.”
“You’re fine,” he said. “Please look at the game.”
I studied the words he’d used and the possible letter combinations to solve the game. “OK, I got it.”
“What is it?” Thomas asked.
“You didn’t ask me to tell you the word.”
“Krista.”
“Thomas.”
“Please tell me the word,” he said.
“I’ll give you a hint,” I smirked. “It’s a five-letter combination of the alphabet.”
“You’re ridiculous.”
“You know what? I can prove it’s math,” I said. “I did some research, and guess what I found a lot of?” I waited for him to respond. He didn’t. “Graphs, Thomas. I found graphs. Ergo, math.”
“Again, ridiculous.”
“And you know what else?” I said, moving my head from side to side and raising my eyebrows. “There are 2,315 possible solutions with over 10,000 other word guesses. Did you hear that word I used? Solutions. That’s a math word. I also learned there are only five more years to play cuz they’ll run out of words in October 2027. Wanna know how all that data was figured out? Math!”
“You’ve done a lot of research for a game you don’t want to play.”
“Yes, I have.”
“I guess I just won’t win the contest this week.”
“What contest?”
“The girls and I use the same starting word and see who solves it in fewer rows.”
“You didn’t tell me there was a contest,” I said.
“Why would I?” he asked. “You said you didn’t want to play a stupid math game.”
“But I like contests,” I said. “I like winning. Are there prizes?”
“Whoever wins the most games during the week gets $20.”
“Well.” I pursed my lips and drummed my fingers on my chin. “There are letters in the game. If I just focus on the letter part, it’s not really math.”
“I didn’t invite you to play,” Thomas said, throwing my earlier logic back in my face. “But if you tell me the answer to today’s word, I might reconsider.”
“That’s blackmail.”
He sighed. “Nope.”
“Corrosion.”
“Nope.”
“Quid pro quo.”
“Closer,” he said.
“Fine,” I snarled. “The word is foray.”
Thomas typed the word into his phone. “It is foray! You’re good at this.”
That conversation took place over a month ago, and Thomas regrets inviting me to play. You know why? Cuz I have won every week since. I might not be able to math, but with my extended vocabularian, I’m definitely able to word.