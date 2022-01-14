SPRINGFIELD — Erica Johnson of Mahomet is one of those rare individuals who likes to get up in front of people and speak.
“I’m really excited to give my speech. I love public speaking,” the reigning Miss Champaign County Fair queen said of competing this weekend for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. It marks the 62nd year for the pageant.
The speech portion will be a major part of the criteria by which the state fair queen is selected.
Johnson, daughter of Scott and Kim Johnson, was with Champaign County Fair Queen pageant director Deb Simmons on Thursday preparing for a weekend of competition.
It’s not all “work” for those involved.
Johnson and the 70 other contestants, all of whom are staying at the Crowne Plaza hotel, were preparing to head down to work on a production number, take photos and have a pizza party.
Friday will be interview day, and the contestants will visit the Illinois Association of Agriculture Fairs trade show, the 111th year for the event.
Preliminary competition is on the docket for Saturday, and the finals on Sunday.
A sophomore at the University of Illinois studying ag communications, Johnson was looking forward to getting to know more of the contestants.
“I met some of them at a zone meeting in October. We got to do some practice interviews to prepare for the state competition and to kind of observe the IAAF meeting and watch the election process,” she said.
Simmons said it will be a full weekend for the contestants.
Each day “ends about 10 p.m. every night, and their feet hurt, and they’re mentally and physically exhausted,” she said.
“I absolutely enjoy being here with them. I learn more each year. It’s really a fun weekend of camaraderie for the queens and the directors.”
This marks Simmons’ fifth trip to the state pageant as Champaign County director.