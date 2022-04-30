CHAMPAIGN — Every year after the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon’s Friday night 5K, Licia Lukach and her family have gathered near the finish line and taken a photo together in shirts that read “Team Noah.”
In the center of that photo for nine years, smiling from ear to ear as he sat in his wheelchair, was her son, Noah, who made his happiness clear despite being nonverbal after he was born with an undiagnosed neuromuscular disease.
“He lit up a room with his smile,” his mom said.
At this Friday’s event, which kicked off Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend, that huge smile was missing.
Noah died March 7, 2020, at age 29 after suffering from a respiratory illness. But his presence was felt.
With the donations received at Noah’s funeral, his family collaborated with organizers to put on an event called “Walk, Run and Roll with Team Noah,” where people with disabilities and one caregiver each were given complimentary entries into the race along with Team Noah shirts and other special amenities.
“This is something that Noah would have enjoyed, and yet, we’re doing this for him, because of him, and we’re continuing to do it to keep his memory alive and his spirit alive,” Licia Lukach said. “It’s bittersweet.”
Running races while pushing Noah became a tradition for the Lukach family when Licia, who was a teacher, was looking for something to do with Noah during the summers when her daughter, Kaycee Enyart, left for college.
“I said, ‘Well, let’s start walking,’” she said. “We started walking 3 miles, and I said, ‘Why don’t I start running three miles with you?’”
Soon, Licia began signing up for races, including the Illinois Marathon 5K. As races went on, spectators would see his Team Noah shirt and cheer his name, which evoked that bright smile.
“He loved that atmosphere,” Licia said. “It was a chance for him to be free. Free like everybody else with his movement. And, it was a family thing that we got to do. There are a lot of things with a child who is disabled that you can’t participate in, but you could run as a family or walk as a family.”
After a few years, an injury kept Licia from pushing Noah, so Kaycee and his father, Greg, took over.
“It was kind of a special time, because you get this uninterrupted social time with him that you don’t get to have every day,” Kaycee said. “He had many friends, and people just gravitated toward him. He just touched peoples’ lives.
“My mom and I always talked about when he’d be out in the community, people would come out and say, ‘Hi,’ to Noah, and I’d always be like, ‘Did you know who that was?’ And she would be like, ‘No, do you know who that was?’ He just touched a lot of peoples’ lives.”
Racing was never easy for the Lukach family. Despite his love for cooking shows, Noah ate through a feeding tube, so feedings had to be carefully planned so as to not upset his stomach. As he grew older, sitting in his chair became less and less comfortable, so waiting at the starting line became difficult.
Few races have made it easier for the family over the years than the Illinois Marathon.
Director Jan Seeley “has made it one of the best races for accessibility in the area,” Licia said. “She’s just opened it up and said, ‘What can I do to help you guys?’ And we’d say, ‘Can we stay in our car until it’s race time to slide Noah over, because sitting up in his chair and not moving is not fun for him?’ ‘Absolutely.’”
A tent near the starting line was available for families who participated in the “Walk, Run and Roll with Team Noah” event, and those participants were able to start with the race’s corral for walkers.
The Lukach family plans to make the event an annual feature of Illinois Marathon weekend.
“We’re hoping to have more and more people join us so that everybody can have that same freedom, to be able to experience what Noah experienced,” Licia Lukach said. “We’ve got a lot of people that have never done it, and now because of Noah, they’re going, ‘We’re going to try this.’ That’s our goal, for them to say, ‘We’re going to come out and do this next year.’
“This isn’t a race. It’s about having fun. It’s about enjoying the company and it’s all about coming across the finish line of Memorial Stadium and enjoying the pictures and the camaraderie.”