BISMARCK — Soon after Elizabeth Smart was abducted at knifepoint from her Salt Lake City home and sexually assaulted by one of her captors, the then-14-year-old felt so broken that she wanted to die.
But sitting on a mountainside, chained between two trees, she began thinking about her parents, Ed and Lois Smart, and their unconditional love for her.
“I made up my mind I would survive,” she said, adding her family’s support was key to her healing following her nine months in captivity.
Now a child-safety activist and New York Times best-selling author, Smart, 31, shared her story of survival, hope and forgiveness at the Vermilion County Education Institute at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin High School on Friday.
The county’s Regional Office of Education organizes the professional development event every other year, and Superintendent Cheryl Reifsteck said this year’s focused on addressing mental health and trauma.
Smart told the 550 educators who packed the gym she was a shy girl from a good family and neighborhood, who played the harp and looked forward to graduating from junior high. June 5, 2002, the day she was kidnapped, was like any other day and became even better when her gym teacher told the high school cross-country coach she’d be good for the team.
She crawled into bed that night “excited about what life had in store for me.”
When she awoke in the night to a man’s voice above her, she thought she was dreaming. Then he spoke again.
“Get out of your bed and come with me,” she said, recalling his terrifying words and feeling a knife to her neck.
Smart said the man (later identified as Brian David Mitchell) led her through her backyard and neighborhood, on the side of a mountain overlooking the Salt Lake Valley. When headlights appeared, he pushed her behind some bushes, but not before she saw “police” on the side of the car.
“I thought they’re here to rescue me and take me home. But the car didn’t stop,” she said.
The man pushed her up a trail she had hiked with her family. Then, they veered off into difficult terrain and continued to climb up the mountain.
Smart recalled turning to her captor.
“If you’re going to rape and kill me, will you please do it here?” she pleaded, thinking someone might find her body, and her parents would know she didn’t run away.
He looked at her, gave her an evil smile and said, “I’m not going to rape and kill you — yet.”
Smart recalled crossing the top of the mountain as the sun came up and her captor rushing her down the other side so no one would catch sight of her bright red pajamas. About a quarter of the way down, they came to a stand of trees. She was surprised to see a tent and tarps on the ground and a woman emerging from the tent.
She immediately sensed the woman (later identified as Mitchell’s wife, Wanda Barzee) wasn’t going to help. Inside the tent, she cried when the woman tried to remove her pajamas.
“I couldn’t understand why this was happening,” Smart said. “I should be home now ... or at school, graduating from junior high.”
Smart heard the tent door unzip. Her male captor came inside and knelt beside her.
“I heard him say that I was now his wife,” Smart said, thinking he was old enough to be her father or grandfather. When she screamed no, “he said, ‘If you ever scream out again, I will kill you.’”
Then the man said it was time to consummate their marriage. He ripped off the robe his accomplice made her change into, assaulted her, then smiled “like it wasn’t a big deal.”
Smart recalled seeing TV news stories about different children’s disappearances. They often ended the same way — with a body.
“I remember lying on the ground and wishing I could be one of them,” she said, adding she felt dirty, ashamed and worthless.
Afterward, the man tied a metal cable around her ankle and bolted it down.
“I remember feeling like my life was over, like there was no hope, like I should just give up,” she said. “They told me my name wasn’t Elizabeth anymore. I couldn’t speak about my family or my life before. They said I should be grateful they chose me out of all the other girls in the world.”
Smart’s captors continued to physically and mentally torture her for the next nine months. During that time, she watched them steal food; lie to people, including police; and tell anyone who questioned them they were missionaries doing God’s work. She also saw helicopters flying so low they shook the tent and once heard someone calling her name in the distance.
Her captors warned her to not scream, or they’d kill whoever came and their blood would be on her hands. They also threatened to kill her family.
“I remember thinking (if they did that), what’s the point of surviving because no one would be there to love me,” she said, adding she became like a hard-boiled egg with a thick shell, disconnecting and withdrawing deep inside herself and “doing whatever it took to simply stay alive.”
But Smart said she knew what it felt like to be loved unconditionally by her parents, and “I never ever wanted to forget what that was like because I thought I’d probably never ever have it again.” So she concentrated on memories and conversations with them — how was school, had she done her chores or practiced her music?
One, in particular, was with her mom after she’d been bullied by a popular girl at school. Smart went home looking for sympathy and was irked by her mom’s response. Lois Smart told her daughter she would meet many people during her life. Some would have good opinions of her, but others wouldn’t.
“It’s up to you to decide whose opinions actually count,” Smart said, recalling her words. According to mom, the ones that mattered most were God’s and hers.
“She said, ‘He’ll always love you. He’ll never turn his back on you. And I will always love you, and nothing will ever change that, not even death.’ ... As I sat on the mountainside, I realized she was right. Even though I’d been kidnapped, raped, chained up, she would still love me and want me back.”
Smart was finally rescued by police on March 12, 2003, after her captors, who’d taken her to California, returned to Utah. Her testimony helped send Mitchell to prison for life in 2011. In 2010, Barzee was sentenced to 15 years, but was released last September.
The day after Smart’s return, her mom gave her this advice: “The best punishment you could ever give them is to be happy and to live your life. By holding onto the past, that’s only allowing them to steal more of your life from you, and they don’t deserve that.” Later, she brought up forgiveness.
Smart was incredulous, even annoyed at the idea.
“I thought, ‘Do you not understand what they did to me?’” she said, adding she eventually realized her mom was right. “It wasn’t that I wouldn’t ever be angry or sad or feel all these emotions again because I certainly still do. We all have struggles in life. We’re not immune to them. But it really comes down to the decisions we make. You have the opportunity to define who you are not by what’s happened to you but how you react and what you do next.
“Forgiveness is not saying it’s OK; it’s being able to let go of the past and loving myself enough to allow me to live my best life. Right now, I have a pretty beautiful life,” Smart said, adding she has a wonderful husband and three beautiful children.
She also launched the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, helps promote other child safety laws and has chronicled her experiences in two books, “My Story” and “Where There’s Hope: Healing, Moving Forward and Never Giving Up,” which she signed for an educator from each of the county’s schools.
When Smart first started meeting other survivors, she realized she was lucky in that her perpetrators were strangers, while most of theirs was a family member or friend, which “added a whole other layer of betrayal.”
She didn’t know what to say to them, she admitted.
After working with therapists and other activists, she learned to tell them they need to find their family. That’s not always a relative, she added.
“It’s someone you can call at 3 o’clock in the afternoon ... or morning,” she said. “It’s someone who loves you no matter what. ... That might be a teacher, counselor, friend, neighbor, religious leader.”
Smart thanked the educators for “choosing to do what you do ... and caring” and told them they are often the first line of defense for young victims.
“I know that each of you have such an impact on the people around you and the children that you teach,” she said.
Debbie Thornsbrough, a third-grade teacher at Salt Fork North Elementary, said she was grateful for the chance to hear Smart’s story in person. The 27-year veteran said it just reinforced the need to be there for her students.
Thornsbrough said she started meeting with her 8- and 9-year-olds in the morning to talk about whatever’s on their mind.
“I want them to know I’m not just a teacher,” she said. “I’m there to listen to them and advocate for them, if I need to.”