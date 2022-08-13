RANTOUL — It’s hard to stop doing something you’ve loved for six decades.
So 60-year-old Kevin Lawrence, 61-year-old Steve Vickers and 67-year-old Chris Butler simply never quit.
Along with the rest of Team Illinois — every member of which is age 55 or older — they’ve continued to dominate softball diamonds across the Midwest.
“When you get (to be) our age, you just gotta keep moving, you know?” said Vickers. “And we all just enjoy it, you know, just the competitiveness of it.”
Each of the trio has been playing for decades and wouldn’t have it any other way.
Softball is as year-round of an endeavor as it can be for a team based in the Midwest; the team gathers in Lawrence’s shop every winter to make use of his batting cage. It’s crucial that they do, lest teams in warmer states gain too much of an advantage.
Lawrence has always had a batting cage in his shop, in fact, but a tornado rendered his old building a total loss last summer. He rebuilt his shop with a permanent batting cage tucked next to a wall dotted with the team’s numerous accolades from summers past.
“(It’s) kind of a team hangout,” Lawrence said. “We got all our pictures and trophies and everything on the wall and (we’ve) kind of got our own section for the batting cage. We kind of hang out once a week during the winter and mess around.”
Among the plaques on the wall of Lawrence’s shop are an array of championship plaques proudly displayed next to a range of runner-up commemorations, individual honors and pictures and drawings gifted to the makeshift wall of fame.
Not too shabby considering how competitive the tournaments can be.
“Some can be really aggressive, a little more aggressive than they probably should be for our age,” said Butler before pointing to Kevin and smiling. “There’s one of the most aggressive guys I’ve ever seen.”
“Everybody likes to win and it is competitive. It’s real competitive … We’ve played against some of these teams so many times, we know it’s good competition. Most of it’s friendly, but there’s a few guys that maybe have a chip on their shoulder.”
The road to their triumphs — nearly 30 tournament titles and eight senior world series rings — has wound through tournaments around the Midwest and as far away as Florida, seldom allowing anyone but immediate family the chance to see them play. Players’ wives will travel on occasion, Butler says, but it’s not routine.
That won’t be the case this weekend, when the squad will be the de facto home team among 14 squads at a National Softball Association tournament at Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
“It’s pretty nice to have our own tournament, finally,” Lawrence said. “We talked to the NSA guys and we finally got us a date here … it’s starting to grow pretty good. I think it’s turned out to be a pretty nice tournament.”
A core of six or so teammates goes way back, having played with each other long before they reached the senior ranks. Lawrence graduated from Fisher, Vickers went to Centennial and Butler attended Unity.
Others have joined along the way, migrating from rival teams that have fallen apart for any number of reasons. Players from Champaign, Peoria and as far as Kokomo, Ind., now call each other teammates.
“You just meet so many different people, especially when they’re from different regions,” Vickers said. “They’re all good people, we all jelled really, really nicely together.”
Team Illinois won’t complain about taking on a hosting role this weekend; Lawrence estimates they play in 15 tournaments each year. The miles add up for the group; many are retired, but a few still have jobs to balance.
Life on the road is fun but can be a bear, as Butler describes it. Long days on the road lead to longer days outside in sweltering summer heat, with early morning wake-up calls often beckoning later into tournaments.
Strong camaraderie — especially at dinnertime — makes it worth it many times over.
“We always go out to a steakhouse afterward,” Lawrence said. “We always go to a good place to eat on Sundays if we win, and even when we lose, that’s the main thing about our team. We all go out (and) hang with each other … we’re not not all about one person.”
Lawrence’s preference is Golden Corral; others simply care for a steak done the right way.
“That pretty much sickens the rest of us but we go with it because he’s the coach,” said Vickers with a chuckle. “Most of us like a good ribeye.”
There aren’t a lot of differences between what softball looks like for an older age group aside from safety bases and rules that allow more flexibility for in-game substitutions.
Defense is key for the group, and it’s kept them in contention against teams far younger in age. All three agreed that while other teams have more pop with the bat, their ability to keep runs off the board makes them a dangerous opponent to face.
Lawrence usually mans third base and Vickers is a catcher and designated hitter. Butler plays a myriad of roles despite being among the oldest on the team, filling in at catcher, first base, second base and as a short fielder.
“It’s a pleasure playing with these guys and it keeps me coming back,” Butler said.