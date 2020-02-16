In our second annual Black History Month-inspired miniseries, we asked 10 familiar faces to think back to their childhood and tell us about the African American figure they found most inspiring or intriguing.
ANNA DEAVERE SMITH
Actress, playwright and 2012 National Humanities Medal recipient will be on-stage at Krannert on back-to-back nights this week — for a one-woman play Tuesday (‘Snapshots: Portraits of a World in Transition’) and a culture talk Wednesday (‘The Artist’s Voice in Times of Crisis’)
“My paternal grandfather started a business with a small basket of tea that he sold on the corner. He had six children and put them all through college. He only had an eighth-grade education.
“This is not a famous person, but honestly — because I could talk to him — he was inspiring. As was my maternal grandmother, who had an enormous amount of energy and was very kind.
“In talking about famous people, I’d say Thurgood Marshall. He was from Baltimore, and folks around me knew him or knew of him. Recently, I have been reading about him and I am truly in awe.”
SUGAR RAY LEONARD
On the short list for greatest boxer of them all, having won world titles in five weight classes
“I’ve always admired and been fascinated by Nelson Mandela’s life and work. I had the honor of meeting him at his home in South Africa for dinner once, and learned then that he was an amateur boxer as well.
“His journey of perseverance and strength to overcome oppression and racism is so inspiring to me — to believe in truth and freedom so profoundly that he never once wavered in his beliefs through 27 years in prison.
“That evening, I gave him one of my championship belts. He is a true champion.”
TIFFANY HADDISH
Emmy-winning actress became first black female standup comedian to host ‘Saturday Night Live’
“The story of Madam C.J. Walker is one I’ve always been passionate about. What interested me most about her story is that she was the first female self-made millionaire in America.
“It took until the 1900s and that shocked me.”
KATASHA BUTLER
Indianapolis healthcare administrator and 1994 Danville High grad will return to her alma mater next month to host second annual Central Illinois Historically Black Colleges and Universities College Fair
“I can remember reading ‘The Autobiography of Malcolm X’ in the sixth grade at North Ridge Middle School. It was a smaller, dense book, with tiny print, and instead of gold leafing, it was red. I’m not sure why I remember all of the details of that particular book, but I do.
“I read it when I was in a precarious place — carving out my own identity while living in two different worlds. That book exposed me to so much as a young black girl in Danville, Illinois.
“It took me through the life of Malcolm Little, as he changed to Malcolm X and finally rested as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz. Popular culture only likes to stop at the Malcolm X days — the ‘by any means necessary’ Malcolm. We never take in the fullness of his life, when he settles into peace as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, the human rights activist.
“His life reflects the wholeness of who we are as people and reminds me that we are allowed to move through these necessary phases of life, accept its teachable moments and accept all parts of people — the good and the bad.”
SHERYL SWOOPES
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer won three WNBA MVP awards, three Olympic gold medals
“Actually, it was two — Harriet Tubman and Dr. Martin Luther King.
“For Harriet to be such a trailblazer and to have that strong will and mindset in her 20s in that era is beyond amazing. Her passion to set people free physically and mentally is what we need more of today.
“As far as Dr. King, he was different. He didn’t care what people thought or what they cared about it. He was all for being right. Those are the things I try to continue to do every day and what inspired my mission with my non-profit, Back To Our Roots. I think it’s important that we allow their legacies to live on.”
MARIETTA TURNER
Dean of students, Parkland College
“I had an aunt, Helen Grain Faulk, who owned a beauty school for 50 years on the south side of Chicago. Aunt Helen was one of my she-roes because she broke the color ceiling in Illinois as a black female beauty school owner.
“Aunt Helen went on to sell her business, travel and then return to teaching in her 80s. She received numerous write-ups in the Chicago papers for her longevity as a practicing cosmetology teacher.
“She inspired me with her grace, guts and reminders that everybody deserves a chance to become a better version of themselves. Aunt Helen told me the story of Madam C.J. Walker and I was in awe of both of these she-roes who ran their own businesses.
