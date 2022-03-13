“I wanna fly TSA PreCheck,” I told Thomas.
“It’s an additional cost.”
“Yeah,” I agreed. “It’s called priceless.”
“Shorter lines are an advantage.”
“I don’t care about lines.”
“Then why do you want it?”
“I’m done undressing to walk through the security thingamajig,” I explained. “I’m telling ya, airports have this thing about no clothes when they check ya out. Even when you’re standing with your arms up and that circle thing goes around you, the person on the wall is naked.”
“When was the last time you had to take off your clothes?” Thomas asked.
“November.”
“I recall you wearing all your clothes.”
“No, I wasn’t,” I disagreed. “I didn’t have my shoes or socks on.”
“That was on you,” he said. “You forgot socks.”
“Yeah,” I said. “But the security people went over-the-top when I tried to sneak through.”
“I don’t think that was the problem.” He laughed.
“Yeah, but what I did wasn’t worth airport jail.” I looked sheepishly. “Again.”
OK, y’all, this is what happened, and you tell me if they took things too far.
The line for regular security wasn’t long. I was a little bummed because I didn’t get to eavesdrop on any good stranger gossip. However, I did provide gossip for other fellow travelers.
“Oh, no,” I said, looking down. “I forgot socks. Now, I have to put my bare feet on the nasty ground.”
“You’ll be fine,” Thomas said.
I placed my stuff, sans Birks, on the conveyor belt and casually walked into the round thingamajig. I placed my feet on the drawings on the floor and raised my arms above my head. As expected, I was told to remove my shoes and re-enter.
I walked toward the officer. “Can you please help a girl out?” I asked. “The floor’s disgusting, and I forgot my socks. You and I both know it’s my Birks that are sus (I’ve been informed by Olivia that ‘sus’ means ‘suspicious.’) How about you use that wand thing, and we settle this right now?”
“Ma’am, remove your shoes, place them on the conveyor belt, and return.”
“Are you sure?”
He didn’t even raise one eyebrow, just stared me down.
I did what he said and tiptoed back into the machine.
“Ma’am, place your heels down.”
“Really? If it’s to measure my height, just subtract two inches, and you’re there.”
“Ma’am, heels down.”
I tried not to think about all the grossness touching my feet. The light turned green, and the officer beckoned me out. I thought I’d get a pat-down, but he must have decided I was too much for early in the day.
I grabbed my stuff and sat in a nearby chair, staring at my feet. “I can’t put my Birks on.” I cried. “I can’t contaminate them.” I looked at Thomas. “Can you rub hand sanitizer on my feet?”
“Absolutely not.”
I looked around and saw what could only be described as a “newbie” officer.
“Excuse me,” I asked the “newbie.” “May I borrow some hand sanitizer, please?”
“No, ma’am.”
“Are you sure? It looks like you have plenty,” I said, eyeballing the large bottle of sanitizer in front of him.
“Unfortunately, I can’t allow you to use it. It’s for TSA employees.”
“Seriously?”
“Yes, ma’am.”
Hmm, I could probably jimmy two masks underneath my feet. “How about a couple of masks?”
“No, ma’am.”
“What about the safety of travelers? Don’t you think they should have masks?”
“Yes, ma’am.” He nodded. “But supplies are only for TSA employees.”
Well, it was time to get creative. “Brandon,” I said, glancing at his name tag. “I’m with TSA Controls, and I’m impressed with your handling of our exchange. You’ll receive a glowing report. Would you mind handing me two masks?”
Brandon beamed and reached into the box of masks. Unfortunately, my original TSA-nemesis decided he needed to check on Brandon and me. “Do we have a problem?”
“No, sir,” Brandon said.
“Right,” I nodded. “I was commending Brandon on a job well done. As a TSA ‘secret shopper,’ if you will, I’ve found his professionalism commendable.”
“Show me your credentials,” my nemesis said.
And that’s how I ended up in airport jail. Again.
Fast forward two months — I now have TSA PreCheck. Thomas and I are taking our first flight with my priceless traveler number. Of course, my Birks set off the alarm. I’m not wearing socks. I was asked to remove my Birks and return to the thingamajig. “But I have PreCheck. Can’t you use the wand?”
The answer: I’m now on an “annoying traveler” watch and was flagged when my passport was checked. I had to remove my Birks and then put my disgusting feet back in them. Cuz, you know, masks and hand sanitizer are only for TSA employees.
“That was a waste of $85,” I said to Thomas.