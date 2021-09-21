CHAMPAIGN — A foundation that serves the legal needs of the poor has renamed its Champaign office in honor of one of its founders.
The Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance office at 302 N. First St., C, will be formally dedicated to the late John Phipps at a ceremony Friday.
A solo law practitioner for 55 years in Champaign, Mr. Phipps died Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 82.
In 1973, he helped found the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. He was a board member from 1973 to 2020 and served as its president from 1980 to 1994.
Urbana attorney John Thies, former president of the Illinois State Bar Association and a former president of the Land of Lincoln board, said many affiliated with the foundation felt renaming the building in Mr. Phipps’ honor was an appropriate gesture.
“He found a home at Land of Lincoln. Why that is, I don’t know,” Thies said. “He was always fighting for the underdog, and that’s the community Land of Lincoln serves. He was there at a time when he was needed.”
Land of Lincoln is a public-interest law firm dedicated to helping the poor and elderly with free services in civil cases such as consumer, housing, family, health and disability disputes.
Champaign is the regional office for 14 central Illinois counties. There are four other regional offices that together with the Champaign office serve clients in the 65 southern counties of Illinois.
Thies said Mr. Phipps was a great counselor to him when Thies served as president of the Land of Lincoln board.
“We had many conversations about how to reach the organization’s potential,” Thies said of Mr. Phipps, whom he described as a prolific writer on topics such as succession planning for lawyers, technology, changing times for lawyers and how to run a law office.
“Why name a building after him? I’m a big believer in celebrating lawyers who have exhibited characteristics that should be emulated. John fit the bill,” Thies said.
“There are enough things that should be lifted up for younger professionals, especially younger lawyers, to see. He was involved in his community, was a volunteer, a supporter of those who needed encouragement.”
Friday’s ceremony will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the North First Street office, with remarks at 5:30 p.m.