“I remember in my grade school days, writing book reports and presenting about Madam Walker during Black History Month.”
BEN CARSON
Neurosurgeon and 2016 presidential candidate now U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
“The person who has most inspired me throughout my life is my mother. Though she could only read at the level of a third-grader, she was undoubtedly the wisest person I knew.
“As a single parent raising two rambunctious sons, she made daily sacrifices to ensure that my brother and I had the opportunity to succeed. She taught me never to make excuses but instead to work hard and defy expectations.”
ERIKA HAROLD
Meyer Capel attorney, 2003 Miss America
“I read ‘Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, An American Slave’ when I was a child and was both gripped and inspired by his story. Douglass’ firsthand account of enduring beatings, strenuous labor and isolation from family seared slavery’s brutality in my young mind.
“But I was even more transfixed by Douglass’ indomitable spirit. In spite of crushing violence and depravation, Douglass learned to read, fought for his freedom, and became one of the most commanding voices of the abolitionist movement.
“In his groundbreaking memoir, Douglass wrote: ‘If there is no struggle, there is no progress. Those who profess to favor freedom and yet deprecate agitation, are men who want crops without thunder and lightning. They want the ocean without the awful roar of its many waters. This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle.’
“As a lawyer and advocate, I continue to draw inspiration from Douglass’ life and writings, and I am encouraged not to fear the struggle necessary to fight for good and justice in this world.”
BYRON PITTS
Chief national correspondent, ABC News
“No single person inspired my dream to be a journalist more than the late historian Lerone Bennett Jr. I read his book ‘Before The Mayflower’ my freshman year in college.
“A slow reader all of my childhood, it was only the second book I’d ever read cover to cover for pleasure. The factual details and poetic style brought history to life. I wanted to write like him.
“I hope to one day move people the way he stirred my spirit. An example from his book in reference to slave ships: ‘Few ships, before or since, have unloaded a more momentous cargo.’
“I met him years later in the early days of my career. I had the chance to interview him. He was brilliant. Elegant. Kind.
“I was terrible. Nervous in his presence.”
KEVIN McFALL
Past president, University of Illinois Black Alumni Network
“There are three key African American historical figures that I found most fascinating for three pretty clear and distinct reasons.
1. “Florence B. Price — because my mother Susan taught at a school named after Florence, and like my mother, Florence was a pianist.
“I was fascinated by what Florence would have done to have a school named in her honor. It turns out that Florence Beatrice Price was an American classical composer, pianist, organist and music teacher. Price is noted as the first African-American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer, and the first to have a composition played by a major orchestra.
“The Chicago public school was named after Florence in 1964 and milestone year for my mother.”
2. “Matthew A. Henson — because science and exploration was a part of my upbringing. My father is a scientist by training and worked as a chemical engineer at Argonne National Laboratory.
“When in elementary school, I was introduced to historic figures and their accomplishments I immediately gravitated to Matthew Alexander Henson as he embodied traits that I saw in my father.
“Henson, who was an American explorer, accompanied Robert Perry on seven voyages to the Arctic over a period of nearly 23 years. He is best known for his participation in the 1908-09 expedition that reached the North Pole on April 6, 1909. Henson said he was the first of their party to reach the pole.”
3. “Muhammad Ali — the G.O.A.T. — defied so many odds and organically rose to be a person who brought humanity to the fight against the injustices of the America of his time.
“His boxing prowess and competitive spirit certainly catapulted him into the limelight, all traits that I admired. But it was his altruist quest to triumph over his circumstances so that others, especially African-Americans, could also find and experience ... that inspired me the most.
“The fact that he was based in Chicago and upon several occasions I or my parents were able to be in his presence made his feats even more real to me.
“I remember very fondly my father attending an event in which he asked Muhammad for his autograph, a request he humbly granted.
“My father brought it home to me on a purple sheet of construction paper; that was all they could find to sign.
“I have and treasure it to this very day.”