URBANA — Daylight saving time ends this Sunday, with clocks falling back an hour at 2 a.m.
But don’t expect to see Dana Brenner, Champaign County's facilities director, in the county courthouse’s clock tower adjusting the clock at that early hour.
“I usually adjust the clock between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday morning following the 2 a.m. time change,” he said.
Unlike many clocks nowadays, the one in the courthouse tower, which was renovated in 2009, still requires adjustments to be made manually.
“Changing time on the clock is all hand work. There is no automation involved with the clock at all,” Brenner said. “This includes hand winding the clock and chime once per week.”
Other key timekeepers in town don’t require continual care.
The McFarland Carillon (left) on the South Quad at the University of Illinois is updated automatically.
“McFarland is on a network, and that system would account for the daylight saving time adjustment; however, occasionally, the clock needs to be reset,” said Steve Breitwieser, spokesman for UI Facilities and Services.
“The School of the Music monitors that aspect and can make adjustments, if necessary.”
While songs on the chimes at Altgeld Hall (right) are played manually, the chimes on the quarter hour play automatically.
“The chimes on the quarter hour are played by an automatic system, and thus, we make these adjustments for daylight saving time through the system itself,” chimesmaster Tina Horton said.
And the street clock in front of Guido’s (left) at the corner of Neil, Main and Church streets in downtown Champaign updates itself, according to T.J. Blakeman, a senior planner for the city and president of the Champaign County History Museum.
“It’s all-electric, so it should just set itself back an hour at the appointed time,” he said. “Maybe you should send a reporter out at 2 a.m. to see what happens!”