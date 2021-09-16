MONTICELLO — A formal dedication of Dr. Gary Stamp Way will be held at noon Friday at the corner of Kratz Road and Market Street in Monticello.
The city designated the portion of Kratz between Monticello High School and the Wilkey Sports Complex in honor of the Monticello alum, veteran and noted veterinarian who was instrumental in the advancements in internal veterinary emergency and critical care. He died May 26, 2019.
A White Heath native, Dr. Stamp graduated from Monticello High in 1962. He joined the Air Force, then the Army Veterinary Corps, where he was a director in the Military Dog Veterinary Service.
Dr. Stamp was a founding member of the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care. He earn the Outstanding Alumni Award from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and is a member of the Monticello High Hall of Fame.
At the time of his death, Dr. Maureen McMichael, then a UI professor of emergency critical care, told The News-Gazette in a Life Remembered tribute: “He has brought quality emergency education to millions of veterinary professionals. There’s no question he is responsible for raising the standards of emergency care in the world.”
Friday’s dedication of Dr. Gary Stamp Way will be open to the public.