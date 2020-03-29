INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in four years, The News-Gazette’s Anthony Zilis has won a national honor for his video work.
Zilis’ feature on the University of Illinois’ wheelchair basketball team was named the country’s best video in its circulation category in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest. Video entries were judged, foremost, on the strength of storytelling. Visual and auditory quality were considered.
“The visual aspects are always there in Anthony’s videos,” News-Gazette Sports Editor Matt Daniels said. “What stood out during this in-depth work — and other sports editors across the country agreed — are the stories he brought to life from the Illinois wheelchair basketball team. It’s a fascinating video to watch.”
Ten finalists were named in February with final rankings released this week.
Zilis, a University of Illinois graduate who joined The News-Gazette’s sports staff in 2015, will be honored at the APSE Summer Conference on June 27 in Indianapolis.
The winning video saw Zilis go behind the scenes with the Illini before they hosted the national championships. Watch it below:
.
“We have this trove of athletes in Champaign who are world class, have fascinating stories and aren’t necessarily covered like other Illini athletes,” Zilis said. “For me, that’s a great starting point for a story. There was also an opportunity to educate people both about the history of Illinois wheelchair athletics, which was the first program of its kind, and the rules and intricacies of the sport, which I’ll admit I did not know before delving into this story.
”Coach Matt Buchi was incredibly helpful, giving me as much access to the team as I wanted. That trust and willingness to help can be crucial when telling a story like this, particularly when you’re constantly pointing a camera at the subjects. Matt and the team made it as easy as possible for me to be able to tell their story.”
Zilis is part of a staff that earlier this month extended its streak of national recognition. The News-Gazette, for the 10th consecutive year, was named a Top 10 section (Sunday), marking the 34th APSE section award in the last 24 years.
In 2017, Zilis won best long video for his account of area girls’ basketball star Tori McCoy’s recovery from injury.