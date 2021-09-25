If Jennifer Shelby were writing a script of her life, the part where she morphs from vehicle dealership owner to making films might raise a few eyebrows. An unlikely story, some might say.
Disbelieve all you want, Shelby is doing it.
“I don’t know a lot of people who can completely plan the path of their life,” said Shelby, who recently sold the Ford dealership in Hoopeston, which she had bought in 2015. She closed a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in that city in 2018 due to lack of business.
Shelby got into the car business in February 1993 as a sales person, later became finance director and was also in charge of marketing and advertising. Her husband, Mike Shelby, owner of Shelby Motors, died in 2008, and she took over ownership, which she maintained until 2013 when she sold it.
She said in an earlier story that keeping Shelby Motors open when Chrysler was going through bankruptcy and shutting down more than 700 dealers was her proudest accomplishment.
“I can’t imagine planning that. It worked out well for me. It was a good almost 30 years. I can’t say there are any complaints,” she said of her days with the car dealerships.
Shelby is now a partner in Shatterglass Films, which she co-owns with Brett Hays and Luke Boyce.
She is a valuable person to have. In some regards the antithesis of the artistic side of making films, she enjoys reading the fine print in contracts. That’s something that makes most people’s eyes glaze over.
She called learning the ins and outs of owning a car dealership “like drinking out of a fire hose.” She said many times she wondered why she did it, but is glad now that she stuck it out.
Shelby’s title at Shatterglass is executive producer, which she said is “sort of a glorified go-fer in a way because I’ve got a lot to learn with the trade. I’m also pretty resourceful with finding things for the film.”
Shelby, whose role has also included working with investors to bring private equity into films, will have more time now to get involved in other aspects of the business, including being a hands-on producer.
Hays and Boyce also own sister company Shatterglass Studios, which is involved in the commercial side of production for many area businesses as well as some national clients. She said they have also found a new niche with so much occurring online due to COVID, many presenters come in and shoot their segments in studio.
“They created that because that kind of work paid the bills,” Shelby said. “But both were always interested in making independent films and making movies.”
Hays and Boyce won an Emmy Award for a short documentary on the Ebert film festival.
Shatterglass is nearing completion on a feature-length film, “Revealer,” a horror/fantasy set in the 1980s shot in Champaign. Talks are ongoing for the sale and distribution of the film.
“As far as being more hands on, I will honestly do whatever is needed,” Shelby said, “whether that’s calling the caterers or grabbing cars we need or things we need on set or dealing with contracts.”
For “Revealer,” she found five ‘80s-era vehicles.
None of the actors in the movie is well known.
“Our two main actors are females,” she said. “I think you’re going to see more of them. They were very good, very professional. The crew enjoyed working with them.”
Shelby predicts more movies being shot in downstate Illinois because it’s less expensive than bigger cities.
A native of Champaign, Shelby earned a degree in psychology from Indiana University, which she said has benefitted her over the years in the car business “because you are working with a multitude of different personalities, both on the staff side as well as the customer base. Understanding how to relate to people and what motivates one person does not come close to another” is an important skill.
She will continue to use that with Shatterglass.
Stretch of road named for Paxton trooper
A state trooper from Paxton who died in a 1946 shootout in that city is now memorialized with the naming of a portion of Illinois 9 in his honor.
The Trooper Marvin C. Archer Memorial Road was dedicated Thursday in Paxton.
Trooper Archer, who had served a three-year tour of duty in the South Pacific during World War II, returned to civilian life as a state trooper after the war. He was killed in a gunfight after he and his partner stopped a stolen car in Paxton.
The new designation was the result of House Joint Resolution 31, proposed by State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) and Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City).
The two lawmakers joined relatives of Trooper Archer, along with local officials at the ceremony to officially dedicate the section of Illinois 9 between South Washington Street and High Street in Paxton as the Trooper Marvin C. Archer Memorial Road.
Mahomet-Seymour welcomes new Hall of Famers
The Mahomet-Seymour Hall of Fame has four new members.
Fred Kroner, Jason Seaman, Leo Vitali and Janet Watkins are the latest inductees.
