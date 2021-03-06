SAVOY — A Savoy man who survived the Great Depression, World War II, working inside a nuclear reactor, outliving his spouse and a pandemic marked his 100th birthday Friday, donning a gaudy hat and a big smile as friends paraded past him.
“They’re having fun,” Paul Rector said of his family and friends. “I am, too.”
“Dad is older than Memorial Stadium,” said Jim Rector of his dad, who is also the oldest living member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 149, based in Savoy.
“His body is wearing out and his short-term memory doesn’t work good but if you talk to him about something from the 1960s, his childhood, our family trips, he remembers and talks about those things,” said the younger Rector, 69, of Sidney.
He and his sisters, Sher Rector of Seattle and Sue Inskip of North Carolina, organized a drive-by wave Friday afternoon at Windsor Court in Savoy, where Rector has lived for just over a decade.
Besides his three children and their spouses, also present were three of his nine grandchildren, and three of his 10 great-grandchildren.
Great-grandsons Aiden Inskip, 9, and Brecken Inskip, 7, of Wilmington, N.C., spoke eloquently for the family when they declared their iconic patriarch: “awesome, cool.”
Loving staff members of Windsor Court were awed to see Rector’s dentist, accountant, and union brothers among those honoring him.
A repeat drive-by, featuring members of the Illinois Patriot Guard, is planned for 2 p.m. today.
Early years
Paul Rector was the youngest of eight children, born near Afton, Okla. His parents, originally from Havana, Illinois, moved to Urbana when he was 3, hoping their children could take attend the University of Illinois.
As youngsters, Rector and some of his brothers delivered newspapers to earn money and were active in Boy Scouts. Paul Rector attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
In his 1936 freshman speech class at Urbana High, where girls outnumbered the boys 18 to three, the diminutive Rector met his future wife, Clara Maxine West of Sidney.
Everyone knew her as Billie. When Sidney got its own high school and she had to transfer, Rector sometimes pedaled his bicycle the approximately 13 miles to the east to see her.
Small and wiry, he was a wrestler in high school.
After graduating from UHS in 1940, he began at the UI. The war broke out and Rector tried to enlist in the Marines but was rejected as too short. Same thing happened with the Coast Guard.
He settled back into his studies until less discriminating Army officials decided they could use the 5-foot-2 Rector and drafted him not long after he had started his sophomore year.
Attaining his commission as a first lieutenant in 1943, Rector felt financially stable enough to ask Billie, then studying at Illinois State University, to marry him.
They wed in the parlor of her parents’ home while Rector was on a 10-day leave in March 1943. Billie returned to ISU and a few months later, joined her husband in Leesville, La.
He had been there about 10 months when he was assigned to the 775th tank battalion, ultimately headed to the South Pacific.
When Rector left the U.S., Billie went to San Francisco to live with a sister. There, she learned that the couple was about to become a family.
All aboard
As Rector, whose job was to maintain tanks, was boarding an LST (landing ship tank) in New Guinea, preparing for the invasion of the Philippines, he thought he recognized a junior officer on board.
To his pleasant surprise, it was Morris Hecker of Champaign.
“They had been competitors in wrestling. Morry took him in and shared his quarters so Dad didn’t have to sleep on the floor of the boat. They remained friends until 2019 when Morry passed away,” Jim Rector said.
In late January 1945, while in the Philippines, Rector received a telegram from his wife. Daughter Sharon Rector had been born on Christmas Day 1944. Jim Rector said his father considers the telegram one of his prized possessions.
It wasn’t until Sharon’s first birthday that he got to see her as he had been busy helping to free prisoners after the fall of Manila in March 1945. He was discharged from the service in March 1946.
Plenty of work
Free of the Army, Rector teamed with his brother Leo and headed to Oklahoma to sell home freezers door to door. Not liking that gig too much, the brothers returned to Illinois and Rector began working for R.H. Bishop, which manufactured freezers.
He joined the pipefitters union and worked for two other companies as well. When the second company closed, son Jim said his father “went to the union hall and went back to work as a pipefitter.”
The family, by then expanded to include Jim and Sue, lived in Champaign. And Paul and Billie Rector began buying houses, fixing them up themselves and renting them.
“That was their retirement plan — to have rental properties,” Jim Rector said. “Over 50 years they acquired houses and remodeled them.”
In 1981, Paul Rector went to work on the seemingly endless construction of the Clinton Nuclear Power Plant.
“He loved working there and spent a lot of time in the core. They had to log every drill bit, every pencil that went in and out. He’d be in there all day. He was a little tiny guy so it was easy for him to work in there,” said Jim Rector.
“He worked there until he finally called it quits (in 1985) and he and mom worked on their houses,” he said.
Billie worked at Robeson’s Department store in Champaign to earn money for Jim and Sue to have braces and ended up staying 20 years, a denim expert.
“She was the jeans lady,” he said of his mom, who died in 2010 of lung cancer, about 18 months after the couple moved to the Windsor of Savoy.
Golden years?
This time last year, over 35 family members gathered for Paul Rector’s 99th birthday, then about a week later came the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
That made life difficult on his dad and his neighbors. Access to their personal hygiene assistants and trainers, who kept them stimulated and active, was severely limited, Jim said.
“In September, we celebrated 99½. The next day he broke his hip,” said Jim.
That meant a rod from his knee to his hip, being alone and in quarantine for over four months — first in the hospital, then in rehabilitation, then back at Windsor Court.
Jim said along the way he got COVID, which kept him from seeing his dad.
“It was brutally hard on him,” said Jim Rector of the quarantines.
Now his dad’s registered certified caregiver, Jim has been able to visit him frequently since November. They watch a lot of sports.
“Most of the time, he can’t tell you what the score is and he can hardly walk. But he’s gotta occupy his time somehow.”
Fuzzy memory notwithstanding, Paul Rector has known for weeks that his milestone birthday was coming, thanks to a “countdown calendar.”
“He has an excellent sense of humor and a good strong spirit,” his son said.