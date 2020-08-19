Our County | Atwood legend Kenneth 'Tug' Wilson to have permanent place in hometown
ATWOOD — Two years ago at an auction in Arthur, Vanessa Curry nabbed a box from a since-closed jewelry store in her hometown of Atwood. Inside, she found an old spiral notebook filled with interviews with various Atwood residents who had long-since died, an exciting find for a journalist with a thirst for historical knowledge.
One of the interviewees was Kenneth “Tug” Wilson, a name she hadn’t heard until that day. As she read about Wilson, she couldn’t believe she lived her entire childhood in a town of 1,300 and never knew about a man she called “the Forrest Gump of his time.”
“I was fascinated,” said Curry, a former newspaper reporter who teaches journalism at Tennessee Tech University. “I thought, this guy, with all he’s accomplished, why not have something to recognize this and let people know about it.”
In his adult life, Wilson grew to become one of the most significant people in amateur sports. He ascended from Northwestern’s athletic director to Big Ten commissioner to president of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
His time in Atwood, though, shaped his career in athletics. He won races on central Illinois horse-racing tracks and starred on the dirt basketball court outside Atwood High School.
He went on to play basketball and football and run track at University of Illinois. In 1920, he fashioned a javelin out of an old hickory fence post from his family farm and used it to qualify for the Antwerp Olympics, where he finished 10th in the discus.
His was the kind of story that becomes legend in small towns like Atwood. But somewhere along the way, the story was lost.
“It became two or three generations of knowing who Tug Wilson was,” said Atwood-Hammond alum Kent Brown. “It just kind of faded away.”
Brown grew up in neighboring Hammond and won a state football title for Atwood-Hammond High School in 1980.
Until he was a young communications staffer for Illinois athletics in the late ’80s, tasked with re-typing old names and hometowns of Illini alums, he never knew Wilson walked the same high school halls as him.
Two years ago, Brown received a call from Curry. She wanted to make sure Wilson’s legend didn’t fade away with the passage time.
“She said, ‘I grew up in Atwood my whole (childhood) and never heard about him,’” Brown said. “She said, ‘The more I find out, the more I think we should make a historical marker.’”
With that call, the three-member Tug Wilson Historic Preservation Committee was formed. Their task was to create a park that honored Wilson and other Atwood-Hammond greats.
Curry, who is now writing a book about Wilson, contacted the historical society to begin the process of laying down an official marker in Atwood. She enlisted her cousin, Atwood-Hammond Public Library Director Marsh Bergener, to comb through old archives.
Every fact that would go on the official plaque needed to be verified twice, so Curry reached out to former employers. Brown worked on fundraising, first procuring a donation from the Champaign Rotary Club, and then from the Big Ten, who agreed to pay for a bulk of the project.
Brown and Curry consulted 1945 Atwood Township High School graduate Bruce Carroll, who is a cousin of Wilson’s. Carroll regaled them with stories about Wilson, who would come back to his hometown often to offload old Northwestern athletic equipment for the school to use.
After Carroll passed away in October, Brown searched for Wilson’s remaining family through ancestry.com and Facebook. That’s how he found Linda Kellough, Wilson’s granddaughter who lives in Evanston.
“There are very few people still alive who even remember my grandfather,” Kellough said. “The phone call from (Brown) was really out of the blue … Somehow, in this small town, they’ve generated all of this interest. It’s a lovely, lovely thing.”
It’s been 41 years since his death, but Kellough still remembers her grandfather for the way he filled the room with not only his large physical presence, but also his big, booming voice and penchant for storytelling.
On Saturday, Kellogg will make the trip to Atwood for the first time, when the historical marker will be dedicated.
“He started out as this farm boy, and he was pretty rough around the edges,” she said. “He and my grandmother traveled all over the world … as a sports ambassador from the United States, and they never lost track of where they came from. My mother always said, their best friends were the ones from central Illinois. Not the fancy people they hung out with because of his career. Their best friends were the ones that came from the same background he did.”
Wilson never forgot his hometown. His story in Atwood, though, nearly faded away.
Brown, Curry and Bergener are making sure that doesn’t happen.
On Saturday at 11 a.m., they’ll dedicate a plaque that details his accomplishments at the future Rajah Park, an empty plot of land next to the site of the former high school. Eventually, the site will include a playground, a veteran’s memorial and bricks engraved with names of alumni.
For now, Wilson’s plaque will sit alone, a reference to a legend who now will have a permanent presence in his place of birth.
“It gives you a sense of pride,” Brown said. ““Those stories are out there. Almost every small town has a story that’s probably similar. Maybe not of international significance that Tug was, but every little town has somebody who did something of significance. He’s one who has a terrific, unique story. And to be able to tell that and leave a legacy for future generations is very satisfying.”