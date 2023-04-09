MAHOMET — With the war in Ukraine now well into Month 14, it’s easy for many Americans to let the destruction by Russian forces slip to the back of their minds.
Not so for a Mahomet couple who remain close friends with a family of four native Ukrainians whose lives have been upended by the conflict.
“I’ve been following Ukraine just about every day,” said Lawson Lau.
He and his wife met Yuriy and Nataliya Zaliznyak in 2018 when Yuriy came to the University of Illinois on a Fulbright scholarship to advance his journalism studies in disinformation.
At the time, Lau, a Southern Baptist minister, was teaching an English class at the Orchard Downs married-student housing complex in Urbana. Although she was fluent in English and even taught it in Ukraine, Nataliya Zaliznyak attended Lau’s class, a welcoming place for international visitors to the UI.
“They had an apartment in UI housing and I was visiting them when along came our advisor, Cliff Christians,” Lau said.
It turns out that Christians, a UI professor emeritus of communications, media studies and journalism, served as an adviser to both Lau and Yuriy Zaliznyak at different points along their academic paths. Christians and Yuriy Zaliznyak had met at a conference in Ukraine in 2016.
Lau, 76, has a master’s degree in journalism from Wheaton College, and besides teaching English for many years locally and being a minister, he is currently working on a book about ancient China. Yuriy Zaliznyak, 42, is an associate professor of journalism at a college in his home city of Lviv, Ukraine.
‘Another obstacle’ alters plansAlthough a generation apart, the men and their families have been friends since meeting in 2018. Lau and wife Pam, the president of Parkland College, were planning to visit the Zaliznyaks in Lviv in the spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans.
“That was postponed. Then Russia invaded Ukraine and put another obstacle in the way,” Lau said.
But the persistent Laus were able to see most of the family just a month ago during a long weekend visit to Vancouver, Canada.
Nataliya Zaliznyak, 41, lives in a small apartment there with the couple’s children, Yaromyr, 15, and Marta, 8.
She and her husband made the very difficult decision to split up their family to spare their children the chaos of war. Males between the age of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.
They jointly answered questions posed by The News-Gazette through emails.
Married for 17 years, they recalled being at home in Lviv when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine that began Feb. 24, 2022, and has now claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers and Ukrainian citizens and displaced even more.
“It was a sleepless night as for several weeks or even months, it was obvious that something is coming,” they wrote. “The main thoughts were about our children and parents, how to secure their safety. We were also thinking about our relatives and friends in other cities located near the Russian border and in the capital.”
Lviv, the sixth-largest city in Ukraine, has a population of more than 717,000. It’s in the far western part of the country, some 336 miles from the capital, Kyiv, in the north-central part of Ukraine.
“We were expecting the unexpected, gathering documents, provisions and fuel to be able to move closer to the E.U. border,” they said. “Yuriy stayed in Lviv and Nataliya with children moved to the countryside near Poland, ready to cross the border and get to our relatives outside Ukraine.”
Air-raid alarms sound dailyNataliya and the children left within a month of the invasion to go to Poland, where the children could attend school without the constant anxiety produced by air-raid sirens. She and Yuriy prepared documents to relocate to Canada, choosing it because Yuriy had extended family living there and because of its welcoming nature.
Nataliya and the children stayed in Poland until the end of May, then returned to Lviv for a while to be together in anticipation of a long separation for an indefinite period.
Nataliya and the children then left Yuri and the “modern, spacious” apartment they enjoyed in Lviv and relocated to what they could afford in Vancouver — a one-bedroom apartment.
“At first it seemed so small for three of us, and eventually I got used to it,” said Nataliya.
As for Yuriy, he lives alone in their Lviv apartment, “from time to time visiting our parents, as we are the only children and there is no one else to take care of them.”
“I go to work in a hybrid way — some classes are online and some are offline,” he said. “But the sirens force the lecturers and students to make some breaks and hide in the bomb shelters. It is not very productive when we have three or four air-raid alarms per day.”
‘Killers, rapists and marauders’There is still plenty of food available in grocery stores, he said, although “prices are much higher as the Ukrainian economy is suffering from the war and works partially due to the international support.”
Although Yuriy said those in full-time academic positions are currently not being drafted, that possibility exists for him.
“It is not a question of wanting or not wanting to fight — there is obviously no other way to react when another nation’s leader undermines the foundations of your country and ... the people under his rule are accepting it, coming to your home country as killers, rapists and marauders,” he said.
“I am in contact with some friends to make sure that I know where to go and what to do if the situation goes worse. So far, it looks as if there are enough people in the Ukrainian army and even international volunteers, but there is still a problem of arms, ammunition and technical supplies.”
Asked if Lviv was under attack, Yuriy said:
“The whole country, its energy, civilian, critical infrastructure, is under attack with Russian cruise and ballistic missiles, and Lviv region is not an exception during this year. There were several explosions on the sites close to our home and our parents’ homes, and Russian missiles were flying directly over our apartment building.
“People in Lviv maybe are more safe in comparison to Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa and other cities, but they also are well acquainted with the sound of an air-raid siren and another Kalibr missile in the sky over their heads.”
Meanwhile, the Zaliznyaks are doing their best to act like a family while living on opposite sides of the world.
“It is hard, but I try to work as much as possible, combining it with physical activity as some kind of sublimation,” Yuriy wrote. “Yes, we are always on the phone, using social media to hear and see each other.”
‘Familiar with the culture’He was able to spend eight weeks in Vancouver with his family but was required to return to Ukraine by a certain date.
“As for me, it has not been difficult to adapt to a new culture, since this is not our first time in North America,” Nataliya said. “In 2018-2019, our family lived in the U.S.A., in Urbana-Champaign. We are pretty much familiar with the culture.”
The Laus confirmed that the Zaliznyak children, who both speak English well, appear to have adjusted to life in Canada, albeit while missing their dad.
The Laus traveled to Vancouver to see Nataliya and the children March 10-14. While there, they went shopping, out to eat and to Lynn Canyon, a municipal park with hiking trails and a suspension bridge.
When the Zaliznyaks spent their year in Champaign County, the two families made several trips to St. Louis, Starved Rock State Park near Utica and the Creation Museum in Petersburg, Ky., forming lifelong friendships.
Pam Lau said Marta, a third-grader, is involved in gymnastics and rhythmic dance outside of school several days a week. Varomyr, a high school sophomore, recently had a major growth spurt and is now taller than his father.
“He’s a gangly teenager with a whole head of hair,” she observed. “It didn’t seem like he was out of sorts.”
“Nataliya is a strong woman to be able to hold her family together,” said Pam Lau, adding “she doesn’t over-exaggerate the challenge of it all.”
No ‘accident of circumstance’That includes working in a tech-industry job from home to be able to afford what they have in Canada.
“She’s an English teacher and volunteers on Sundays to teach English to fellow Ukrainian women,” Pam Lau said.
The Laus said Canada has not conferred refugee status on the Zaliznyaks but granted them visitor visas that might enable them to establish residency.
In the midst of the Zalizynaks’ uncertain futures, the friendship of the Laus is certain.
“I don’t think it was an accident of circumstance that our paths crossed in Urbana-Champaign,” Pam Lau said. “God made that opportunity possible so that we could get to know their family.
“Because our paths did cross and we made those connections, we wanted to know how we could help and support. The opportunity to go and see them was very special.”