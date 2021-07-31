RANTOUL — Specters and SWAT teams are the focus this week at the ill-fated Myna Thompson School, which hasn’t seen this much activity in years.
Illinois State Police are using the school, which will be torn down soon, for training purposes, and a paranormal investigative group will be spending several hours in the building this weekend.
Rantoul City Schools Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Frerichs said the newer part of the building is being used by several SWAT teams for training.
“It’s my understanding when we walked through the building, they were saying they would use a lot of the doors to practice breaching into rooms,” Frerichs said. “They will use their equipment and practice to see what is the most efficient” entry method.
The teams will use various scenarios and will “try to get in without hurting anybody on the inside and doing it efficiently,” Frerichs said.
Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Scott Woods said the building will be used for much of the week.
“They will have police signs in front of every doorway and will surround the building with police tape,” Woods said, noting the district wanted to notify the public what was going on.
Frerichs said demolition of the 101- year-old building will begin after asbestos removal. The district will turn the building over Monday for the start of asbestos removal. Demolition will follow. An Oct. 20 completion deadline has been set.
Beginning tonight, a team from Ghostnet Paranormal will be in the old school for an investigation, the latest such property it has visited. The investigation will be streamed live on Facebook.
Matt Mullins of Rantoul, co-founder of the group, said images they caught on camera at a Tuscola Odd Fellows lodge and tattoo parlor have been aired on Season 3 of the Travel Channel’s “Paranormal Caught on Camera.”
He said an apparition the group caught on camera at the former Chanute Air Force Base’s Grissom Hall will also appear in Season 5 of that show, as well as on “The Osbournes Want to Believe,” starring Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne.
Mullins, who said he has been interested in the paranormal for more than a decade, said none of the information or image the group posts on its Facebook is staged.
“It’s all real and not staged like you see on TV,” he said. “The only editing we do is we add” an introduction to the videos and discuss what is happening.
The group, which includes his wife and three others, will likely be at the school from this evening into the early- morning hours of Sunday.
He said they use a variety of equipment to communicate/locate paranormal entities.
Asked what he thought the entities are and why some buildings have paranormal activity while others don’t, Mullins said, “It all depends on the building. ... I believe we’ve had poltergeists; we’ve had extremely intelligent spirits that can tell you where you are, what year it is, how many of them are in the room.
“We’ve had some sinister ones, (some) angry ones as well,” he said. “We’ve been grabbed, pushed, poked. We’ve never been lifted up. We’ve never been thrown. Nothing demonic.”
He said he believes paranormal entities are drawn to certain locations for a variety of reasons. One factor is how the building is constructed.
“Say there’s limestone in the building,” Mullins said. “Limestone is a huge conductor of energy. It can be positive or negative energy.
“Spirits are energy. Their soul can pass on. Their energy remains. People sometimes think spirits are the souls of the deceased. They’re really not.”
Energy can manifest itself in many forms, ranging from a mist to black figures, he said.
He added that whenever the group investigates a building in Rantoul, local police “check the grounds and make sure everyone is safe.”
Other members of the paranormal investigation group are co-founder Eleena Mullins and Jack Gaffney, both of Rantoul, and Travis Cain and Merenda Cable, both of St. Joseph.