Just as Savoy and Mahomet officials predicted last November, the 2020 Census showed populations continuing to grow in both towns.
But Mahomet got closer to the 10,000 mark than Savoy did.
The counts for 2020: Mahomet, 9,434; Savoy, 8,857.
Both communities grew in a state that lost population. And while Mahomet’s growth exceeded what its Village Administrator Patrick Brown projected, he said he was happy to see growth in both towns.
“To me, the fact that both our communities have growth says we’re doing something right,” he said.
In 2010, both Savoy and Mahomet had populations in the 7,000 range, and both communities had grown to the 8,000 range in the special census counts they undertook — Savoy in 2016 and Mahomet in 2017.
Savoy’s population was at 7,280 in 2010 and 8,607 in 2016, according to census data. The Census Bureau estimated Savoy’s population as of July 1, 2019 at 8,401.
Mahomet had 7,258 people in 2010 and 8,400 in 2017. It’s estimated 2019 population was 8,605.
Savoy Village President John Brown said Savoy’s population is likely larger than the 2020 Census reflects, and the village will probably undertake another special census sometime in the next few years.
Savoy has two large apartment complexes oriented to college students, and village officials don’t know how many of those students were around when the census was taken, given the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“I think Champaign and Urbana had some of the same concerns,” he said.
It’s likely Savoy will wait to undertake a special census until it can reflect additional homes being built, John Brown said.
From January through June this year, Savoy had 25 new housing starts together valued at $9.2 million, he said.
Patrick Brown said some of Mahomet’s 2020 population growth came from 2019 annexations of the Lakeview subdivision and older sections of the Briar Cliff subdivision, along with Lake of the Woods apartments.
Patrick Brown said he had been fairly confident Mahomet’s population would hit 9,200 for 2020.
“We knew we had the annexations, and we knew how many new home construction permits we’ve had, and we’ve been strong in new homes,” he said.
Mahomet had 250 building permits for single-family homes between its last special census in 2017 through 2020, Patrick Brown said.
When the 2020 Census is certified, he said, the population growth for Mahomet will likely mean about $160,000 more from federal and shared state funding sources.
Mahomet also will likely undertake another special census down the road, possibly in 2025 or 2026, to capture more revenue from new housing starts and apartment development already underway, Patrick Brown said.