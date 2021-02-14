'My father was the epitome of what an African American man should embody'
Last week, Champaign school board members voted unanimously in favor of naming the home court of the Centennial Chargers after one of the city’s winningest coaches of all time — the late COLEMAN CARRODINE.
The news was celebrated from Champaign to Las Vegas, which son Jason Carrodine and daughter Charlotte Carrodine-Killebrew both call home.
In Black History Month tribute, we asked both to put into words what life lessons they learned growing up the son and daughter of Coleman Carrodine.
‘He believed, like most African American families, it takes a village to raise a child’
By CHARLOTTE CARRODINE-KILLEBREW
Growing up as Coleman Carrodine’s daughter was a blessing, joy, privilege and honor. My father was a great mentor, teacher, coach, leader and best of all, a great father. He had the ability to inspire those around him.
My father was the epitome of what an African American man should embody. He taught me that hard work and dedication were important in order to succeed. He inspired me to do what made me happy. He never discouraged me from decisions that would, in turn, have a positive outcome.
Respect was a trait my father instilled in me. He always said: In order to gain respect, you must give respect.
While growing up, I never could understand why my dad had to speak to almost everyone he knew when we were out. Whether we were at Jerry’s IGA, Walmart, County Market or Church’s Chicken, he made sure he spoke to everyone and asked them how they were doing, as well as their family.
My father worked hard. He never stopped. He was dedicated to his job and his family, and it was evident. Not only did he make sure his family was taken care of, he also made sure his second family — the community of Champaign — was, too.
Coleman Carrodine was an old-school believer. He believed, like most African American families, it takes a village to raise a child. He helped players with rides to and from practice, games and home. He assisted families facing hardships and wrote college recommendation letters. My father wanted to see everyone succeed.
Being a Carrodine, discipline was the key. My dad always told me you have to have discipline, you’ve got to be on time. Coleman Carrodine was always on time — first to arrive to work in the morning and one of the last to leave. I remember the days arriving at Centennial at the crack of dawn with my father, not a light on in the building, until he turned them on. It was game time in his mind.
My father faced many adversities. But being a young Black enthusiastic coach with drive and motivation, he defied it. He was often faced with not being accepted because of the color of his skin in what he was trying to achieve.
As a child, while attending games, I witnessed my father being called out by name, which was difficult. But I learned from my father to always take the high road.
If there is one thing anyone can take from reading this, it’s that children learn behaviors. I learned from my father about hard work, dedication, discipline and respect. I learned from my mother how to be a successful Black woman. I learned from the “village” that surrounded me.
And as a Black woman, I thank them.
‘His favorite saying was: Live to give love to others’
By JASON CARRODINE
The first lesson I learned from my late father is the importance of hard work. This was the catalyst for reaching my goals in life.
He instilled in me to always focus on the task at hand and to work at it until it was perfected.
I remember growing up and watching his amazing work ethic. Whether it was maintaining our home, coaching a basketball game, hosting open gyms, teaching driver’s education or making sure his children were taken care of, he was always hard at work.
He was a true believer in setting goals for the day and making sure things were completed with incredible efficiency.
The second lesson I learned from my father is overcoming adversity. As the first African American coach in Centennial’s history, it came with many challenges. Through these challenges, he stayed true to who he was and never let the many obstacles get in the way of his mission, which was to prepare many for what was ahead.
Throughout my life, obstacles have come my way and when they do, I refer back to his teachings and always maintain a positive attitude. Moving through life with dignity, grace and humbleness was part of the key to success. I learned that life will throw challenges your way, but how you deal with those challenges is what determines the outcome.
Another lesson I learned from my father is showing compassion for people.
His favorite saying was: Live to give love to others. His compassion showed through his willingness to teach those in need, not just when it came to the game of basketball, but most importantly how to approach the challenges of life from a broad perspective.
Whenever you saw him in passing, he always had something positive to say. I remember being with him out in public and running into people who may have been going through some tough times. He always helped in any way he could — whether it be through kind words of advice or giving the last few dollars he had.
I am confident that he changed the course of many lives through his ability to communicate the positives of living and loving life. He was a surrogate father to many and an angel among us.