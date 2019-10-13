URBANA — He didn’t make it all the way to Eagle Scout, but Van Dukeman picked up a handy skill or two while a youngster in Arthur’s Boy Scout Troop 74.
“My wife always says: You start a fire better than anybody I’ve ever been around. And I learned it in Scouts. I really did,” Dukeman said. “One of the things I learned was, I can start a fire with wet wood.”
The one-time Webelos scout turned First Busey CEO will be presented Thursday with the local Boy Scouts’ highest honor — the Prairielands Council’s Distinguished Citizen award.
Dukeman is recipient No. 5, joining a list that also includes Lou Henson, Kyle and Phyllis Robeson, the Atkins family and Robert and Sondra Libman.
The honor goes to community members “whose life and accomplishments mirror the lessons and values learned through scouting,” council member Kyle Kietzmann said.
Dukeman was “at the top of our list based on his experience as a scout, support of the local council and mission of scouting through Busey Bank, and commitment to family and serving others by mentoring young people,” Kietzmann said.
He’s also “an active citizen in our community who serves and supports numerous organizations, in addition to his professional accomplishments and leadership skills.”
Growing up in Arthur, Dukeman was a Boy Scout for about six years. So strong was the connection he made with his fellow scouts, four of them wound up serving as groomsmen in his wedding.
“We had an active troop, and I enjoyed the experience,” Dukeman said. “It’s people that have been friends for a lifetime.”
Name of the game: ‘Be prepared’
Being a scout led to new experiences — like all of the camping trips he went on.
“It was one of the first times you really spent any time away from home,” he said.
Among the most memorable adventures: a trip to the iconic Quetico Provincial Park in northwestern Ontario, Canada, just north of Minnesota.
“You had to be at least a first-class rank in scouting, so it was some of the older kids in the troop,” Dukeman said. “We canoed up there and had to portage in some spots.”
Looking back now, Dukeman realizes how much he learned from his scouting experience — even if he didn’t realize it at the time.
“You learned a lot of leadership. You might start out as a tenderfoot, but then maybe you become an assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, senior patrol leader,” he said.
And he also learned how to adapt.
“I remember one camp, we’re prepared to go, but it’s a weekend where it’s just pouring down rain the whole weekend, so it’s impossible to start a fire, so how are we going to eat, what are we going to do?” Dukeman said. “So you learn to adapt to circumstances that maybe were unforeseen.”
Experiences like that taught him to pay attention to the Boy Scout motto: Be prepared.
“For the next time, you’re a little bit more prepared for those kinds of situations,” he said.
Rise from computer center to CEO
Dukeman went on to the University of Illinois, and while there in the late 1970s, he worked for Busey’s computer center.
After a stretch working in Houston, he returned to Busey in 1986. Seven years later, he left to become president of the Bank of Illinois.
That bank would later become Main Street Bank and Trust, and when it merged with First Busey in 2007, Dukeman was appointed CEO.
In his time leading the organization, Dukeman has guided First Busey through a recession and expansion, which included acquisitions in the Peoria, St. Louis and Chicago markets.
Throughout his career, Dukeman said his scouting experience has served him well.
“We’re a team and we work toward common goals. Adapting to circumstances that present themselves that you don’t expect. ... A strong work ethic,” he said. “Over time, those things were part of a building block.”
His associates say Dukeman is certainly deserving of the honor.
“Van, in a very supportive way, challenges those around him to be the best version of themselves,” said Bob Ballsrud, executive managing director of Busey Wealth Management.
“Van’s approach to most situations is consistent with the scout motto of being prepared. ... Van is a quasi-troop leader to many of us.”
Former intern: ‘He really cares’
Long before he was named University of Illinois athletic director, Josh Whitman — then an Illini tight end — interned at Busey.
A big Dukeman fan, Whitman will be among the speakers at Thursday’s ceremony.
“As I’ve gotten a chance to collaborate and work with him closely over the last three-and-a-half years now, I couldn’t have been more impressed with who he is, not just as a leader, but as an individual,” Whitman said. “His integrity, his vision, his willingness to collaborate and to think for the bigger picture” are all admirable attributes.
“I think he is always keeping his values where they belong,” Whitman said. “He really cares about this community.”
Dukeman said he doesn’t like the spotlight, but was happy to accept this particular honor.
“I’m a little uncomfortable having my name on that,” he said. “But probably the main reason I did it is, I do think the scouting program here, the Prairielands Council, does a great job with young people.
“It was good for me, and I know that they impact positively a lot of young people.”