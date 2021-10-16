Name Dropping | Lindgren to help Ford County relive its past
Longtime Ford County Historical Society President Judy Popel called it “providential.”
The history group needed to find a new curator for its water tower museum in Paxton after longtime curator Cynthia Swanson had retired from the post.
That’s when Marlaina Lindgren of Paxton stepped forward. She told Popel that “history is my passion.”
A native of Beardstown, Lindgren said she came by her love of all things historical naturally.
“It’s been ingrained in me since I was probably preschool age,” said Lindgren, who grew up in a large family. “That’s something I’ve been passionate about and always loved that.
“My family is very big into history, oral history, genealogy and passing down stories.”
According to oral history, her father’s side of the family can be traced back to the older sister of Daniel Boone. The Boone family came from England.
Lindgren’s son, Justus, is named after a relative who fought in the American Revolution — Moses Justus, whose family originated in Sweden and immigrated in the 17th Century.
“Their name was originally Gustafson,” Lindgren said. “It got Americanized to Justus.”
Lindgren found out about the need for a new curator when historical society member Ed Karr happened to mention it to her husband, Randy, who works at BCS in Gibson City.
“He said, ‘We’d like to get you and your dad to join the historical society,’” Marlaina Lindgren said. “They got to talking about it, and he said, ‘Our curator is going to retire soon.’”
Providential.
Lindgren attended Western Illinois University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history in 2010. She interned at Western Illinois Museum, working with community and children’s programming and events. She also interned at the Kibbe Museum in Carthage, Ill. There, she worked on collections management and exhibit design, and interned with the Illinois Regional Archives Depository System. She was director of the Gonzales Memorial Museum in Texas.
It’s a time of changes for Lindgren. After having the couple’s second child (daughter Elodie Faye arrived a month ago), she will start at the museum next spring.
Lindgren also enjoys reading, writing and making a Christian home for her family. She also “feeds the farmers” in springtime and harvest on the Lindgren family farm.
She said she will enjoy getting to know more about the history of Ford County — the last county formed in Illinois. The county was named after Gov. Thomas Ford, who served from 1842-1846.
“I know there’s a lot of local history from the roots on,” she said of Paxton, which was settled by Swedish immigrants and is the county seat.
The museum is housed in Paxton’s 1884 water tower and adjacent building next to city hall.
In addition to the county’s more prominent historical points, Lindgren said she wants to uncover what stories she can about people and things that aren’t as prominent — “maybe some of the untold stories in our history,” she said. “That’s something I’m passionate about, who doesn’t get mentioned all the time.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what I can contribute to Paxton and making sure the next generation has a museum to come to and has stories to tell and to hear.”
Popel is all for that, noting “We are so very happy we got a person of her credentials.”
Monticello inducts sports Hall of Famers
Monticello High School recently inducted five individuals and its 2003 softball team into its athletic hall of fame.
Gene Stratman (class of 1945) was one of Monticello’s best athletes of his era, being named all-state honorable mention in basketball in a one-class system. He is the school record holder in the 200-yard low hurdles and starred on the Sages football team.
He left high school after his junior year to join the war effort. After a stint in the Marines, he competed in footballand track for Illinois State University.
Doug Benson (class of 1971) won nine varsity letters — three in baseball, three in track, two in basketball and one in football. Along with Scott Hoffman, he was the first recipient of the Roy Jones Memorial Award for the Outstanding Senior Athlete at the school.
He was named MVP of the Sages track team twice and earned MVP accolades for the football team as a senior.
Scott Hoffman (class of 1971) with Benson claimed the first Roy Jones Memorial Award.
He won 10 varsity letters — four in baseball, three in track, two in basketball and one in cross country. He hit over .400 as a senior and stole 46 of 47 bases, including three straight steals of home.
On the track, Hoffman medaled in the county and conferences meets in the 100- and 220-yard dashes.
Jim Pratt (class of 1978) won eight varsity letters in football, basketball and golf.
He was named team MVP of the golf team three times, ending his career as the course record holder with one-under par 35 during his senior year.
On the gridiron, Pratt was starting quarterback and safety for a Sages team that shared the conference title in 1977. He was a starting guard for the basketball team that made is first super sectional appearance and won a conference title in 1978.
Corbin Sebens (class of 2008) and golf have become synonymous in central Illinois. In eight seasons as head coach at Parkland College, he has established the Cobras as one of the top men’s programs in the nation.
Sebens was also a standout athlete at Monticello, earning 10 varsity letters, including four in golf, four in basketball and two in baseball.
He was a member of four straight conference title teams, one of which won the regional title.
The 2003 softball team opened the season with 28 straight wins, which included 19 shutouts, a 5-4 win over traditional power St. Joseph-Ogden, a 5-0 triumph over No. 1-ranked Olympia and seven wins over Class AA teams in the two-class system.
Several team members played in college, including Molly Lawhead, Elizabeth Piatt, Ginger Reeser and Kelly Baxter. The seniors, who also included shortstop Montana Williamon and Heidi Huddleston, posted a four-year record of 117-22 under head coach Buster Chumbley.
Rawley named MAYC program director
Meg Rawley has been named program director of the Mahomet Area Youth Club.
She completed her bachelor’s degree in social work at the University of Illinois in 2019.
“I have a strong passion for adolescent mental health, and when the time is right would like to focus my master’s in that area,” Rawley said.
A native of Philo, she lives with her husband in Monticello.
She can be reached at programs@mahometyouth.org or 217-586-6323.
Area queens to read at Danville elementary school
Vermilion County Fair Queen Tinlee Shepherd and Junior Miss Katelyn Callahan and Georgetown Fair Queen Katelyn Blankenship will serve as guest readers when Garfield Elementary School, Danville, holds its annual reading night on Thursday.
Students may wear a costume and will participate in crafts, activities and listen to stories.
Students will get treats at each station, and there will be a guest appearance from a character from the book, “The Day the Crayons Quit.”
The event is free for Garfield students and their families.
The return of the detective
Small-town detective Sasha Frank returns in the prequel to “Deliberate Duplicity" in Paxton native David Rohlfing’s latest novel, “Cold Consequences.”
The book traces the murder of Ashley Cummins, the granddaughter of a powerful judge, who is unexpectedly shot when a drug deal gets intercepted late one night.
As Frank works to track down her murderer, all of his leads start showing up dead.
After hitting wall after wall, Frank happens upon a weak link and unravels a thread from a complicated web that leads him to one suspect.
The book is set in Bloomington.
Hospital president speaks to Danville Rotary
Ned Hill, who was recently appointed president of the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, met with the Danville Noon Rotary to tell his vision for the Danville hospital.
Hill became president of the Danville hospital Aug. 2, succeeding interim president Brad Solberg. Hill’s prior experience was as chief executive officer at Mesa View Regional Hospital.
Hill focused on his five primary principles for managing in healthcare — people, service, quality, finance and growth. He also praised the OSF organization and said, “I feel blessed to be joining this team and look forward to my future in what is a truly great hospital.”
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.