Folks driving through Oakwood on Wednesday might have noticed a few signs recognizing one of their own.
The Vermilion County village of roughly 1,600 residents celebrated Tim Lee Day on Wednesday, honoring the affable and longtime educator.
Lee, principal at Oakwood High School, said the recognition was a “complete surprise to me.”
Lee credited veteran Oakwood teacher and coach Lynn Anderson, along with Oakwood Mayor Clay Woodard — a former student of Lee’s — for jump-starting the idea and turning it into reality.
But, as involved as the recognition was, Lee said “there had to be a lot of people who had a part.”
Either way, it was a day Lee will remember for some time.
“The whole thing was kind of surreal, to walk on the football field and to see your entire family, your staff and a few friends,” Lee said. “To have everyone go out of their way to honor you is very humbling. Then to drive through town and see the signs with your name on them is fun. It is definitely a day that I won’t be forgetting any time soon.”