PAXTON — The Christmas tree that goes up each year in downtown Paxton often has a story behind it.
Such was the case in 1999, when Marge Vest donated an evergreen from her yard on Park Drive so it could beautify downtown for the holidays.
“She was a cancer patient, and after she donated the tree, within months, she was gone,” Judy Ondercho recalled. “But she saw her tree go up as a city tree, and she was very happy. She was proud of that.”
Ondercho is a member of the Paxton Service Club, which for the past 73 years has worked each year to find a suitable tree to be placed in the middle of the intersection of State and Market streets.
Paxton Service Club member Bud Larson is credited with starting the tradition following World War II. Others have been involved in the yearly effort, as well, with Ondercho helping each year since 1998.
That year, the first tree to be offered to the club was from Pat Nuss, although his was not the one selected, Ondercho said. Instead, the club chose a “gigantic” tree donated by Eldon Anderson, who had it “right in front of his picture window,” Ondercho said.
This year’s tree — a Colorado blue spruce — was donated by Andrew and Heather Floyd and came from their property at 904 E. Pells St.
The club used the local newspaper and Facebook to find additional trees, along with actually going around town and looking for suitable ones and asking homeowners if they would be willing to donate.
Once an ideal tree is found, a member of the club — this year, that it was Charlie White — joins an EIEC worker in inspecting the tree to “see if it’s pullable or not and if it’s a good tree.”
Then, workers from EIEC and the city put up the tree and hang lights on it at the downtown intersection.
The light cords and bulbs are purchased and provided by the Paxton Service Club. Club member Victor Johnson buys them in bulk, volunteering his time to connect 100-bulb strands of lights to each other and replace bulbs as they go bad.
“It’s just constant maintenance trying to keep the bulbs lit,” Ondercho said.