A rural Mahomet native, Kroner graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School in 1973. He has been a sports journalist for five decades, including a long stint (1981-2015) at The News-Gazette.
His journalism career started in 1968 as a junior high student, writing sports articles for the Mahomet Sucker State.
Seaman, considered one of the top athletes of all time at M-S, was a multi-sport athlete, garnering 11 letters — four each in football and basketball and three in track.
He gained greater notoriety in May 2018 when an active shooter burst into his seventh-grade science room at Noblesville, Ind. Seaman subdued the shooter despite taking three bullet wounds. No lives were lost. The street that he grew up on was named in his honor.
Vitali took over the M-S football program at age 27 and led the school to a then-record 33 straight wins. He coached Mahomet and M-S football for eight years, compiling a 56-77-2 record. He also led the basketball team to a 116-37 record in a six-year span.
Watkins came to M-S in 1981 as the head of the 5-12 choral program, serving in that position for 23 years. The program went from a small choir of 30 participants to four choirs totaling more than 200 singers.
She also served as the district’s music coordinator and as the division head of fine arts, PE and health at the high school.
Armstrong ag teacher selected
Destiny Swalve, ag teacher at Armstrong Township High School, was selected as one of four new ag teachers in Illinois to receive recognition as a recipient of the Illinois Agricultural Education Teacher grant.
Swalve applied for the grant program and was selected based on her efforts in the classroom as well as strong short- and long-term personal and agriculture program goals.
“I knew when I was a freshman I wanted to be an ag teacher,” Swalve said.
Representatives from Vermilion County Farm Bureau and the Facilitating Coordination in Agricultural Education were present for the surprise announcement to Swalve in front of her students.
The amount of the grant payment will increase over the course of the teacher’s first five years in the classroom, up to $10,000 total.
New book examines two worlds
The Rev. Eugene Barnes of Champaign said he has wanted to write a book “in the understanding, appreciation and study of the visible and invisible worlds. Man was created to have a relationship with both worlds.”
He has written three books, all released this year — “Chained in Darkness Alpha,” “Chained in Darkness Omega” and “Chained in Darkness Anthology.”
The word ‘Abaddon’ is the single clue into Chief Detective Wanda Pride’s homicide investigation, which compels her to seek the wisdom of a storefront minister, Kristofer Masters. New York then becomes the epicenter of their sleuthing. Together with Rabbi Rambam Moshe they begin pursuit of an otherworldly adversary.
“In the third grade, I grew up reading anything that I could get my hands on, including reading my first novel, “Up From Slavery,” Barnes said. “My brothers and I read the first edition of the many comic books by DC Comics and Marvel. We were transported to many places during our readings and encountered both the natural and supernatural.”
His “Chained” works are available on Amazon Vella. They are also being pitched for a screenplay.
Hazel receives achievement award
Retired village of Rantoul Public Works Director Greg Hazel was recently presented The Gary Mackey Lifetime Achievement Award at the first joint conference of the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency, the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association and the Illinois Public Energy Agency.
The award is given to that person who demonstrates a lifelong dedication to the mission of publicly owned utilities in Illinois.
Hazel served on both the IMEA and IPEA boards. During his career, he held the chairmanship of one or the other those boards for 11 years. He retired this year after more than 22 years to the village of Rantoul, most recently as director of public works.
Allerton artist in residence selected
Aumaine Rose Smith has been selected as the fall 2021 artist in residence at Allerton Park and Retreat Center, rural Monticello.
A poet based in Cleveland, Smith will spend two weeks living in the newly renovated Ice House on the Allerton estate.
Allerton’s in-residence program, which began last November, offers artists and naturalists the opportunity to immerse themselves in their work and find inspiration from the park. The program aims to support and highlight the work of creators and researchers, making their professions more accessible to the public while bringing awareness to the unique characteristics of the park.
“I see Allerton as a place of constructed beauty, with its gardens, sculptures and walking paths,” Smith said. “It is also a place where attempts have been made to preserve the wild. ... While I think about tension between the ‘wild’ and ‘constructed’ in my own work, as well as the powers which often make such distinctions, I hope immersion in these aspects of Allerton’s landscape will expand my understanding of their constructs as well as provoke questions about the implications of such distinctions.”