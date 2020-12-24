URBANA — Paulie Palermo is a 13-year-old Urbana boy with autism who longed to have a guitar of his own.
Catherine Peterson is an employee at Meijer in Urbana who sees Paulie and his mother, Julie Palermo, every week when they come to shop.
And with Christmas approaching, Peterson personally saw to it that Paulie’s wish came true by presenting him with her own guitar as a gift.
Julie Palermo said she was moved to tears by Peterson’s kind-hearted gesture.
“It was amazing,” she said. “She’s an amazing woman.”
Palermo said she brings Paulie to the Urbana Meijer pretty much every Saturday, and they always make a stop at the deli counter where Peterson was working until just recently.
“Every week, usually every Saturday, we go in and get bologna, it’s always bologna, from the deli,” Palermo said.
Peterson would typically get a conversation going with Paulie, a seventh-grader at Urbana Middle School, and it’s been good communication practice for him, his mom said.
On a stop at the deli in early December, Peterson asked Paulie what he wanted for Christmas, and when he told her a guitar, Palermo said, Peterson’s face “just lit up.”
Peterson asked mother and son to meet her in the store parking lot the next day, and there she gave Paulie her guitar.
She no longer plays it, she told Palermo, and had been waiting to give it away to the right person.
Palermo said her son’s eyes lit up, and he immediately started strumming the guitar in the parking lot and singing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the movie “Toy Story” — one of his favorites, Palermo said.
Palermo, who is president of Champaign-Urbana Autism Network, said Paulie has loved guitars since watching some of his favorite TV stars play — former “Blue’s Clues” host Steve Burns and Murray Cook of “The Wiggles.”
And, as holiday magical fate would have it, Paulie’s therapist at Total Spectrum in Champaign happens to play guitar and has begun teaching him the basics, Palermo said.
Peterson, who couldn’t be reached Wednesday, also moved her employer with her act of kindness. The company posted something about it on its internal news site, Meijer Community.
David Bradshaw, director of the Urbana store, said Peterson has worked there for four years in the meat department, bakery and deli, and just recently became one of the greeters at the door.
Bradshaw described Peterson as “a very special individual” who cares about everybody and goes out of her way to help.
“She’s very, very personable,” he said. “She cares about the community. She cares about the team members. She cares about her customers, especially the regulars.”
By becoming a greeter, Peterson now has a chance to interact with everyone walking in, Bradshaw said.
“For her, it’s a way for her to really share the joy she has for the community by interacting with more people,” he said.