The last time Heidi came to visit us, just before the pandemic, she smuggled me a container of dragonfruit through customs. She had grown it on her rooftop garden. It was delicious.
She took the train down from Chicago and met me in my campus office. We ate the sweet, cold fruit, and she urged me to save the seeds. She told me dragonfruit is a cactus, but it’s a tropical cactus without spines that likes damp conditions.
Later, she sent me photos of the plants growing on her roof. Heidi was always trying new things, and when Ellis, our youngest, and I visited her in the Yucatan, she showed us her garden bed, where she was growing tomatoes, chard, arugula and eggplants.
She had plans for an earthen outdoor oven and asked me to bring her a library book with instructions. I don’t know if she ever got it built, but in her last email, she told me they had hens in the courtyard and bees on the roof.
“Bees that came to us,” she wrote, “A sign of a blessing.”
Heidi was so vibrant that the news of her death came as a shock, and I still can’t quite believe it. We became friends in our senior year of high school, working together at Burnham City Hospital, putting food on trays for patients.
Our friendship continued through college, but we lost touch when she went into the Peace Corps after graduation. In fact, for 30 years, I didn’t know where she was.
Imagine my surprise when I got her email out of the blue asking me to tutor her home-schooled daughter. She heard from someone that I teach English, and her daughter needed one last English class. Heidi and I picked up right where we left off, and for a little more than a decade, I have cherished our friendship.
When we visited her in Mexico, she was such a delightful host, taking us to Mayan ruins at Dzibilchaltun to see the sun rise on the Equinox and swimming in two different types of natural swimming holes (some were sinkholes made from meteors, and others were carved out from mangroves).
We processed coconuts in her kitchen and visited a cemetery where she explained to us traditional Yucatec funeral customs.
I wonder if it was the same one where she rests now.
We also visited Mayapan, a pre-Columbian Mayan city where we climbed a pyramid and wandered among buildings and stone colonnades. Some people came and asked in Spanish if we’d like to be purified. They held small clay pots of burning incense that smelled to me like Sage, but Heidi said it was something else. They asked our names and then gave us a blessing, circling the pots around us so the aromatic smoke engulfed us.
I think now of all the blessings Heidi’s friendship brought me. Looking back on old photos and blog posts, I try to gather all the moments we shared, like berries in a basket. But so many are missing. When I couldn’t find any pictures of the two of us together, Chris, her husband, sent me some, of us eating lunch in a little roadside restaurant on our way back to the airport that last day in Mexico, of our stop at the prison to buy a hammock.
She advised me not to buy one from a vendor on the street, saying we had to go to the prison that makes them to get an authentic hammock experience. And so it was, lines and lines of colorful hammocks hanging in the sun at the side of the road. She negotiated in her fluent Spanish, and we brought home a purple-and-black one that still hangs between two trees every summer.
I did plant those dragonfruit seeds, following her directions to fold them into wet paper towels. I remember that they sprouted, but I don’t remember what happened next. Sadly, I don’t have any dragonfruit plants growing. I somehow think that if I had known I wouldn’t have a chance to visit Heidi again on her rooftop garden and see her dragonfruit growing in pots, I would have been more careful with the plants. I could have nurtured them better and kept them alive. But I know that is magical thinking.
I will miss Heidi, my dear, dear friend. But I’m so grateful we reconnected and had a decade of our long-distance friendship.
Memorize Beauty; Sanctify Peace; Blessed Be.