Our County | In Royal, baseball's still king
When it rains on Saturday night or Sunday morning, Royal Giants baseball coach Tim Dillman knows the texts will flood in from loyal fans of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League team asking if that week’s game is still on.
“We have some local fans that never miss a game,” Dillman said. “If they’re not there, I think they’re sick and I worry about them. I look down the line and there’s the same Freemans and Harpers and Franzens and Albers and Cribbets.”
The Giants may not play in Royal anymore after their field was razed in the 1980s when the team went on hiatus, but they still have a home base in the town.
In Freeman Tavern, the walls are lined with photos from teams across the decades.
Even this summer, those fans have shown up to watch the Giants win all six of their games during a truncated regular season to clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
“They bring their little grills and they’re there for the day, and they bring their lawn chairs,” Dillman said. “They’ve always spread out anyway. They back their truck up along the first-base line or the third-base line and they spread their grill out and cook their burgers or chicken and watch baseball all day.
“We have a great following for Royal baseball.”